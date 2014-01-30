Sochi: Then and now
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the vimore
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the vimore
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the vimore
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the vimore
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the vimore
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the vimore
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the vimore
A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
下一个
Countdown to Sochi
The Russian city prepares for the upcoming Winter Olympics.
Highlights from the Aussie Open
Highs and lows of the Australian Open.
Security in Sochi
From police to Cossacks, a look at the "ring of steel" around Sochi.
Spotlight on Lindsey Vonn
A look at the career of downhill skier Lindsey Vonn, who will miss the Sochi Olympics because she requires surgery on her injured knee.
精选图集
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.