Training in Sochi

<p>Australia's two-men bobsleigh pilot Heath Spence speeds down the track during unoffical progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Australia's two-men bobsleigh pilot Heath Spence speeds down the track during unoffical progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Michel Mulder of the Netherlands (R) and Wililam Dutton of Canada skate during a men's speed skating 500 meters training competition at the Adler Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Michel Mulder of the Netherlands (R) and Wililam Dutton of Canada skate during a men's speed skating 500 meters training competition at the Adler Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Canada's John Fairbairn speeds down during an unofficial men's skeleton progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Canada's John Fairbairn speeds down during an unofficial men's skeleton progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Christian De Lorenzi of Italy takes part in a biathlon training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Christian De Lorenzi of Italy takes part in a biathlon training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Fredrik Lindstrom of Sweden takes part in a biathlon training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 5, 2014 REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Fredrik Lindstrom of Sweden takes part in a biathlon training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 5, 2014 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Skier James Woods of Britain performs a jump during a slopestyle freestyle skiing training for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, Russia February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Skier James Woods of Britain performs a jump during a slopestyle freestyle skiing training for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, Russia February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada skate during an ice dance figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada skate during an ice dance figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Switzerland's Gregory Carigiet speeds down the ice track during the men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Switzerland's Gregory Carigiet speeds down the ice track during the men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Skiers take part in a cross-country training session for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 5, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Skiers take part in a cross-country training session for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 5, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan skates during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, in Sochi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan skates during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, in Sochi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Russia's Albert Demchenko prepares for the start during the men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Russia's Albert Demchenko prepares for the start during the men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Canada's women's ice hockey team members walk across the street to attend a practice ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 5, 2014. The women's ice hockey competition begins on February 8. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Canada's women's ice hockey team members walk across the street to attend a practice ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 5, 2014. The women's ice hockey competition begins on February 8. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Joey Mantia of the U.S. skates during a men's speed skating 500 meters training competition at the Adler Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Joey Mantia of the U.S. skates during a men's speed skating 500 meters training competition at the Adler Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Austrian alpine skiers Georg Streitberger, Klaus Kroell, Max Franz, Joachim Puchner and Romed Baumann (L-R) pose for a photograph in the Olympic rings at the Olympic athletes mountain village in Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 4, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Austrian alpine skiers Georg Streitberger, Klaus Kroell, Max Franz, Joachim Puchner and Romed Baumann (L-R) pose for a photograph in the Olympic rings at the Olympic athletes mountain village in Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 4, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Canadian short track speed skater Charles Hamelin pours water onto the ice during team training at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Canadian short track speed skater Charles Hamelin pours water onto the ice during team training at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Canadian short track speed skater Charles Hamelin (R) takes off his skates beside his girlfriend and teammate Marianne St-Gelais after their training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Canadian short track speed skater Charles Hamelin (R) takes off his skates beside his girlfriend and teammate Marianne St-Gelais after their training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Japanese figure skater Tatsuki Machida practices, February 4, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Japanese figure skater Tatsuki Machida practices, February 4, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Members of the Switzerland women's ice hockey team play soccer in front of the Shayba Arena during practice, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Members of the Switzerland women's ice hockey team play soccer in front of the Shayba Arena during practice, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Czech Republic's cross-country skier Petra Moravcova attends a training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Czech Republic's cross-country skier Petra Moravcova attends a training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Kim Jun-Ho (top) of South Korea crashes during practice at the Adler Arena, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Kim Jun-Ho (top) of South Korea crashes during practice at the Adler Arena, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Germany's Natalie Geisenberger walks to the start during an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger walks to the start during an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Canadian snowboarder Maxence Parrot goes over a jump during snowboard slopestyle training in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Canadian snowboarder Maxence Parrot goes over a jump during snowboard slopestyle training in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Ukraine's Andriy Deryzemlia takes part in a biathlon training session at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Ukraine's Andriy Deryzemlia takes part in a biathlon training session at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Germany's Tatjana Huefner speeds down the track during an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Germany's Tatjana Huefner speeds down the track during an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Germany's Tatjana Huefner checks the track before an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Germany's Tatjana Huefner checks the track before an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Netherlands speed skating team members and an unidentified skater from France (2nd L) practice at the Adler Arena, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Netherlands speed skating team members and an unidentified skater from France (2nd L) practice at the Adler Arena, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Mae Berenice Meite of France practices, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Mae Berenice Meite of France practices, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mae Berenice Meite of France practices, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Team USA's Kelli Stack gestures during their women's ice hockey team practice at the Shayba Arena, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Team USA's Kelli Stack gestures during their women's ice hockey team practice at the Shayba Arena, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Ukraine's Olena Pidhrushna takes part in a biathlon training session at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Ukraine's Olena Pidhrushna takes part in a biathlon training session at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Team USA women's ice hockey team stretches during practice at the Shayba Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Team USA women's ice hockey team stretches during practice at the Shayba Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A volunteer takes a picture with his mobile phone as Romania's Raluca Stramaturaru speeds down the track during an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. The REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A volunteer takes a picture with his mobile phone as Romania's Raluca Stramaturaru speeds down the track during an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. The REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Team Canada women's ice hockey player and Canadian flag bearer Hayley Wickenheiser rides her bicycle with teammates in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Team Canada women's ice hockey player and Canadian flag bearer Hayley Wickenheiser rides her bicycle with teammates in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>U.S. snowboarder Shaun White goes off a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

U.S. snowboarder Shaun White goes off a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>U.S. snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg goes off a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

U.S. snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg goes off a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A Japanese mogul skier trains during a night training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the extreme park in Rosa Khutor, Russia February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A Japanese mogul skier trains during a night training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the extreme park in Rosa Khutor, Russia February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

