Manila slum demolished
A policeman detains a squatter during clashes at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January more
A policeman detains a squatter during clashes at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. Twenty-nine people were hurt and nine were arrested during clashes triggered by the demolition of a squatter settlement for business developments in suburban Quezon city, local media reported. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon more
Workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents carry a woman after she fainted while watching workers from the government demolition crew dismanmore
Residents carry a woman after she fainted while watching workers from the government demolition crew dismantle her house at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A baby is left alone under an umbrella with belongings after workers from a government demolition crew evicmore
A baby is left alone under an umbrella with belongings after workers from a government demolition crew evicted his family from their home at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A statue of Santo Nino is pictured in the foreground as workers from a government demolition crew continue more
A statue of Santo Nino is pictured in the foreground as workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A girl cries as she watches workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shantimore
A girl cries as she watches workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Workers from a government demolition crew balance themselves on the roof as they continue dismantling remaimore
Workers from a government demolition crew balance themselves on the roof as they continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A family salvages belongings from their half-demolished house at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, more
A family salvages belongings from their half-demolished house at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A squatter cries at the entrance of her shanty house during the demolition of a squatter colony in Quezon cmore
A squatter cries at the entrance of her shanty house during the demolition of a squatter colony in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Families watch and guard their belongings as workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantlingmore
Families watch and guard their belongings as workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Squatters throw rocks at police during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erikmore
Squatters throw rocks at police during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A squatter throws a bottle at riot police during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. Rmore
A squatter throws a bottle at riot police during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A female squatter holds her husband as police try to detain him during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manilamore
A female squatter holds her husband as police try to detain him during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Police detain a squatter caught throwing rocks at them during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Januarymore
Police detain a squatter caught throwing rocks at them during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Police detain a squatter (C) caught throwing rocks at them during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Janmore
Police detain a squatter (C) caught throwing rocks at them during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of the SWAT team take their positions during clashes with dwellers at a squatter district in Quezonmore
Members of the SWAT team take their positions during clashes with dwellers at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Squatters attempt to block riot police from advancing during the demolition of a squatter district in Quezomore
Squatters attempt to block riot police from advancing during the demolition of a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of a government demolition crew dismantle a shanty house during the demolition of a squatter distrimore
Members of a government demolition crew dismantle a shanty house during the demolition of a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A squatter carries his children as they leave their shanty house during the demolition of a squatter colonymore
A squatter carries his children as they leave their shanty house during the demolition of a squatter colony in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
下一个
The "starving" city of Homs
The United States demands that Syria allow aid into the besieged city of Homs.
Civil war looms in South Sudan
Despite ceasefire deals and negotiations, the threat of civil war still looms in the world's newest state.
Best of the Grammys
Highlights from the Grammy Awards.
Holocaust Remembrance Day
The world remembers those who died during the Nazi-organized genocide that cost lives of millions.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.