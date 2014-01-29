版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 29日 星期三 22:35 BJT

State of the Union

<p>Television reporters and crews prepare in Statuary Hall before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Television reporters and crews prepare in Statuary Hall before President Barack Obama delivers his State ofmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Television reporters and crews prepare in Statuary Hall before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the U.S. Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
1 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama shakes hands with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (L) as Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (2nd L) looks on before the President delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (L) as Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (L) as Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (2nd L) looks on before the President delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
2 / 21
<p>Duck Dynasty television show star Willie Robertson (C) waves as he sits with his wife Korie (L) in the visitor's gallery of the House of Representatives before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Duck Dynasty television show star Willie Robertson (C) waves as he sits with his wife Korie (L) in the visimore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Duck Dynasty television show star Willie Robertson (C) waves as he sits with his wife Korie (L) in the visitor's gallery of the House of Representatives before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
3 / 21
<p>Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speecmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
4 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the Congress, on Capitol Hill inmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of the Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 21
<p>Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn (L), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (2nd L) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (R) head to the front of the chamber together before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn (L), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (2nd L) and Senate Majority Lemore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn (L), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (2nd L) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (R) head to the front of the chamber together before President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
6 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner as Vice President Joe Biden looks on before delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner as Vice President Joe Biden lookmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Speaker of the House John Boehner as Vice President Joe Biden looks on before delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 21
<p>Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (top) talks to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (top) talks to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before the start of President Barack Omore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (top) talks to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
8 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama waves before delivering his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) applaud the president. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama waves before delivering his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capimore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama waves before delivering his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) applaud the president. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Wasmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
10 / 21
<p>Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who had to have both his legs amputated after being injured in the blasts, stands with his rescuer Carlos Arredondo (L) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who had to have both his legs amputated after being injured imore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, who had to have both his legs amputated after being injured in the blasts, stands with his rescuer Carlos Arredondo (L) before the start of President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
11 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 20more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
12 / 21
<p>First lady Michelle Obama (C) waves next to U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (3rdL), injured while serving in Afghanistan, prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

First lady Michelle Obama (C) waves next to U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (3rdL), injuredmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

First lady Michelle Obama (C) waves next to U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (3rdL), injured while serving in Afghanistan, prior to President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
13 / 21
<p>White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough (R) and Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) applaud President Barack Obama as he delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough (R) and Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) applaud President more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough (R) and Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) applaud President Barack Obama as he delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
14 / 21
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (L) grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Vice President Joe Biden (L) grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) as President Barack Obama more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Vice President Joe Biden (L) grabs the arm of House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
15 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 20more

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
16 / 21
<p>First lady Michelle Obama (R) applauds Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (C), injured while serving in Afghanistan, during President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

First lady Michelle Obama (R) applauds Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (C), injured while servinmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

First lady Michelle Obama (R) applauds Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg (C), injured while serving in Afghanistan, during President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
17 / 21
<p>Rep. Tammy Duckworth wipes tears from her eyes during a standing ovation for U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, who was a guest in first lady Michelle Obama's box during President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Rep. Tammy Duckworth wipes tears from her eyes during a standing ovation for U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Clmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

Rep. Tammy Duckworth wipes tears from her eyes during a standing ovation for U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, who was a guest in first lady Michelle Obama's box during President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
18 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama talks with members of Congress as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama talks with members of Congress as he departs after delivering his State of the Unionmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama talks with members of Congress as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
19 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama signs autographs as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech at the Capitol in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama signs autographs as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech at themore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama signs autographs as he departs after delivering his State of the Union speech at the Capitol in Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
20 / 21
<p>President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Wasmore

2014年 1月 29日 星期三

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address in front of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
21 / 21
重播
下一图片集
Living on minimum wage

Living on minimum wage

下一个

Living on minimum wage

Living on minimum wage

Reuters photographers in 10 countries document the lives of workers living on their country's minimum wage.

2014年 1月 29日
Clashes in Ukraine

Clashes in Ukraine

Our latest photos from the streets of Kiev.

2014年 1月 29日
Singapore - Gateway to Asia

Singapore - Gateway to Asia

Connected to more than 600 ports in some 120 countries, Singapore is one of the world's busiest shipping hubs, and is often called the gateway to Asia.

2014年 1月 29日
Manila slum demolished

Manila slum demolished

Police and squatters clash over the demolition of a settlement in suburban Quezon city, Philippines.

2014年 1月 28日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐