图片 | 2014年 2月 5日 星期三 06:55 BJT

The making of a Boeing 737

<p>A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. Boeing is set to increase its 737 production in Renton to more than two airplanes per day. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. Boeing is set to increase its 737 production in Renton to more than two airplanes per day. REUTERS/David Ryder

<p>An employee is pictured while working during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

An employee is pictured while working during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

<p>A sign is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

A sign is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

<p>An employee is pictured while working during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

An employee is pictured while working during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

<p>The interior of the Boeing 737 assembly plant is pictured in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

The interior of the Boeing 737 assembly plant is pictured in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

<p>The horizontal stabilizer of a Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

The horizontal stabilizer of a Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

<p>A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

<p>Employees are pictured examining a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

Employees are pictured examining a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

<p>An employee is pictured working on a Boeing 737 jetliner during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

An employee is pictured working on a Boeing 737 jetliner during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

<p>A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

<p>A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

<p>The winglet of a Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

The winglet of a Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

<p>Boeing 737 jetliners are pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

Boeing 737 jetliners are pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

<p>An employee is pictured working on a portion of a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

An employee is pictured working on a portion of a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

<p>Employees are pictured examining a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder</p>

2014年 2月 5日 星期三

Employees are pictured examining a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

