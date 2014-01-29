State of the Union
Television reporters and crews prepare in Statuary Hall before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (L) as Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (2nd L) looks on before the President delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Duck Dynasty television show star Willie Robertson (C) waves as he sits with his wife Korie (L) in the visitor's gallery of the House of Representatives before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn (L), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (2nd L) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (R) head to the front of the chamber together before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner as Vice President Joe Biden looks on before delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (top) talks to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama waves before delivering his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) applaud the president. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who had to have both his legs amputated after being injured in the blasts, stands with his rescuer Carlos Arredondo (L) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
First lady Michelle Obama (C) waves next to U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (3rdL), injured while serving in Afghanistan, prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough (R) and Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) applaud President Barack Obama as he delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Vice President Joe Biden (L) grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
First lady Michelle Obama (R) applauds Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (C), injured while serving in Afghanistan, during President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Rep. Tammy Duckworth wipes tears from her eyes during a standing ovation for U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, who was a guest in first lady Michelle Obama's box during President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama talks with members of Congress as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama signs autographs as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech at the Capitol in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
