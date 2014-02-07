版本:
Photos of the week

<p>The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

<p>A graveyard is seen underwater in the village of Moorland in south west England, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>A Central African Army soldier stabs the corpse of a man, who was killed as he was accused of joining the ousted Seleka fighters, in the capital Bangui, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Jay Leno looks at cue cards as actor Billy Crystal sits during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, California, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovinia, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Juliana Luchkiw reacts to being remanded during her arraignment in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool</p>

<p>An Afghan girl, whose family fled the soviet-led war in Afghanistan, hides behind a curtain at her makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>An aerial view show waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship carrying fertiliser, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

<p>Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Protesters stand near a fire set in front of a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

<p>Performers are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A protester swings a burning tyre as they take part in a service delivery protest in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer at a recreation corner in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

<p>Snow falls on the statue of Franklin D. Roosevelt at Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in the borough of Manhattan, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

