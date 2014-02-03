版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 4日 星期二 00:50 BJT

Ghost buildings of Athens

<p>A man is silhouetted speaking on the phone inside an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 1, 2013. It has been shelled, threatened with demolition and became such an eyesore that it was covered by a massive sheet during the 2004 Athens Olympics, but the historic 1930s housing complex built for Greeks fleeing Turkey is a hive of activity again. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A man is silhouetted speaking on the phone inside an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athenmore

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

A man is silhouetted speaking on the phone inside an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 1, 2013. It has been shelled, threatened with demolition and became such an eyesore that it was covered by a massive sheet during the 2004 Athens Olympics, but the historic 1930s housing complex built for Greeks fleeing Turkey is a hive of activity again. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
1 / 22
<p>Turkish immigrant Emine Kilic hugs a baby during a soup kitchen at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 14, 2013. As Greece's six-year economic slump has increased the number of homeless to 20,000 in Athens alone, NGOs estimate, the "Prosfygika" complex has become a haven for squatters and drug addicts as well as immigrants from Iran and elsewhere trying to cross into northern Europe through Greece's porous borders. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Turkish immigrant Emine Kilic hugs a baby during a soup kitchen at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athemore

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

Turkish immigrant Emine Kilic hugs a baby during a soup kitchen at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 14, 2013. As Greece's six-year economic slump has increased the number of homeless to 20,000 in Athens alone, NGOs estimate, the "Prosfygika" complex has become a haven for squatters and drug addicts as well as immigrants from Iran and elsewhere trying to cross into northern Europe through Greece's porous borders. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
2 / 22
<p>A man prepares a meal at a soup kitchen outside the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A man prepares a meal at a soup kitchen outside the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 14, 2013more

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

A man prepares a meal at a soup kitchen outside the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
3 / 22
<p>Children are seen from inside an apartment playing at an alley at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Children are seen from inside an apartment playing at an alley at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athenmore

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

Children are seen from inside an apartment playing at an alley at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
4 / 22
<p>Children play with a ball at an alley between buildings of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Children play with a ball at an alley between buildings of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens Octobmore

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

Children play with a ball at an alley between buildings of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
5 / 22
<p>Daylight shines through a closed window at an auxiliary room at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Daylight shines through a closed window at an auxiliary room at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens more

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

Daylight shines through a closed window at an auxiliary room at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
6 / 22
<p>A view of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A view of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahmore

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

A view of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
7 / 22
<p>An immigrant smokes a cigarette inside an apartment at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An immigrant smokes a cigarette inside an apartment at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 28, 2013.more

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

An immigrant smokes a cigarette inside an apartment at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
8 / 22
<p>A view of a building of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A view of a building of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalmore

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

A view of a building of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
9 / 22
<p>Chrysoula Charizanou, 76, a Greek owner of an apartment, poses inside her bedroom at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Chrysoula Charizanou, 76, a Greek owner of an apartment, poses inside her bedroom at the "Prosfygika" housimore

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

Chrysoula Charizanou, 76, a Greek owner of an apartment, poses inside her bedroom at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
10 / 22
<p>An image of Jesus Christ is seen on an entry door of a building at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An image of Jesus Christ is seen on an entry door of a building at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athemore

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

An image of Jesus Christ is seen on an entry door of a building at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
11 / 22
<p>Tasos, a recovering drug addict, who has been squatting for years at the "Prosfygika" housing complex gestures outside an apartment in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Tasos, a recovering drug addict, who has been squatting for years at the "Prosfygika" housing complex gestumore

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

Tasos, a recovering drug addict, who has been squatting for years at the "Prosfygika" housing complex gestures outside an apartment in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
12 / 22
<p>An apartment is illuminated by a bulb at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An apartment is illuminated by a bulb at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 21, 2013. REUTEmore

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

An apartment is illuminated by a bulb at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
13 / 22
<p>An immigrant stands at the entrance of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An immigrant stands at the entrance of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 2more

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

An immigrant stands at the entrance of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
14 / 22
<p>Emine Kilic, a Turkish squatter and mother of 10, speaks on the phone inside a kitchen at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Emine Kilic, a Turkish squatter and mother of 10, speaks on the phone inside a kitchen at the "Prosfygika" more

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

Emine Kilic, a Turkish squatter and mother of 10, speaks on the phone inside a kitchen at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
15 / 22
<p>A general view of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A general view of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

more

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

A general view of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
16 / 22
<p>A resident trains his dog at an alley between buildings of the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A resident trains his dog at an alley between buildings of the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 27, 2more

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

A resident trains his dog at an alley between buildings of the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
17 / 22
<p>A doll hangs over a window of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A doll hangs over a window of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ymore

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

A doll hangs over a window of an apartment at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
18 / 22
<p>A view of an apartment which is occupied by immigrants at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A view of an apartment which is occupied by immigrants at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens November 1, 20more

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

A view of an apartment which is occupied by immigrants at the "Prosfygika" complex in Athens November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
19 / 22
<p>Immigrants pose in front of one of the buildings of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Immigrants pose in front of one of the buildings of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 27, more

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

Immigrants pose in front of one of the buildings of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
20 / 22
<p>Iranian squatters sit inside a living room at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Iranian squatters sit inside a living room at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. more

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

Iranian squatters sit inside a living room at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
21 / 22
<p>A general view of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A general view of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalismore

2014年 2月 4日 星期二

A general view of the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Eruption in Ecuador

Eruption in Ecuador

下一个

Eruption in Ecuador

Eruption in Ecuador

The Tungurahua volcano in Ecuador erupts.

2014年 2月 3日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 2月 1日
Road to Super Bowl XLVIII

Road to Super Bowl XLVIII

Football fans and players prepare for Super Bowl XLVIII.

2014年 2月 1日
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the month of January.

2014年 2月 1日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐