Olympic venues in Sochi

Members of Russia's speedskating team practice at the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Members of Russia's speedskating team practice at the Adler Arena on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A car drives in front the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A car drives in front the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

People watch as the Olympic cauldron is tested at the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

People watch as the Olympic cauldron is tested at the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Officials inspect the moguls slope at the "Extreme-park" in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Officials inspect the moguls slope at the "Extreme-park" in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The Bolshoy Ice Dome is reflected in a puddle of water on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

The Bolshoy Ice Dome is reflected in a puddle of water on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A bus drives past apartments in the Costal Athletes Village as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Govolkin/Pool

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A bus drives past apartments in the Costal Athletes Village as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Govolkin/Pool

A journalist walks along a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track under construction at the Sliding Center "Sanki", near Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A journalist walks along a bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track under construction at the Sliding Center "Sanki", near Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A man stands under the Olympic rings while the Olympic cauldron is tested at the Olympic Park, as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A man stands under the Olympic rings while the Olympic cauldron is tested at the Olympic Park, as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

An aerial view shows the Olympic Park under construction in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

An aerial view shows the Olympic Park under construction in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Adler Arena skating center, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

The Adler Arena skating center, part of the complex of facilities to be used for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Appartment buildings are pictured next to the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Appartment buildings are pictured next to the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The Fisht Olympic Stadium is pictured on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

The Fisht Olympic Stadium is pictured on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

The Olympic flame is tested in its cauldron in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

The Olympic flame is tested in its cauldron in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome on the Olympic Park as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

The RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A workman climbs up the roof of the Bolshoy Ice Dome as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A workman climbs up the roof of the Bolshoy Ice Dome as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>The Bolshoy Ice Dome in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

The Bolshoy Ice Dome in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

The Bolshoy Ice Dome in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A general view of the Olympic Park is seen at the Adler district of Sochi, January 20, 2014. The view shows Fisht Olympic Stadium (back L), Iceberg Skating Palace (back R) and Temple of Christ the Savior. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A general view of the Olympic Park is seen at the Adler district of Sochi, January 20, 2014. The view shows Fisht Olympic Stadium (back L), Iceberg Skating Palace (back R) and Temple of Christ the Savior. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

The Sochi Medals Plaza and the Iceberg Skating Palace at the the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

The Sochi Medals Plaza and the Iceberg Skating Palace at the the Olympic Park in the Adler district of Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

An aerial view from a helicopter shows the "Shayba" Arena at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

An aerial view from a helicopter shows the "Shayba" Arena at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Laura Biathlon and Ski Complex in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

The Laura Biathlon and Ski Complex in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

An aerial view from a shows the "Ice Cube" Curling center at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

An aerial view from a shows the "Ice Cube" Curling center at the Olympic Park in the Adler district of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Volunteers walk at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

Volunteers walk at the Sanki sliding center at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Resort in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The Russki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

The Russki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A bus drives past apartments in the Costal Athletes Village as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Govolkin/Pool

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A bus drives past apartments in the Costal Athletes Village as preparations continue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Govolkin/Pool

