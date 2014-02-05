Training in Sochi
Australia's two-men bobsleigh pilot Heath Spence speeds down the track during unoffical progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Michel Mulder of the Netherlands (R) and Wililam Dutton of Canada skate during a men's speed skating 500 meters training competition at the Adler Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canada's John Fairbairn speeds down during an unofficial men's skeleton progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Christian De Lorenzi of Italy takes part in a biathlon training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fredrik Lindstrom of Sweden takes part in a biathlon training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 5, 2014 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Skier James Woods of Britain performs a jump during a slopestyle freestyle skiing training for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, Russia February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada skate during an ice dance figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Switzerland's Gregory Carigiet speeds down the ice track during the men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Skiers take part in a cross-country training session for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 5, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan skates during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, in Sochi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russia's Albert Demchenko prepares for the start during the men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Canada's women's ice hockey team members walk across the street to attend a practice ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 5, 2014. The women's ice hockey competition begins on February 8. REUTERS/Jim Young
Joey Mantia of the U.S. skates during a men's speed skating 500 meters training competition at the Adler Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Austrian alpine skiers Georg Streitberger, Klaus Kroell, Max Franz, Joachim Puchner and Romed Baumann (L-R) pose for a photograph in the Olympic rings at the Olympic athletes mountain village in Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 4, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to 23. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Canadian short track speed skater Charles Hamelin pours water onto the ice during team training at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Canadian short track speed skater Charles Hamelin (R) takes off his skates beside his girlfriend and teammate Marianne St-Gelais after their training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Japanese figure skater Tatsuki Machida practices, February 4, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of the Switzerland women's ice hockey team play soccer in front of the Shayba Arena during practice, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Czech Republic's cross-country skier Petra Moravcova attends a training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Kim Jun-Ho (top) of South Korea crashes during practice at the Adler Arena, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Germany's Natalie Geisenberger walks to the start during an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Canadian snowboarder Maxence Parrot goes over a jump during snowboard slopestyle training in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ukraine's Andriy Deryzemlia takes part in a biathlon training session at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon centre in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Germany's Tatjana Huefner speeds down the track during an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Germany's Tatjana Huefner checks the track before an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Netherlands speed skating team members and an unidentified skater from France (2nd L) practice at the Adler Arena, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Mae Berenice Meite of France practices, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mae Berenice Meite of France practices, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Team USA's Kelli Stack gestures during their women's ice hockey team practice at the Shayba Arena, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ukraine's Olena Pidhrushna takes part in a biathlon training session at the "Laura" cross-country and biathlon center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Team USA women's ice hockey team stretches during practice at the Shayba Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A volunteer takes a picture with his mobile phone as Romania's Raluca Stramaturaru speeds down the track during an unofficial women's luge progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 4, 2014. The REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Team Canada women's ice hockey player and Canadian flag bearer Hayley Wickenheiser rides her bicycle with teammates in front of the Bolshoy Ice Dome ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
U.S. snowboarder Shaun White goes off a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg goes off a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Japanese mogul skier trains during a night training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the extreme park in Rosa Khutor, Russia February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
