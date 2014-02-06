版本:
2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Cargo ship breaks up off France

<p>French policemen stand guard in front of the Spanish cargo ship "Luno," which broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. A Spanish cargo ship broke in two after hitting a sea wall off the southwestern coast of France in high winds and was leaking some fuel into the water, French officials said. However the government said initial fears that the ship was loaded with fertilizers were unfounded. Two helicopters lifted a dozen crew members to safety, said Jean Espilondo, the mayor of Anglet, a town near the French border with Spain that is close to the scene of the incident. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

French policemen stand guard in front of the Spanish cargo ship "Luno," which broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. A Spanish cargo ship broke in two after hitting a sea wall off the southwestern coast of France in high winds and was leaking some fuel into the water, French officials said. However the government said initial fears that the ship was loaded with fertilizers were unfounded. Two helicopters lifted a dozen crew members to safety, said Jean Espilondo, the mayor of Anglet, a town near the French border with Spain that is close to the scene of the incident. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>French fireman and rescue workers inspect the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" which broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

French fireman and rescue workers inspect the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" which broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>A woman with a dog takes pictures of the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

A woman with a dog takes pictures of the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>View of the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

View of the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>An aerial view show waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

An aerial view show waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>An aerial view shows waves breaking against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

An aerial view shows waves breaking against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>Waves are seen breaking against an empty Spanish cargo ship which broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Waves are seen breaking against an empty Spanish cargo ship which broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>Waves are seen breaking against an empty Spanish cargo ship which broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Waves are seen breaking against an empty Spanish cargo ship which broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>People look at the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in three sections on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. A Spanish cargo ship broke in two on Wednesday after hitting a sea wall off the southwestern coast of France in high winds and was leaking some fuel into the water, French officials said. However the government said initial fears that the ship was loaded with fertilisers were unfounded. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (FRANCE - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT ENVIRONMENT MARITIME)</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

People look at the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in three sections on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. A Spanish cargo ship broke in two on Wednesday after hitting a sea wall off the southwestern coast of France in high winds and was leaking some fuel into the water, French officials said. However the government said initial fears that the ship was loaded with fertilisers were unfounded. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (FRANCE - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT ENVIRONMENT MARITIME)

<p>An aerial view shows waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

An aerial view shows waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>An aerial view shows waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

An aerial view shows waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>An aerial view show waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

An aerial view show waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>View of the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

View of the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>Waves are seen breaking against the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Waves are seen breaking against the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>An aerial view shows waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

An aerial view shows waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>An aerial view shows waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

An aerial view shows waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>Waves are seen breaking against the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Waves are seen breaking against the Spanish cargo ship "Luno" the day after it broke in two on a seawall off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>An aerial view shows waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

An aerial view shows waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>An aerial view shows waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

An aerial view shows waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

