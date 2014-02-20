版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五 00:15 BJT

Sochi style

<p>Russia's Elizavetta Chesnokova jokes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Russia's Elizavetta Chesnokova jokes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at thmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Russia's Elizavetta Chesnokova jokes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
1 / 30
<p>Norway's vice Torger Nergaard (C) delivers a stone as Norway's lead Haavard Vad Petersson (L) and Norway's second Christoffer Svae sweep during their men's curling round robin game against Sweden at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Norway's vice Torger Nergaard (C) delivers a stone as Norway's lead Haavard Vad Petersson (L) and Norway's more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Norway's vice Torger Nergaard (C) delivers a stone as Norway's lead Haavard Vad Petersson (L) and Norway's second Christoffer Svae sweep during their men's curling round robin game against Sweden at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
2 / 30
<p>Canada's Alex Bilodeau reacts during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Canada's Alex Bilodeau reacts during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round in Rosa Khutor, more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Canada's Alex Bilodeau reacts during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
3 / 30
<p>Britain's Katie Summerhayes reacts at the finish line during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Britain's Katie Summerhayes reacts at the finish line during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Britain's Katie Summerhayes reacts at the finish line during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
4 / 30
<p>Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals in Rosa Khutor,more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 30
<p>The fingernails of Italy's Arianna Fontana are seen painted in her national colors before the women's 500 meters short track speed skating quarter-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

The fingernails of Italy's Arianna Fontana are seen painted in her national colors before the women's 500 mmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

The fingernails of Italy's Arianna Fontana are seen painted in her national colors before the women's 500 meters short track speed skating quarter-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
6 / 30
<p>Flowery designs are seen on the pants of a member of Norway's team during their men's curling round robin game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Flowery designs are seen on the pants of a member of Norway's team during their men's curling round robin gmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Flowery designs are seen on the pants of a member of Norway's team during their men's curling round robin game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
7 / 30
<p>Slovenia's Filip Flisar reacts during the men's freestyle skiing skicross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Slovenia's Filip Flisar reacts during the men's freestyle skiing skicross qualification round at the 2014 Smore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Slovenia's Filip Flisar reacts during the men's freestyle skiing skicross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 30
<p>Germany's Alexander Bergmann is seen reflected in the visor of Canada's Matthew Morison during the men's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Germany's Alexander Bergmann is seen reflected in the visor of Canada's Matthew Morison during the men's snmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Germany's Alexander Bergmann is seen reflected in the visor of Canada's Matthew Morison during the men's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 30
<p>Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding centmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
10 / 30
<p>The Netherlands' Niels Kerstholt takes part in the men's 1,000 meters heats at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

The Netherlands' Niels Kerstholt takes part in the men's 1,000 meters heats at the Iceberg Skating Palace, more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

The Netherlands' Niels Kerstholt takes part in the men's 1,000 meters heats at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 30
<p>Austria's Anna Fenningert reacts in the finish area after competing in the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austria's Anna Fenningert reacts in the finish area after competing in the downhill run of the women's alpimore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Austria's Anna Fenningert reacts in the finish area after competing in the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
12 / 30
<p>Britain's Stacey Kemp and David King compete during the Figure Skating Pairs Short Program, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Britain's Stacey Kemp and David King compete during the Figure Skating Pairs Short Program, February 11, 20more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Britain's Stacey Kemp and David King compete during the Figure Skating Pairs Short Program, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
13 / 30
<p>Argentina's Macarena Simari Birkner skis during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Argentina's Macarena Simari Birkner skis during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combinemore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Argentina's Macarena Simari Birkner skis during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 30
<p>Russian doll figures are painted on the back of the helmet of U.S. men's hockey team goaltender Ryan Miller during practice, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Russian doll figures are painted on the back of the helmet of U.S. men's hockey team goaltender Ryan Millermore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Russian doll figures are painted on the back of the helmet of U.S. men's hockey team goaltender Ryan Miller during practice, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 30
<p>Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano gets some air as he trains on the half pipe for the upcoming men's competition in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano gets some air as he trains on the half pipe for the upcoming men's competmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano gets some air as he trains on the half pipe for the upcoming men's competition in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
16 / 30
<p>Norway's second Christoffer Svae stretches on the sidelines of their men's curling round robin game against Russia in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Norway's second Christoffer Svae stretches on the sidelines of their men's curling round robin game againstmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Norway's second Christoffer Svae stretches on the sidelines of their men's curling round robin game against Russia in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
17 / 30
<p>Canada's John Fairbairn speeds down during an unofficial men's skeleton progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Canada's John Fairbairn speeds down during an unofficial men's skeleton progressive training at the Sanki smore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Canada's John Fairbairn speeds down during an unofficial men's skeleton progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
18 / 30
<p>U.S. women's ice hockey goaltender Jessie Vetter holds her helmet during practice, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

U.S. women's ice hockey goaltender Jessie Vetter holds her helmet during practice, February 4, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

U.S. women's ice hockey goaltender Jessie Vetter holds her helmet during practice, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
19 / 30
<p>Norway's skip Thomas Ulsrud (C) watches his shot as teammates Haavard Vad Petersson (L) and Christoffer Svae sweep during their men's curling round robin game against the U.S. in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Norway's skip Thomas Ulsrud (C) watches his shot as teammates Haavard Vad Petersson (L) and Christoffer Svamore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Norway's skip Thomas Ulsrud (C) watches his shot as teammates Haavard Vad Petersson (L) and Christoffer Svae sweep during their men's curling round robin game against the U.S. in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
20 / 30
<p>Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding cmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
21 / 30
<p>Russia's Alexey Sobolev poses lying in the snow at the finish line during the men's slopestyle snowboarding qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Russia's Alexey Sobolev poses lying in the snow at the finish line during the men's slopestyle snowboardingmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Russia's Alexey Sobolev poses lying in the snow at the finish line during the men's slopestyle snowboarding qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
22 / 30
<p>Canada's Sarah Reid speeds down the track during an unofficial women skeleton progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Canada's Sarah Reid speeds down the track during an unofficial women skeleton progressive training at the Smore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Canada's Sarah Reid speeds down the track during an unofficial women skeleton progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
23 / 30
<p>U.S. snowboarder Shaun White waits in line during a breakdown of the chairlift at snowboard slopestyle training for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

U.S. snowboarder Shaun White waits in line during a breakdown of the chairlift at snowboard slopestyle traimore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

U.S. snowboarder Shaun White waits in line during a breakdown of the chairlift at snowboard slopestyle training for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
24 / 30
<p>Canada's Eric Neilson speeds down during an unofficial men's skeleton progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Canada's Eric Neilson speeds down during an unofficial men's skeleton progressive training at the Sanki slimore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Canada's Eric Neilson speeds down during an unofficial men's skeleton progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
25 / 30
<p>An unidentified female competitor sports nail art on her painted fingernails during the women's snowboard slopestyle qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

An unidentified female competitor sports nail art on her painted fingernails during the women's snowboard smore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

An unidentified female competitor sports nail art on her painted fingernails during the women's snowboard slopestyle qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
26 / 30
<p>Maxim Trankov kisses the hand of Tatiana Volosozhar of Russia at the end of their performance during the Team Pairs Short Program, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Maxim Trankov kisses the hand of Tatiana Volosozhar of Russia at the end of their performance during the Temore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

Maxim Trankov kisses the hand of Tatiana Volosozhar of Russia at the end of their performance during the Team Pairs Short Program, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 30
<p>The design of the helmet worn by Canada's Jan Hudec is seen as he takes part in the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

The design of the helmet worn by Canada's Jan Hudec is seen as he takes part in the second training sessionmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

The design of the helmet worn by Canada's Jan Hudec is seen as he takes part in the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
28 / 30
<p>A member of Japan's short track speed skating team takes a corner during a training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A member of Japan's short track speed skating team takes a corner during a training session at the Iceberg more

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

A member of Japan's short track speed skating team takes a corner during a training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
29 / 30
<p>The track is reflected in the helmet of Italy's Armin Zoeggeler as he prepares for the start during men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

The track is reflected in the helmet of Italy's Armin Zoeggeler as he prepares for the start during men's lmore

2014年 2月 21日 星期五

The track is reflected in the helmet of Italy's Armin Zoeggeler as he prepares for the start during men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Best of Sochi - Day 12

Best of Sochi - Day 12

下一个

Best of Sochi - Day 12

Best of Sochi - Day 12

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 20日
Best of Sochi - Day 11

Best of Sochi - Day 11

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 19日
Best of Sochi - Day 10

Best of Sochi - Day 10

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 18日
Fog envelops Sochi

Fog envelops Sochi

A winter fog rolls into Sochi, causing many Olympic events to be postponed.

2014年 2月 18日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐