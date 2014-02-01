Road to Super Bowl XLVIII
Seattle native J. Szczesny walks through Times Square in the lead up to the Super Bowl in New York January more
Seattle native J. Szczesny walks through Times Square in the lead up to the Super Bowl in New York January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Denver Broncos fan walks through Times Square which has been transformed into Super Bowl Boulevard ahead more
A Denver Broncos fan walks through Times Square which has been transformed into Super Bowl Boulevard ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 31, 2014. As part of festivities, the NFL is sponsoring activities along 'Super Bowl Boulevard', located on Broadway between 34th and 47th streets in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson stretches at their NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football practice in more
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson stretches at their NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 31, 2014. The Seahawks will play against the Denver Broncos in the game on February 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather at Times Square, which has been transformed into "Super Bowl Boulevard" ahead of Super Bowl Xmore
People gather at Times Square, which has been transformed into "Super Bowl Boulevard" ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII, in New York January 31, 2014. As part of festivities, the NFL is sponsoring activities along "Super Bowl Boulevard", located on Broadway between 34th and 47th streets in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A police officer holds up police tape in Times Square, which has been transformed into Super Bowl Boulevardmore
A police officer holds up police tape in Times Square, which has been transformed into Super Bowl Boulevard ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII, in New York January 31, 2014. As part of festivities, the NFL is sponsoring activities along "Super Bowl Boulevard", located on Broadway between 34th and 47th streets in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) practices handing off the ball during their practice sessionmore
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) practices handing off the ball during their practice session for the Super Bowl at the New York Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Members of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) check a passenger's bags with N.J. Transit Polimore
Members of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) check a passenger's bags with N.J. Transit Police to secure mass transit for the Super Bowl XLVIII, in Secaucus, New Jersey January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Vince Lombardi trophy and Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos helmets sit on a table before the coachesmore
The Vince Lombardi trophy and Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos helmets sit on a table before the coaches press conference in advance of the Super Bowl in New York, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Vince Lombardi trophy sits on a table before the coaches' news conference ahead of the Super Bowl, in Nmore
The Vince Lombardi trophy sits on a table before the coaches' news conference ahead of the Super Bowl, in New York, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A fan of Seattle Seahawks (R) jokes with a fan of Denver Broncos at the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone aheadmore
A fan of Seattle Seahawks (R) jokes with a fan of Denver Broncos at the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning follows through as he passes to a receiver during their practice more
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning follows through as he passes to a receiver during their practice session for the Super Bowl at the New York Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (L) talks with teammate wide receiver Phil Bates at their footbmore
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (L) talks with teammate wide receiver Phil Bates at their football practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno (R) runs a drill as an assistant tries to strip the ball from hmore
Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno (R) runs a drill as an assistant tries to strip the ball from him during their practice session for the Super Bowl at the New York Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Singer Bruno Mars speaks at the Super Bowl half time press conference in New York, January 30, 2014. REUTEmore
Singer Bruno Mars speaks at the Super Bowl half time press conference in New York, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A fan visits the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. REUmore
A fan visits the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fans play in the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of the Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014.more
Fans play in the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of the Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fans walk along Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. REUTmore
Fans walk along Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A police officer walks next to a fan at the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in Newmore
A police officer walks next to a fan at the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fans gather in the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. Rmore
Fans gather in the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man holds up a Denver Broncos flag on Broadway as preparations continue for Super Bowl XLVIII in New Yorkmore
A man holds up a Denver Broncos flag on Broadway as preparations continue for Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People line up for accessories on Broadway as preparations continue for Super Bowl XLVIII in New York Januamore
People line up for accessories on Broadway as preparations continue for Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas (L) and strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) stretch with teammatemore
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas (L) and strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) stretch with teammates during their NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman catches a pass during their NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football more
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman catches a pass during their NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman stretches with teammates before their NFL Super Bowl XLVIIImore
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman stretches with teammates before their NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker (83) catches a pass during their practice session for the Super Bowmore
Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker (83) catches a pass during their practice session for the Super Bowl at the New York Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Denver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker does an exercise on the sideline as Denver Broncos tight end Juliumore
Denver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker does an exercise on the sideline as Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas (R) watches during their practice session for the Super Bowl at the New York Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor answers reporters' questions during Media Day for Super Bowl more
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor answers reporters' questions during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A police officer stands watch as preparations continue for Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 29, 2014. more
A police officer stands watch as preparations continue for Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The One World Trade Center spire is seen lit in Orange while a couple takes a selfie next to Roman numeralsmore
The One World Trade Center spire is seen lit in Orange while a couple takes a selfie next to Roman numerals for the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in Hoboken, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Seattle Seahawks fan takes a picture from the stands as she attends Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at thmore
A Seattle Seahawks fan takes a picture from the stands as she attends Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is interviewed by Deion Sanders during Media Day for Super Bowl Xmore
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is interviewed by Deion Sanders during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning poses for a picture as he departs during Media Day for Super Bowlmore
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning poses for a picture as he departs during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers prepare a fence with Super Bowl ads at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January more
Workers prepare a fence with Super Bowl ads at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The 12th man flag is stuck out the cockpit window of a plane carrying the Seattle Seahawks team as it arrivmore
The 12th man flag is stuck out the cockpit window of a plane carrying the Seattle Seahawks team as it arrives at the Newark International Airport to finish off their preparations for the 48th Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos, in New Jersey, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Denver Broncos players arrive at the Newark International Airport to finish off their preparations for the more
Denver Broncos players arrive at the Newark International Airport to finish off their preparations for the 48th Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, in New Jersey, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
下一个
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the month of January.
The Amanda Knox trial
Italy's top court has found Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito guilty of Meredith Kercher murder after retrial
The barricades of Kiev
Protesters manning the barricades in Ukraine.
Olympic venues in Sochi
Olympic venues get the finishing touches in Sochi.
精选图集
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.