The making of a Boeing 737
A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington Febrmore
A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. Boeing is set to increase its 737 production in Renton to more than two airplanes per day. REUTERS/David Ryder
An employee is pictured while working during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington more
An employee is pictured while working during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A sign is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. Rmore
A sign is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
An employee is pictured while working during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington more
An employee is pictured while working during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
The interior of the Boeing 737 assembly plant is pictured in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dmore
The interior of the Boeing 737 assembly plant is pictured in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
The horizontal stabilizer of a Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plamore
The horizontal stabilizer of a Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington Febrmore
A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Employees are pictured examining a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly planmore
Employees are pictured examining a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
An employee is pictured working on a Boeing 737 jetliner during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in more
An employee is pictured working on a Boeing 737 jetliner during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington Febrmore
A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington Febrmore
A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
The winglet of a Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, more
The winglet of a Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Boeing 737 jetliners are pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington Febrmore
Boeing 737 jetliners are pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
An employee is pictured working on a portion of a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 73more
An employee is pictured working on a portion of a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Employees are pictured examining a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly planmore
Employees are pictured examining a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
下一个
Inside Facebook
A behind the scenes look at Facebook.
How to feed a protest
The menu options at the barricades in Kiev.
The outskirts of Islamabad
Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.
Facebook turns 10
It's been a decade since Mark Zuckerberg and his roommates launched the social network at Harvard.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.