Ghost buildings of Athens
A man is silhouetted speaking on the phone inside an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 1, 2013. It has been shelled, threatened with demolition and became such an eyesore that it was covered by a massive sheet during the 2004 Athens Olympics, but the historic 1930s housing complex built for Greeks fleeing Turkey is a hive of activity again. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Turkish immigrant Emine Kilic hugs a baby during a soup kitchen at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 14, 2013. As Greece's six-year economic slump has increased the number of homeless to 20,000 in Athens alone, NGOs estimate, the "Prosfygika" complex has become a haven for squatters and drug addicts as well as immigrants from Iran and elsewhere trying to cross into northern Europe through Greece's porous borders. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man prepares a meal at a soup kitchen outside the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Children are seen from inside an apartment playing at an alley at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Children play with a ball at an alley between buildings of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Daylight shines through a closed window at an auxiliary room at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A view of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An immigrant smokes a cigarette inside an apartment at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A view of a building of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Chrysoula Charizanou, 76, a Greek owner of an apartment, poses inside her bedroom at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An image of Jesus Christ is seen on an entry door of a building at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Tasos, a recovering drug addict, who has been squatting for years at the "Prosfygika" housing complex gestures outside an apartment in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An apartment is illuminated by a bulb at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
An immigrant stands at the entrance of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Emine Kilic, a Turkish squatter and mother of 10, speaks on the phone inside a kitchen at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A general view of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A resident trains his dog at an alley between buildings of the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A doll hangs over a window of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A view of an apartment which is occupied by immigrants at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Immigrants pose in front of one of the buildings of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Iranian squatters sit inside a living room at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A general view of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
