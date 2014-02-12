Flooding in southwest England
Resident, builder Dave Donaldson moves furniture from one of the flooded rooms of his home at Burrowbridge on the Somerset Levels in southwest England, February 9, 2014. Donaldson is remaining in his home, whilst his wife and children have been re-housed, to look after the property and prevent looters that have entered other abandoned flooded property. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Resident Dave Donaldson stamps down sandbags outside his flooded home at Burrowbridge on the Somerset Levels in southwest England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Resident Dave Donaldson looks through a sandbagged door from the dry area of his home to the flooded rooms of his home at Burrowbridge on the Somerset Levels in southwest England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The view from a downstairs bathroom window of flooded fields outside a home at Burrowbridge in southwest England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Oscar the dog, sleeps on his bed raised on a pallet in case of further flooding in his home which flooded at Burrowbridge on the Somerset Levels in southwest England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Builder Dave Donaldson watches television with his dog Oscar and his suite on pallets in case his home floods more at Burrowbridge in southwest England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Police Community Support Officers Jason Routley (L) and Steve Chapman deliver sandbags to a flooded home at Burrowbridge in southwest England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Supplies are left on a table for local residents cut off by flooding, outside the local pub at Burrowbridge, southwest England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Sixteen basset hound dogs and a similar number of cats are rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service during continued flooding at Burrowbridge in southwest England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) with Bridgwater and West Somerset MP Ian Liddell-Grainger (R) during a visit to flood affected areas at Goodings Farm in Fordgate, Somerset February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Ireland/Pool
Builder Dave Donaldson feeds his pigs at Burrowbridge on the Somerset Levels in southwest England, February 10, 2014. Donaldson's other animals - horses, sheep and chickens - were re-housed during the flooding. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A specialist electric bed for a disabled boy is raised on pallets to try and protect it from flood water in a home at Burrowbridge in southwest England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Farmer Hayley Matthew reacts as she leaves her property in the village of Moorland in southwest England, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A graveyard is seen underwater in the village of Moorland in southwest England February 7, 2014. Many areas of the Somerset Levels have been underwater for over a month in the wettest January in Britain on record. Severe weather warnings for rain and gale force winds have been issued for the weekend. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A police vehicle drives past emergency flood pumps near the village of Moorland in south west England February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A flood warning sign is seen in mud and water in the village of Moorland, in southwest England February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British army Royal Marines from 40 Commando lay sandbag water defences in the village of Moorland in southwest England, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A property is seen completely surrounded by flood water in the village of Moorland in southwest England, February 7, 2014. Photo taken with fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prince Charles (C) is assisted by police officers as he gets off a boat run by Avon and Somerset police upon arriving in Muchelney, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Hill/The Times
A tractor carries local residents along a flooded road from the village of Thorney on the Somerset Levels, near Langport in southwest England, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A resident puts on her wader boots as she prepares to walk through flood water in the village of Thorney on the Somerset Levels, near Langport in southwest England, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A combination photo shows an angry resident hitting a vehicle he claims was driving too fast through floodwaters, with his shopping bag in the village of Thorney on the Somerset Levels, near Langport in southwest England, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Emergency services personnel help local residents as they travel in a boat along a flooded road from the village of Muchelney on the Somerset Levels, near Langport in southwest England, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman walks along a temporary floating pontoon positioned on a flooded road to the village of Muchelney, near Langport in south west England January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The flooded Somerset Levels are seen near Langport in southwest England, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A land sale sign is seen surrounded by floodwater in Long Sutton on the flooded Somerset Levels, near Langport in southwest England, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A protest notice is seen in a resident's window in Langport in southwest England, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
