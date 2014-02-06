版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 7日 星期五 01:25 BJT

Sochi still under construction

<p>Construction workers are pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Construction workers are pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain memore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Construction workers are pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
1 / 20
<p>A volunteer walks past a construction site with an unfinished building under a cover decorated with drawings of windows in Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A volunteer walks past a construction site with an unfinished building under a cover decorated with drawingmore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

A volunteer walks past a construction site with an unfinished building under a cover decorated with drawings of windows in Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
2 / 20
<p>Construction workers work at the pavement at an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Construction workers work at the pavement at an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media villagemore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Construction workers work at the pavement at an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
3 / 20
<p>A worker carries material into an apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A worker carries material into an apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village ofmore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

A worker carries material into an apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
4 / 20
<p>Construction workers work at the pavement of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Construction workers work at the pavement of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media villagemore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Construction workers work at the pavement of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
5 / 20
<p>Workers move furniture outside an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Workers move furniture outside an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpinemore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Workers move furniture outside an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 20
<p>Furniture and lamps are piled up next to the reception area of an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Furniture and lamps are piled up next to the reception area of an apartment building in the village of Estomore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Furniture and lamps are piled up next to the reception area of an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
7 / 20
<p>A worker moves coat stands outside an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A worker moves coat stands outside an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor almore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

A worker moves coat stands outside an apartment building in the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
8 / 20
<p>A construction worker is pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

A construction worker is pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain memore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

A construction worker is pictured through the window of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
9 / 20
<p>The entrance of what was supposed to be a shopping mall is seen in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

The entrance of what was supposed to be a shopping mall is seen in the mountain media village on top of themore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

The entrance of what was supposed to be a shopping mall is seen in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 20
<p>An empty tent for the "guest delivery service" volunteers is pictured at the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

An empty tent for the "guest delivery service" volunteers is pictured at the mountain media village on top more

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

An empty tent for the "guest delivery service" volunteers is pictured at the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
11 / 20
<p>An electric cable covered in ice is pictured at the back entrance of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

An electric cable covered in ice is pictured at the back entrance of an unfinished apartment building in thmore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

An electric cable covered in ice is pictured at the back entrance of an unfinished apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
12 / 20
<p>A worker carries construction materials past the main souvenir store in the Olympic Park, ahead of the start of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A worker carries construction materials past the main souvenir store in the Olympic Park, ahead of the starmore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

A worker carries construction materials past the main souvenir store in the Olympic Park, ahead of the start of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 20
<p>A reception sign is seen on a window at an apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A reception sign is seen on a window at an apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the vmore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

A reception sign is seen on a window at an apartment building in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
14 / 20
<p>A worker stands in front of a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

A worker stands in front of a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochmore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

A worker stands in front of a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
15 / 20
<p>A broken tile is pictured as a guest walks into a hotel in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A broken tile is pictured as a guest walks into a hotel in the mountain media village on top of the villagemore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

A broken tile is pictured as a guest walks into a hotel in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
16 / 20
<p>A worker finishes work on steps outside a restaurant as preparations continue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A worker finishes work on steps outside a restaurant as preparations continue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olymore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

A worker finishes work on steps outside a restaurant as preparations continue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 20
<p>Furniture is pictured in front of a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Furniture is pictured in front of a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort neamore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Furniture is pictured in front of a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
18 / 20
<p>A worker walks near a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

A worker walks near a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, Februmore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

A worker walks near a hotel at the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
19 / 20
<p>A worker tries to fix a street lamp in front of a hotel in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A worker tries to fix a street lamp in front of a hotel in the mountain media village on top of the villagemore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

A worker tries to fix a street lamp in front of a hotel in the mountain media village on top of the village of Esto Sadok at the Rosa Khutor alpine resort near Sochi, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Ice storm hits Slovenia

Ice storm hits Slovenia

下一个

Ice storm hits Slovenia

Ice storm hits Slovenia

Snow and ice has paralyzed Slovenia, bringing down trees, cutting power from 50,000 homes and causing millions in damage.

2014年 2月 6日
In the land of Niger

In the land of Niger

Niger is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium and one of the poorest countries on earth.

2014年 2月 6日
Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainers who have found a second career in the world of politics.

2014年 2月 6日
The making of a Boeing 737

The making of a Boeing 737

Boeing is set to increase its 737 production in Renton, Washington to more than two airplanes per day.

2014年 2月 5日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐