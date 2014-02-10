Sochi's stray dogs

A dog barks in front of the Olympic Park in Sochi, February 6, 2014. Olympic chiefs tried to ease concern about the fate of stray dogs in Sochi, saying only sick and dying animals were being destroyed before the city hosts the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. In the latest problem to mar President Vladimir Putin's preparations for the Olympics, animal rights activists have protested to him over reports that stray dogs are being culled to clear them off the streets before the Games begin on February 7. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard