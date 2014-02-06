版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 7日 星期五 03:25 BJT

Protests in Jerusalem

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel blocked highways and clashed with police in protest at a government decision to cut funds to seminary students who avoid military service. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters durinmore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel blocked highways and clashed with police in protest at a government decision to cut funds to seminary students who avoid military service. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 12
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men shout as they pray during a protest in Ashdod February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men shout as they pray during a protest in Ashdod February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohemore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men shout as they pray during a protest in Ashdod February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
2 / 12
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli policemen during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli policemen during a demonstratiomore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli policemen during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
3 / 12
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish onlookers are reflected in a window as they watch others protest in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish onlookers are reflected in a window as they watch others protest in Jerusalem Februarmore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish onlookers are reflected in a window as they watch others protest in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 12
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish onlookers watch from a bridge as a protest unfolds below them in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish onlookers watch from a bridge as a protest unfolds below them in Jerusalem February 6more

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish onlookers watch from a bridge as a protest unfolds below them in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
5 / 12
<p>An Israeli policeman uses a baton to disperse an ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli policeman uses a baton to disperse an ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester during a demonstration in more

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

An Israeli policeman uses a baton to disperse an ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
6 / 12
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters, some standing on a bridge, take part a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters, some standing on a bridge, take part a demonstration in Jerusalem Februarmore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters, some standing on a bridge, take part a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
7 / 12
<p>A mounted-Israeli policeman tries to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A mounted-Israeli policeman tries to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters during a demonstration in Jemore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

A mounted-Israeli policeman tries to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 12
<p>An Israeli policeman pushes an ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli policeman pushes an ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester during a demonstration in Jerusalem Februarymore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

An Israeli policeman pushes an ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 12
<p>Israeli border policemen scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli border policemen scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem more

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Israeli border policemen scuffle with ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 12
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli policemen during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli policemen during a demonstratiomore

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli policemen during a demonstration in Jerusalem February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 12
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attach a placard to a sign post during a protest in Ashdod February 6, 2014. The placard in Hebrew reads, "An end to the illusion of recruiting the ultra-Orthodox." REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attach a placard to a sign post during a protest in Ashdod February 6, 2014. The more

2014年 2月 7日 星期五

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attach a placard to a sign post during a protest in Ashdod February 6, 2014. The placard in Hebrew reads, "An end to the illusion of recruiting the ultra-Orthodox." REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Sochi still under construction

Sochi still under construction

下一个

Sochi still under construction

Sochi still under construction

Sochi works on the finishing touches as the Olympics start.

2014年 2月 7日
Ice storm hits Slovenia

Ice storm hits Slovenia

Snow and ice has paralyzed Slovenia, bringing down trees, cutting power from 50,000 homes and causing millions in damage.

2014年 2月 6日
In the land of Niger

In the land of Niger

Niger is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium and one of the poorest countries on earth.

2014年 2月 6日
Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainers who have found a second career in the world of politics.

2014年 2月 6日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐