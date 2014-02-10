版本:
Unrest in Bosnia

<p>Anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. Thousands of Bosnian protesters called for the resignation of their regional government, ratcheting up demands on the sixth straight day of demonstrations over unemployment, corruption and political paralysis. REUTERS/Haris Begic</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters chant slogans during a rally in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

<p>A protester stands on top of an overturned car near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A worker clears debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protests in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A boy covers his face as he walks with items from a supermarket after it was broken into during anti-government protests in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Members of the Special Police stand guard in Alipasina street as anti-government protesters block the street in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters block traffic in downtown Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters are blocked by members of the Special Police in front of a police station in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

<p>A Bosnian and Herzegovina national flag is seen on a damaged government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

<p>Protesters burn documents from a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Protesters hold a poster in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

<p>A woman screams at police in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

<p>A masked protester walks past graffiti in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. The graffiti on the right reads: "Revolution - Gracanica", a reference to the support for the protesters from the town near Tuzla. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Protesters sit on a street and block traffic in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

<p>Workers clear debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protests in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A computer keyboard is seen in the floor of a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>The burnt interior of a government building in Mostar is seen a day after riots in the city February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Burnt documents are seen inside a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>An anti-government protester throws a flare at riot police during clashes in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An anti-government protester kicks a surveillance camera during clashes with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Haris Begic</p>

<p>Cars burn as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People help an injured policeman as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Protesters stand near a fire set in front of a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 7, 2014. Protesters set fire to a government building and clashed with riot police in a third day of unrest over high unemployment and two decades of political inertia since the country's 1992-95 war. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Protesters hurl items at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi</p>

<p>Smoke rises near the police as anti-government protesters hold a demonstration in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi</p>

<p>Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A dog walks over office supplies from a government building that was destroyed in a protest in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

<p>A worker collects a piece of official document in front of a burned government building in Tuzla, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

<p>People watch as firefighters work to extinguish the flames of a burning government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

<p>Burnt vehicles are pictured in front of government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

<p>Protesters react to the camera near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

