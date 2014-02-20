Sochi style
Russia's Elizavetta Chesnokova jokes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Norway's vice Torger Nergaard (C) delivers a stone as Norway's lead Haavard Vad Petersson (L) and Norway's second Christoffer Svae sweep during their men's curling round robin game against Sweden at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Canada's Alex Bilodeau reacts during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Katie Summerhayes reacts at the finish line during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The fingernails of Italy's Arianna Fontana are seen painted in her national colors before the women's 500 meters short track speed skating quarter-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Flowery designs are seen on the pants of a member of Norway's team during their men's curling round robin game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Slovenia's Filip Flisar reacts during the men's freestyle skiing skicross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Germany's Alexander Bergmann is seen reflected in the visor of Canada's Matthew Morison during the men's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The Netherlands' Niels Kerstholt takes part in the men's 1,000 meters heats at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Austria's Anna Fenningert reacts in the finish area after competing in the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Britain's Stacey Kemp and David King compete during the Figure Skating Pairs Short Program, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Argentina's Macarena Simari Birkner skis during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Russian doll figures are painted on the back of the helmet of U.S. men's hockey team goaltender Ryan Miller during practice, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano gets some air as he trains on the half pipe for the upcoming men's competition in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Norway's second Christoffer Svae stretches on the sidelines of their men's curling round robin game against Russia in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Canada's John Fairbairn speeds down during an unofficial men's skeleton progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
U.S. women's ice hockey goaltender Jessie Vetter holds her helmet during practice, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Norway's skip Thomas Ulsrud (C) watches his shot as teammates Haavard Vad Petersson (L) and Christoffer Svae sweep during their men's curling round robin game against the U.S. in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Russia's Alexey Sobolev poses lying in the snow at the finish line during the men's slopestyle snowboarding qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canada's Sarah Reid speeds down the track during an unofficial women skeleton progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
U.S. snowboarder Shaun White waits in line during a breakdown of the chairlift at snowboard slopestyle training for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canada's Eric Neilson speeds down during an unofficial men's skeleton progressive training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An unidentified female competitor sports nail art on her painted fingernails during the women's snowboard slopestyle qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Maxim Trankov kisses the hand of Tatiana Volosozhar of Russia at the end of their performance during the Team Pairs Short Program, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The design of the helmet worn by Canada's Jan Hudec is seen as he takes part in the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A member of Japan's short track speed skating team takes a corner during a training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The track is reflected in the helmet of Italy's Armin Zoeggeler as he prepares for the start during men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
