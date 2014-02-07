Best of Sochi - Day 1
Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The mascots of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, a bear and a leopard, take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Giant horses are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Four of the five Olympic Rings are seen lit up at the start of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of Kazakhstan's speedskating team practice at the Adler Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Mao Asada of Japan skates during a figure skating training session in Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Ashley Wagner of the U.S. attends a figure skating training session in Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Japan's Daiki Ito soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 7, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Austria's Wolfgang Kindl prepares for the start during a men's luge training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Japan's Akiko Suzuki falls during a figure skating training session in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
France's Marie Marchand-Arvier takes part in the second training session for the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond skates during a figure skating training session in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Italy's Armin Zoeggeler prepares for the start during the men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Members of the Netherlands speed skating team practice at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Athletes from Russia (R) and South Korea warm up during a training session at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Spanish snowboarder Lucas Eguibar poses for a portrait at La Massana, Andorra, February 5, 2014. Coming into the Sochi Games as junior snowboard cross world champion has upped the pressure on Eguibar to put an end to the Iberian nation's woeful record at the Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Austria's Matthias Mayer skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Canada's goalie Genevieve Lacasse adjusts her cap during their women's ice hockey team practice, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Switzerland's Carlo Janka takes a jump in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Taiwan's Lien Te-An speeds down the track during a men's luge training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Croatia's Ivica Kostelic sticks out his tongue during the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austria's Matthias Mayer competes in the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Keiichiro Nagashima of Japan warms up during a training session at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
