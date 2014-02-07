Opening Ceremony in Sochi
Performers are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERmore
Performers are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dmore
Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/more
Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The mascots of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, a bear and a leopard, take part in the opening ceremony of tmore
The mascots of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, a bear and a leopard, take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Febrmore
Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Olympic Cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014more
The Olympic Cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The cauldron with the Olympic flame is surrounded by fireworks during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochmore
The cauldron with the Olympic flame is surrounded by fireworks during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A scene of a performance from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUmore
A scene of a performance from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A scene from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch<more
A scene from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ballet dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUmore
Ballet dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Flag-bearer Todd Lodwick of the U.S. leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the openmore
Flag-bearer Todd Lodwick of the U.S. leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Performers raise a young girl into the air during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Fmore
Performers raise a young girl into the air during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Four of five Olympic Rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Fmore
Four of five Olympic Rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova carries the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Socmore
Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova carries the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gmore
Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/more
Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
An acrobat performs during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium, Femore
An acrobat performs during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERSmore
Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jimore
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Performers take part next to a Russian national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Omore
Performers take part next to a Russian national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Wintmore
Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, IOC President Thomas Bach, officials and high-ranked guests attend the omore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, IOC President Thomas Bach, officials and high-ranked guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERSmore
Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, Febmore
Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
France's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7,more
France's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Performers take part during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTEmore
Performers take part during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Canada's flag-bearer Hayley Wickenheiser leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the more
Canada's flag-bearer Hayley Wickenheiser leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Febmore
Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Suspended figures representing different winter sports are illuminated during the opening ceremony for the more
Suspended figures representing different winter sports are illuminated during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view shows the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Markmore
A general view shows the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Giant horses are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTmore
Giant horses are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, Febmore
Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Olympic team fashion
The Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Cargo ship breaks up off France
A cargo ship breaks up off the coast of France.
Protests in Jerusalem
Ultra-Orthodox protesters clash with police.
精选图集
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in wins South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.