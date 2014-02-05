版本:
In the land of Niger

<p>A man walks past a sign reading "Niger" in Niamey, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A man walks past a sign reading "Niger" in Niamey, September 13, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Men work in a leather tannery in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Men work in a leather tannery in Niamey, September 14, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A boy walks past the Grand Mosque of Agadez, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A boy walks past the Grand Mosque of Agadez, September 23, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A man covers his face during a sandstorm at night at a hotel in Arlit, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A man covers his face during a sandstorm at night at a hotel in Arlit, September 24, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Uranium ore is heap leached with sulfuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Uranium ore is heap leached with sulfuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A boy sits on a broken car in the Pays-Bas neighborhood in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A boy sits on a broken car in the Pays-Bas neighborhood in Niamey, September 14, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A boy sits in front of goats for sale at an animal market in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A boy sits in front of goats for sale at an animal market in Niamey, September 14, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Ushers attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Ushers attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Goats stand on a cliff overlooking the Pays-Bas neighbourhood in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Goats stand on a cliff overlooking the Pays-Bas neighbourhood in Niamey, September 14, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Journalist Raby Bako rehearses before hosting the nightly news broadcast at national television ORTN headquarters in Niamey, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Journalist Raby Bako rehearses before hosting the nightly news broadcast at national television ORTN headquarters in Niamey, September 18, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Uranium ore is heap leached with sulfuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Uranium ore is heap leached with sulfuric acid at Areva's Somair mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A man sits on a motorcycle in front of yams for sale at the the Grand Market in Niamey, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A man sits on a motorcycle in front of yams for sale at the the Grand Market in Niamey, September 17, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Men are reflected in a large puddle in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Men are reflected in a large puddle in Niamey, September 15, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Oudou Zibou, the manager of the Savana Hotel, sits in the hotel's reception in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Oudou Zibou, the manager of the Savana Hotel, sits in the hotel's reception in Arlit, September 25, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A boy walks amid mud brick houses in the old city of Agadez, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A boy walks amid mud brick houses in the old city of Agadez, September 24, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Students listen to a speech by the World Bank poverty reduction director Marcelo Giugale in Niamey, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Students listen to a speech by the World Bank poverty reduction director Marcelo Giugale in Niamey, September 19, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Men toss squash onto the banks of the Niger River in Niamey, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Men toss squash onto the banks of the Niger River in Niamey, September 18, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>The Tamgak open air uranium mine is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

The Tamgak open air uranium mine is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A man walking past a school is reflected in a large puddle in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A man walking past a school is reflected in a large puddle in Niamey, September 15, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Government officials attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Government officials attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Coumore

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Youths smoke a water pipe on the grass of the National Museum in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Youths smoke a water pipe on the grass of the National Museum in Niamey, September 14, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>National guardsman Ayouba Dakka poses for a picture at the prefecture of Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

National guardsman Ayouba Dakka poses for a picture at the prefecture of Arlit, September 25, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A map of the department of Arlit is seen at the prefect's office in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A map of the department of Arlit is seen at the prefect's office in Arlit, September 25, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Government officials attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Council at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Government officials attend the meeting of the government consulting body Economic, Social and Cultural Coumore

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Soccer players, perched on a fence, watch a pick-up game in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Soccer players, perched on a fence, watch a pick-up game in Niamey, September 15, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Men wait for medical care at Areva's Somair hospital in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Men wait for medical care at Areva's Somair hospital in Arlit, September 25, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Areva's Somair uranium mining facility is seen in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Areva's Somair uranium mining facility is seen in Arlit, September 25, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Six-year-old Hauwaou peers out from behind a wall next to a garbage dump in Niamey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Six-year-old Hauwaou peers out from behind a wall next to a garbage dump in Niamey, September 15, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>An usher looks at a picture of Niger's President Mahamdou Issoufou before the meeting of a government consulting body at the Palais de Congres in Niamey, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

An usher looks at a picture of Niger's President Mahamdou Issoufou before the meeting of a government consumore

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A sign for an Areva uranium mine is seen close to Imouraren, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A sign for an Areva uranium mine is seen close to Imouraren, September 25, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Men fish in the Niger River in Niamey, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Men fish in the Niger River in Niamey, September 14, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>The Tamgak open air uranium mine is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

The Tamgak open air uranium mine is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A boy walks past mud brick houses in front of uranium mining byproduct, seen in the background, at Areva's Cominak uranium mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A boy walks past mud brick houses in front of uranium mining byproduct, seen in the background, at Areva's Cominak uranium mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Sulfuric acid used for heap leaching is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Sulfuric acid used for heap leaching is seen at Areva's Somair uranium mining facility in Arlit, September 25, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>People ride a motorcycle down a dusty street in Arlit, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

People ride a motorcycle down a dusty street in Arlit, September 24, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Areva's Somair uranium mining facility is seen in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Areva's Somair uranium mining facility is seen in Arlit, September 25, 2013.

REUTERS/Joe Penney

