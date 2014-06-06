版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 6日 星期五 22:15 BJT

Barrel bombs in Aleppo

A man holds an injured child at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A man holds an injured child at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal tomore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A man holds an injured child at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Kalaseh neighborhood in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
1 / 34
Free Syrian Army fighters clear unexploded ordnance after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in old Aleppo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Free Syrian Army fighters clear unexploded ordnance after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by formore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Free Syrian Army fighters clear unexploded ordnance after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in old Aleppo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
2 / 34
Civil Defense members, rebel fighters and civilians search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Qarlaq neighborhood of Aleppo May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Civil Defense members, rebel fighters and civilians search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Civil Defense members, rebel fighters and civilians search for survivors at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Qarlaq neighborhood of Aleppo May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Close
3 / 34
A view shows a damaged mosque at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped yesterday evening by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at Qadi Askar district in Aleppo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A view shows a damaged mosque at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped yesterday eveningmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A view shows a damaged mosque at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped yesterday evening by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, at Qadi Askar district in Aleppo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
4 / 34
Civil Defense members sit on rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Civil Defense members sit on rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces lmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Civil Defense members sit on rubble at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
5 / 34
People inspect a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

People inspect a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's Presidenmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
People inspect a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
6 / 34
Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyalmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
7 / 34
A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
8 / 34
A man wearing a white coat stained in blood, inspects a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Atareb, in Aleppo province April 24, 2014. A Syrian air force raid on a market in the northern, rebel-held town of Atareb killed and wounded dozens of people, activists said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said jets bombed the market, killing 27 people. It said the death toll was likely to rise because many others were seriously wounded in the strike. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

A man wearing a white coat stained in blood, inspects a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A man wearing a white coat stained in blood, inspects a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Atareb, in Aleppo province April 24, 2014. A Syrian air force raid on a market in the northern, rebel-held town of Atareb killed and wounded dozens of people, activists said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said jets bombed the market, killing 27 people. It said the death toll was likely to rise because many others were seriously wounded in the strike. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Close
9 / 34
Flames erupt as people react at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Atareb, in Aleppo province April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Flames erupt as people react at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal tomore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Flames erupt as people react at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northern town of Atareb, in Aleppo province April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Close
10 / 34
An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
11 / 34
People inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

People inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria'more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
People inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
12 / 34
A woman holds a boy as she sits at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A woman holds a boy as she sits at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyalmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A woman holds a boy as she sits at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
13 / 34
People dive for cover after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

People dive for cover after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's Presidentmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
People dive for cover after what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
14 / 34
Firefighters try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Firefighters try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces lomore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Firefighters try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
15 / 34
A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loymore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
16 / 34
A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists saimore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
17 / 34
An injured survivor arrives at a hospital with the rescue team in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

An injured survivor arrives at a hospital with the rescue team in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what actmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
An injured survivor arrives at a hospital with the rescue team in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
18 / 34
Men search for casualties amid rubble at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Men search for casualties amid rubble at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forcesmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Men search for casualties amid rubble at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
19 / 34
A man reacts as he mourns the death of his four children who died in what activists were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man reacts as he mourns the death of his four children who died in what activists were barrel bombs dropped more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A man reacts as he mourns the death of his four children who died in what activists were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
20 / 34
People search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

People search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was amore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
People search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
21 / 34
An activist performs first aid on a survivor under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

An activist performs first aid on a survivor under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
An activist performs first aid on a survivor under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Close
22 / 34
A survivor sits on the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A survivor sits on the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb drmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A survivor sits on the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
23 / 34
A helicopter loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad throws what activists say is an explosive barrel, in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

A helicopter loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad throws what activists say is an explosive barrel, in Almore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A helicopter loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad throws what activists say is an explosive barrel, in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Close
24 / 34
Civilians and Free Syrian Army fighters look into the sky at a site hit by what activists said are barrel bombs dropped by government forces at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

Civilians and Free Syrian Army fighters look into the sky at a site hit by what activists said are barrel bombmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Civilians and Free Syrian Army fighters look into the sky at a site hit by what activists said are barrel bombs dropped by government forces at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
Close
25 / 34
Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in the Al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in the Al-Ansamore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Smoke rises at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in the Al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
26 / 34
Residents and activists hold the hand of a girl who survived from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Residents and activists hold the hand of a girl who survived from under debris after what activists said were more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Residents and activists hold the hand of a girl who survived from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Close
27 / 34
A man wearing a mask holds a child who was rescued at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in the Al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A man wearing a mask holds a child who was rescued at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A man wearing a mask holds a child who was rescued at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in the Al-Ansari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
28 / 34
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government fmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
Close
29 / 34
Smoke rises after what activists said was a government jet dropping barrel bombs at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Smoke rises after what activists said was a government jet dropping barrel bombs at Qadi Askar district, in Almore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Smoke rises after what activists said was a government jet dropping barrel bombs at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
30 / 34
A man reacts over a body at a site hit by what activists said was barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

A man reacts over a body at a site hit by what activists said was barrel bombs dropped by government forces inmore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A man reacts over a body at a site hit by what activists said was barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
Close
31 / 34
A damaged bicycle is seen at a site hit by what activists said are barrel bombs dropped by government forces, at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim

A damaged bicycle is seen at a site hit by what activists said are barrel bombs dropped by government forces, more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
A damaged bicycle is seen at a site hit by what activists said are barrel bombs dropped by government forces, at Qadi Askar district, in Aleppo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
Close
32 / 34
Free Syrian army members remove a body from rubble from damage caused by what activists said was an airstrike with explosive barrels by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Free Syrian army members remove a body from rubble from damage caused by what activists said was an airstrike more

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Free Syrian army members remove a body from rubble from damage caused by what activists said was an airstrike with explosive barrels by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Close
33 / 34
Men react near a site hit by what activists say are barrel bombs dropped by government forces on al-Katerji district in Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Men react near a site hit by what activists say are barrel bombs dropped by government forces on al-Katerji dimore

2014年 6月 6日 星期五
Men react near a site hit by what activists say are barrel bombs dropped by government forces on al-Katerji district in Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
34 / 34
重播
下一图片集
Shooting in Seattle

Shooting in Seattle

下一个

Shooting in Seattle

Shooting in Seattle

A gunman opens fire on the campus of Seattle Pacific University.

2014年 6月 6日
Inside Walmart

Inside Walmart

Walmart prepares for its annual shareholder meeting in Arkansas.

2014年 6月 6日
Bring Back Our Girls

Bring Back Our Girls

Global protests over the abduction of Nigerian schoolgirls by Boko Haram.

2014年 6月 6日
Return to Normandy

Return to Normandy

Veterans gather in Normandy for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

2014年 6月 6日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐