Ice storm hits Slovenia

<p>A man shovels ice next to ice-covered car in Postojna February 3, 2014. A quarter of households in Slovenia were left without electricity after a weekend of blizzards and very low temperatures wreaked havoc on power lines and roads, the national STA news agency reported. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>A woman looks out of the window of an ice-covered building in Postojna February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>Firefighters walk to a crisis centre in Postojna February 5, 2014. The sign reads, "Crisis Centre". REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>A man removes a layer of ice from a facade in Postojna February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>A worker cuts ice-covered branches with chainsaw in Postojna February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>A car with a smashed rear windscreen is seen amid heavy ice in Postojna February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>An ice-covered building is seen in Postojna February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>A man removes ice from an ice-covered car with a hammer in Postojna February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>A man removes ice from an ice-covered car in Postojna February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>A man smashes ice with a pickaxe next to an ice-covered car in Postojna February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>A power company worker removes broken wires next to an ice-covered car in Pivka February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>Members of the Slovene army remove ice covered fallen trees in Pivka February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>Two men walk next to ice covered trees in Postojna February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>A power company worker repairs power lines in ice-covered woods in Pivka February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>An ice covered steam locomotive is seen in Postojna railway station February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>A snowman covered with thick ice is seen in Prestranek February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>An elderly man loads firewood in a wheelbarrow in Prestranek February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>A man removes icicles from his roof in Prestranek February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>People walk next to trees covered with ice in Postojna February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>A man smashes ice with a pickaxe next to car covered with ice in Postojna February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>A worker removes strap from a fallen pillar of the main power lines in Strmca February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>A worker cuts the top of a ice-covered tree in Postojna February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

