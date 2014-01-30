The barricades of Kiev
An anti-government protester stands at an open fire site as temperatures stand at minus 20 degrees Celsius more
An anti-government protester stands at an open fire site as temperatures stand at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit) at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Anti-government protesters gather at a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 3more
Anti-government protesters gather at a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An anti-government protester stands at a barricade as woman looks on near Independence Square in Kiev, Janumore
An anti-government protester stands at a barricade as woman looks on near Independence Square in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A barricade is seen near the site of clashes between riot police and anti-government protesters in Kiev, Jamore
A barricade is seen near the site of clashes between riot police and anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Anti-government protesters gather at a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 3more
Anti-government protesters gather at a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An anti-government protester uses a pair of binoculars at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, Janmore
An anti-government protester uses a pair of binoculars at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A demonstrator stands at a barricade erected by anti-government protesters near the site of clashes with rimore
A demonstrator stands at a barricade erected by anti-government protesters near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester sits at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERmore
An anti-government protester sits at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Anti-government protesters rest near an open fire at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, January more
Anti-government protesters rest near an open fire at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Interior Ministry members stand guard near the site of clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev, Janmore
Interior Ministry members stand guard near the site of clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Anti-government protesters gather at an open fire site at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, Janmore
Anti-government protesters gather at an open fire site at a barricade near Independence Square in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Demonstrators gather at a barricade erected by anti-government protesters near the site of clashes with riomore
Demonstrators gather at a barricade erected by anti-government protesters near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Interior Ministry members stand guard near the site of clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev, Janmore
Interior Ministry members stand guard near the site of clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Demonstrators sit near a fire at a barricade erected by anti-government protesters near the site of clashesmore
Demonstrators sit near a fire at a barricade erected by anti-government protesters near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man stands in a camp erected by anti-government protesters to hold a rally in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUmore
A man stands in a camp erected by anti-government protesters to hold a rally in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters gather at a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 3more
Anti-government protesters gather at a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A general view of a camp erected by anti-government protesters to hold a rally in Independence Square in cemore
A general view of a camp erected by anti-government protesters to hold a rally in Independence Square in central Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Demonstrators gather at a barricade erected by anti-government protesters near the site of clashes with riomore
Demonstrators gather at a barricade erected by anti-government protesters near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anti-government protesters gather at a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 3more
Anti-government protesters gather at a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Demonstrators have a chat near a fire at a barricade erected by anti-government protesters near the site ofmore
Demonstrators have a chat near a fire at a barricade erected by anti-government protesters near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Demonstrators distribute drinks at a barricade erected by anti-government protesters near the site of clashmore
Demonstrators distribute drinks at a barricade erected by anti-government protesters near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
精选图集
