Ghost buildings of Athens

A man is silhouetted speaking on the phone inside an apartment at the "Prosfygika" housing complex in Athens November 1, 2013. It has been shelled, threatened with demolition and became such an eyesore that it was covered by a massive sheet during the 2004 Athens Olympics, but the historic 1930s housing complex built for Greeks fleeing Turkey is a hive of activity again. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis