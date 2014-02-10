Unrest in Bosnia
Anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. Thousands of Bosnian protestersmore
Anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. Thousands of Bosnian protesters called for the resignation of their regional government, ratcheting up demands on the sixth straight day of demonstrations over unemployment, corruption and political paralysis. REUTERS/Haris Begic
Anti-government protesters chant slogans during a rally in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronmore
Anti-government protesters chant slogans during a rally in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A protester stands on top of an overturned car near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7,more
A protester stands on top of an overturned car near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A worker clears debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protesmore
A worker clears debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protests in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A boy covers his face as he walks with items from a supermarket after it was broken into during anti-governmore
A boy covers his face as he walks with items from a supermarket after it was broken into during anti-government protests in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Members of the Special Police stand guard in Alipasina street as anti-government protesters block the streemore
Members of the Special Police stand guard in Alipasina street as anti-government protesters block the street in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Anti-government protesters block traffic in downtown Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronicmore
Anti-government protesters block traffic in downtown Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Anti-government protesters are blocked by members of the Special Police in front of a police station in Sarmore
Anti-government protesters are blocked by members of the Special Police in front of a police station in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Bosnian and Herzegovina national flag is seen on a damaged government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2more
A Bosnian and Herzegovina national flag is seen on a damaged government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Protesters burn documents from a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Protesters burn documents from a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Protesters hold a poster in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bmore
Protesters hold a poster in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman screams at police in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio more
A woman screams at police in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A masked protester walks past graffiti in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. The graffiti on the right reads: "Revolumore
A masked protester walks past graffiti in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. The graffiti on the right reads: "Revolution - Gracanica", a reference to the support for the protesters from the town near Tuzla. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Protesters sit on a street and block traffic in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 201more
Protesters sit on a street and block traffic in front of a government building in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Workers clear debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protestsmore
Workers clear debris from the ruined remains of a tramcar station and a shop after anti-government protests in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A computer keyboard is seen in the floor of a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, more
A computer keyboard is seen in the floor of a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The burnt interior of a government building in Mostar is seen a day after riots in the city February 8, 201more
The burnt interior of a government building in Mostar is seen a day after riots in the city February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Burnt documents are seen inside a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, more
Burnt documents are seen inside a government building in Mostar a day after riots in the city, February 8, 2014. Several thousand protesters in Mostar stormed two local government buildings and also set fire to the local city hall. Police did not intervene. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An anti-government protester throws a flare at riot police during clashes in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REmore
An anti-government protester throws a flare at riot police during clashes in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-government protester kicks a surveillance camera during clashes with police in Sarajevo February 7,more
An anti-government protester kicks a surveillance camera during clashes with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Haris Begic
Cars burn as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringermore
Cars burn as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People help an injured policeman as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 20more
People help an injured policeman as anti-government protesters clash with police in Sarajevo February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters stand near a fire set in front of a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Februamore
Protesters stand near a fire set in front of a government building in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 7, 2014. Protesters set fire to a government building and clashed with riot police in a third day of unrest over high unemployment and two decades of political inertia since the country's 1992-95 war. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTmore
A man points as people attempt to put out a blaze at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Protesters hurl items at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Protesters hurl items at a government building in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi
Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi
Smoke rises near the police as anti-government protesters hold a demonstration in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. more
Smoke rises near the police as anti-government protesters hold a demonstration in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Edmond Ibrahimi
Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police detain an anti-government protester in Tuzla, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A dog walks over office supplies from a government building that was destroyed in a protest in Sarajevo, Femore
A dog walks over office supplies from a government building that was destroyed in a protest in Sarajevo, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A worker collects a piece of official document in front of a burned government building in Tuzla, February more
A worker collects a piece of official document in front of a burned government building in Tuzla, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
People watch as firefighters work to extinguish the flames of a burning government building in Sarajevo, Femore
People watch as firefighters work to extinguish the flames of a burning government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Burnt vehicles are pictured in front of government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio more
Burnt vehicles are pictured in front of government building in Sarajevo, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Protesters react to the camera near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dmore
Protesters react to the camera near a government building set on fire in Tuzla, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
