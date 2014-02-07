Photos of the week
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A graveyard is seen underwater in the village of Moorland in south west England, February 7, 2014. REUTERSmore
A graveyard is seen underwater in the village of Moorland in south west England, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters durinmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Central African Army soldier stabs the corpse of a man, who was killed as he was accused of joining the omore
A Central African Army soldier stabs the corpse of a man, who was killed as he was accused of joining the ousted Seleka fighters, in the capital Bangui, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dmore
Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Jay Leno looks at cue cards as actor Billy Crystal sits during a commercial break while taping the last epimore
Jay Leno looks at cue cards as actor Billy Crystal sits during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, California, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovinimore
A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovinia, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Juliana Luchkiw reacts to being remanded during her arraignment in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stemore
Juliana Luchkiw reacts to being remanded during her arraignment in New York, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool
An Afghan girl, whose family fled the soviet-led war in Afghanistan, hides behind a curtain at her makeshifmore
An Afghan girl, whose family fled the soviet-led war in Afghanistan, hides behind a curtain at her makeshift shelter in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Wintmore
Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, Februarymore
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An aerial view show waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship carrying fertiliser, broken in two, off more
An aerial view show waves which break against a Spanish cargo ship carrying fertiliser, broken in two, off the beach in Anglet on the Atlantic Coast of France, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos durmore
Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters stand near a fire set in front of a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Februamore
Protesters stand near a fire set in front of a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Febrmore
Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellmore
A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Performers are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERmore
Performers are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A protester swings a burning tyre as they take part in a service delivery protest in Sebokeng, south of Johmore
A protester swings a burning tyre as they take part in a service delivery protest in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer at a recreation corner in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, February 5, 201more
Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer at a recreation corner in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Snow falls on the statue of Franklin D. Roosevelt at Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in the borough more
Snow falls on the statue of Franklin D. Roosevelt at Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in the borough of Manhattan, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
下一个
Olympic team fashion
The Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Cargo ship breaks up off France
A cargo ship breaks up off the coast of France.
Protests in Jerusalem
Ultra-Orthodox protesters clash with police.
Sochi still under construction
Sochi works on the finishing touches as the Olympics start.
精选图集
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in wins South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.