版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 1月 30日 星期四 22:40 BJT

Sochi: Then and now

<p>A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the vimore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
1 / 7
<p>A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the vimore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
2 / 7
<p>A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the vimore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
3 / 7
<p>A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the vimore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
4 / 7
<p>A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the vimore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
5 / 7
<p>A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the vimore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 7
<p>A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the vimore

2014年 1月 30日 星期四

A combination of two pictures shows the development of construction within the last eleven months in the village of Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, January 30, 2014. The picture on the left was taken in February. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
7 / 7
重播
下一图片集
Countdown to Sochi

Countdown to Sochi

下一个

Countdown to Sochi

Countdown to Sochi

The Russian city prepares for the upcoming Winter Olympics.

2014年 1月 28日
Highlights from the Aussie Open

Highlights from the Aussie Open

Highs and lows of the Australian Open.

2014年 1月 28日
Security in Sochi

Security in Sochi

From police to Cossacks, a look at the "ring of steel" around Sochi.

2014年 1月 24日
Spotlight on Lindsey Vonn

Spotlight on Lindsey Vonn

A look at the career of downhill skier Lindsey Vonn, who will miss the Sochi Olympics because she requires surgery on her injured knee.

2014年 1月 8日

精选图集

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐