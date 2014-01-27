Holocaust Remembrance Day
A Holocaust survivor walks inside the former concentration camp before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversmore
A Holocaust survivor walks inside the former concentration camp before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, Poland, January 27, 2014. The world marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 to remember those who died during the Nazi organized genocide during World War Two that cost the lives of millions of Jews, Roma and Sinti, homosexuals and opponents to Germany's fascist regime and its collaborators. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Holocaust survivors arrive for a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concemore
Holocaust survivors arrive for a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A Holocaust survivor weeps before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz comore
A Holocaust survivor weeps before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A Holocaust survivor (R) is assisted as she walks inside former Auschwitz concentration camp during ceremonmore
A Holocaust survivor (R) is assisted as she walks inside former Auschwitz concentration camp during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A Holocaust survivor lays a wreath in front of the Death Wall during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversarmore
A Holocaust survivor lays a wreath in front of the Death Wall during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A Holocaust survivor prepares for a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz comore
A Holocaust survivor prepares for a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Members of a Knesset delegation stand in front of former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during ceremmore
Members of a Knesset delegation stand in front of former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust in Birkenau, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A Holocaust survivor places a lit candle at the Monument of the Victims during ceremonies to mark the 69th more
A Holocaust survivor places a lit candle at the Monument of the Victims during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust at the former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Flowers are laid at the sculpture "Trains to Life - Trains to Death" by Frank Meisler and Arie Ovadia at Frmore
Flowers are laid at the sculpture "Trains to Life - Trains to Death" by Frank Meisler and Arie Ovadia at Friedrichstrasse train station in Berlin, January 27, 2014. The Kindertransport memorial is one of the four sculptures by Meisler to commemorate the rescue mission which helped to save lives of some 10,000 mostly Jewish children transported to Britain during Nazi era, about nine months before the outbreak of the World War Two, and to remember 1.6 million children murdered in the Holocaust. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp is pictured during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of more
Former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp is pictured during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust in Birkenau, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp is pictured through a barbed wire fence during ceremonies to mmore
Former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp is pictured through a barbed wire fence during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust in Birkenau, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A watch tower is pictured near a barbed wire fence during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the limore
A watch tower is pictured near a barbed wire fence during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust in Birkenau, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp is seen reflected in a window during ceremonies to mark the 69more
Former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp is seen reflected in a window during ceremonies to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation and commemorate the victims of the Holocaust in Birkenau, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
The picture shows a crematorium of the former concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, January 25, 2014. Rmore
The picture shows a crematorium of the former concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors walk past the main gate with the sign "Arbeit macht frei" (work sets you free) at the former concemore
Visitors walk past the main gate with the sign "Arbeit macht frei" (work sets you free) at the former concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Picture shows the former concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Daldermore
Picture shows the former concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Brausebad (shower) is written at the entrance of a gas chamber in the former concentration camp in Dachau nmore
Brausebad (shower) is written at the entrance of a gas chamber in the former concentration camp in Dachau near Munich, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A flower lies next to the word Auschwitz, denoting the name of the Nazi concentration camp, at the Gleis 17more
A flower lies next to the word Auschwitz, denoting the name of the Nazi concentration camp, at the Gleis 17 (platform 17) memorial commemorating Jews who were deported from Grunewald train station during World War Two in Berlin, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Israeli soldiers stand under pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names amore
Israeli soldiers stand under pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to the Hall of Names at the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, January 26, 2014. REUTER/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers look at an exhibition at the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, January 26,more
Israeli soldiers look at an exhibition at the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, January 26, 2014. REUTER/Baz Ratner
下一个
World Cup protests
Demonstrators hit the streets in Brazil as frustration lingers over the cost of the World Cup in the host country.
World Economic Forum
The world's leaders and business thinkers gather in Davos for the annual forum.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Fiery clashes in Ukraine
Our latest photos from the fiery streets of Kiev.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.