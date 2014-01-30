Storm in the South
Georgia National Guard troops drive down Interstate 285 as they look to help people get their stranded cars out of the snow in Atlanta, Georgia January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Georgia National Guard Sgt. Chad Armstrong (R) and other guardsmen help people get their stranded cars out of the snow in Atlanta, Georgia January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Georgia National Guard troops Command Sgt. Maj. Buddy Grisham (L) and Sgt. Chad Armstrong help each other from slipping on the ice as they assist people in getting their stranded cars out of the snow in Atlanta, Georgia January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Georgia National Guard troops help people get their stranded cars out of the snow in Atlanta, Georgia January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A band of snow and freezing rain is pictured over the southeastern United States, stretching from Texas through Georgia and into the Carolinas, in this January 29, 2014 handout satellite image provided by NASA. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
People rest at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A series of snowmen are seen on the back of a car as cold weather descends on Mobile, Alabama, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff
A car sits in a ditch along with other abandoned cars after running off the roadway due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
People rest at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Abandoned cars sit on an entrance ramp to I-65 North after a snow and ice storm stranded commuters on the interstates and local roads into Birmingham, Alabama, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
A tractor trailer sits spun out while trying to get around stalled vehicles on I-65 North into Birmingham, Alabama, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
People sleep at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Traffic is stalled on I-65 North after a snow and ice storm stranded commuters on the interstates and local roads into Birmingham, Alabama, January 29, 2014 . REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Cars sit on an icy road in Hoover, Alabama a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Paul Stallings sits next to the frozen section inside a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Karen Wang sleeps at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Icicles are seen forming on a fountain during winter at Jackson Square Park in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man walks to work early in the morning in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The on-ramp to the Crescent City Connection, a bridge that connects the east bank of the Mississippi River to the west bank, remains closed due to icy conditions in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Cars and trucks are gridlocked on the I-75 interstate highway after a rare snowstorm in Kennesaw, Georgia, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Icicles are seen forming on a street sign in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Tomay Ozgokmen, a professor from the University of Miami, takes a picture of an iced-over car as cold weather descends on Mobile, Alabama, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff
Commuters bundle up as cold weather descends on Mobile, Alabama, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff
Tourists warm their hands by a fountain at Pat O'Briens, a local bar, in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
People check on their cars after ice caused an accident on a bridge in Metairie, Louisiana, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Chris Campbell, a student at Kennesaw College, walks home leaving his car stranded after a rare snowstorm in Kennesaw, Georgia, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Icicles hang from a road sign as cold weather descends on Mobile, Alabama, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff
Cars drive under a traffic sign displaying winter storm warnings after a rare snowstorm in Kennesaw, Georgia, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Stranded passenger Bill Boyce of Chicago sleeps in the lobby after his flight to Chicago was cancelled at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, January 28, 2014. The last flight left New Orleans at about 11 a.m. local time on Tuesday and its Louis Armstrong International Airport was then closed to commercial traffic ahead of the predicted ice storm. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Shiniquia Simington of Dallas looks at arrival and departure information screens after her flight to Dallas was cancelled at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Stranded passenger and former Marine Jorge Aburto of Miami sleeps in the lobby after his flight to Miami was cancelled at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
The main check-in area of Louis Armstrong International Airport sits virtually empty after all flights were cancelled in Kenner, Louisiana, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Workers with the city of Mobile shovel dirt on a bridge as cold weather descends on Mobile, Alabama, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff
A travel warning sign is seen along Interstate 65 as cold weather descends on Mobile, Alabama, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff
Traffic is stalled on I-459 North into Birmingham, Alabama January 29, 2014 after a snow and ice storm stranded commuters on the interstates and local roads. At least five deaths in Alabama were blamed on the weather. In Birmingham, authorities said a lack of warning about the treacherous roads led to thousands being stuck on roads, in shelters and in schools, with snow clearing vehicles having been initially directed south of the city, where the icy conditions were expected to hit. The roads and Interstates there had begun to clear later Wednesday morning in Birmingham, with no injuries reported and no additional stranded motorists, police said. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT)
Passengers wait in the departure lounge after Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas arrived back at Bayonne, New Jersey January 29, 2014. An outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness has forced the ship back to port early and left hundreds of passengers and crew stricken, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT HEALTH DISASTER MARITIME BUSINESS TRAVEL)
