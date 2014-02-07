版本:
中国
2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Best of Sochi - Day 1

<p>Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>The mascots of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, a bear and a leopard, take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

The mascots of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, a bear and a leopard, take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Giant horses are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Giant horses are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Four of the five Olympic Rings are seen lit up at the start of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Four of the five Olympic Rings are seen lit up at the start of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Members of Kazakhstan's speedskating team practice at the Adler Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Members of Kazakhstan's speedskating team practice at the Adler Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Mao Asada of Japan skates during a figure skating training session in Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Mao Asada of Japan skates during a figure skating training session in Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Ashley Wagner of the U.S. attends a figure skating training session in Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Ashley Wagner of the U.S. attends a figure skating training session in Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Japan's Daiki Ito soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 7, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Japan's Daiki Ito soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 7, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Austria's Wolfgang Kindl prepares for the start during a men's luge training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Austria's Wolfgang Kindl prepares for the start during a men's luge training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Japan's Akiko Suzuki falls during a figure skating training session in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Japan's Akiko Suzuki falls during a figure skating training session in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>France's Marie Marchand-Arvier takes part in the second training session for the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

France's Marie Marchand-Arvier takes part in the second training session for the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond skates during a figure skating training session in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond skates during a figure skating training session in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Italy's Armin Zoeggeler prepares for the start during the men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Italy's Armin Zoeggeler prepares for the start during the men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Members of the Netherlands speed skating team practice at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Members of the Netherlands speed skating team practice at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Athletes from Russia (R) and South Korea warm up during a training session at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Athletes from Russia (R) and South Korea warm up during a training session at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Spanish snowboarder Lucas Eguibar poses for a portrait at La Massana, Andorra, February 5, 2014. Coming into the Sochi Games as junior snowboard cross world champion has upped the pressure on Eguibar to put an end to the Iberian nation's woeful record at the Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Spanish snowboarder Lucas Eguibar poses for a portrait at La Massana, Andorra, February 5, 2014. Coming into the Sochi Games as junior snowboard cross world champion has upped the pressure on Eguibar to put an end to the Iberian nation's woeful record at the Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Albert Gea

<p>Austria's Matthias Mayer skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Austria's Matthias Mayer skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Canada's goalie Genevieve Lacasse adjusts her cap during their women's ice hockey team practice, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Canada's goalie Genevieve Lacasse adjusts her cap during their women's ice hockey team practice, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Switzerland's Carlo Janka takes a jump in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Switzerland's Carlo Janka takes a jump in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Taiwan's Lien Te-An speeds down the track during a men's luge training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Taiwan's Lien Te-An speeds down the track during a men's luge training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Croatia's Ivica Kostelic sticks out his tongue during the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Croatia's Ivica Kostelic sticks out his tongue during the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Austria's Matthias Mayer competes in the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Austria's Matthias Mayer competes in the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

<p>Keiichiro Nagashima of Japan warms up during a training session at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Keiichiro Nagashima of Japan warms up during a training session at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

