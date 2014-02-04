Facebook turns 10
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg smiles in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The sun rises behind the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park before the company's IPO launch, May 18, 2012. Facebook Inc, began trading on the Nasdaq market on May 18, 2012, with it's initial public offering at $38 per share, valuing the world's largest social network at more than $100 billion, and raising $16 billion. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, shown in this image from Reuters video, rings the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell remotely from Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters-TV
A man is silhouetted against a video screen with an Facebook logo as he poses with an Dell laptop in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The chief operating officer (COO) of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg, reacts during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An employee writes a note on the message board at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. The 57-acre campus, which formerly housed Sun Microsystems, features open work spaces for nearly 2,000 employees on the one million square foot campus, with room for expansion. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (L) and comedian Andy Samberg share a laugh during Zuckerberg's keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees walk and cycle along a walking and bicycle path at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
People walk past a graphic on a wall at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
President Barack Obama takes off his jacket as he attends a town hall meeting at Facebook headquarters with CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Palo Alto, California, April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instagram Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Kevin Systrom smiles during the launch of a new service named Instagram Direct in New York, December 12, 2013. Facebook purchased the photo-sharing service in April 2012 for $1 billion in stock and cash. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Employees dine near a fire at an outdoor cafe at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks with his wife Priscilla Chan at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) shakes hands with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during their meeting at the Gorki residence outside Moscow, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti
Employees gather at the IT service desk at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Employees walk along a walking and bicycle path at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults
Employees chat at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg fist bumps a student at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 7, 2011. Zuckerberg visited MIT and Harvard University to recruit graduating students to work at Facebook. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Employees work in the international user operations area at the headquarters of Facebook in Menlo Park, California, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Israeli President Shimon Peres writes on a blackboard with Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, in this handout photo released to Reuters by the Office of the President, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Moshe Milner/Office of President Peres
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg leaves a rehearsal for the California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, California, December 14, 2010. Zuckerberg was named Time magazine's 2010 Person of the Year on December 15. Time defines the Person of the Year as the person who, for better or for worse, does the most to influence the events of the year. REUTERS/Hector Amezcua
Chris Hughes, co-founder of Facebook, listens to a question at the Charles Schwab IMPACT 2010 conference in Boston, Massachusetts, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
An opposition supporter lifts a placard at the front line near Tahrir Square in Cairo, February 7, 2011. The placard reads, "Thanks Egypt youth" (top) and "we will not leave till we get the 70 billion dollars". The word "Facebook" is written in English. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
