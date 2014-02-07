版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 8日 星期六 07:45 BJT

Opening Ceremony in Sochi

<p>Performers are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Performers are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Performers are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 35
<p>Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
2 / 35
<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
3 / 35
<p>The mascots of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, a bear and a leopard, take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

The mascots of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, a bear and a leopard, take part in the opening ceremony of tmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

The mascots of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, a bear and a leopard, take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
4 / 35
<p>Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Febrmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 35
<p>The Olympic Cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

The Olympic Cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

The Olympic Cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
6 / 35
<p>The cauldron with the Olympic flame is surrounded by fireworks during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The cauldron with the Olympic flame is surrounded by fireworks during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

The cauldron with the Olympic flame is surrounded by fireworks during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
7 / 35
<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
8 / 35
<p>A scene of a performance from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A scene of a performance from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

A scene of a performance from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
9 / 35
<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
10 / 35
<p>A scene from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A scene from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch<more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

A scene from the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
11 / 35
<p>Ballet dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Ballet dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Ballet dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
12 / 35
<p>Flag-bearer Todd Lodwick of the U.S. leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Flag-bearer Todd Lodwick of the U.S. leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the openmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Flag-bearer Todd Lodwick of the U.S. leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
13 / 35
<p>Performers raise a young girl into the air during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Performers raise a young girl into the air during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Fmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Performers raise a young girl into the air during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
14 / 35
<p>Four of five Olympic Rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Four of five Olympic Rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Fmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Four of five Olympic Rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 35
<p>Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova carries the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova carries the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Socmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova carries the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
16 / 35
<p>Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
17 / 35
<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Performers take part in the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
18 / 35
<p>An acrobat performs during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

An acrobat performs during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium, Femore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

An acrobat performs during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 35
<p>Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
20 / 35
<p>Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jimore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
21 / 35
<p>Performers take part next to a Russian national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Performers take part next to a Russian national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Omore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Performers take part next to a Russian national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
22 / 35
<p>Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Wintmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
23 / 35
<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin, IOC President Thomas Bach, officials and high-ranked guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, IOC President Thomas Bach, officials and high-ranked guests attend the omore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, IOC President Thomas Bach, officials and high-ranked guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
24 / 35
<p>Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Performers participate in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 35
<p>Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, Febmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
26 / 35
<p>France's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

France's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7,more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

France's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
27 / 35
<p>Performers take part during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Performers take part during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Performers take part during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
28 / 35
<p>Canada's flag-bearer Hayley Wickenheiser leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Canada's flag-bearer Hayley Wickenheiser leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Canada's flag-bearer Hayley Wickenheiser leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
29 / 35
<p>Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Febmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
30 / 35
<p>Suspended figures representing different winter sports are illuminated during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Suspended figures representing different winter sports are illuminated during the opening ceremony for the more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Suspended figures representing different winter sports are illuminated during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
31 / 35
<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
32 / 35
<p>A general view shows the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A general view shows the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Markmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

A general view shows the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
33 / 35
<p>Giant horses are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Giant horses are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Giant horses are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
34 / 35
<p>Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, Febmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 2月 8日
Olympic team fashion

Olympic team fashion

The Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 8日
Cargo ship breaks up off France

Cargo ship breaks up off France

A cargo ship breaks up off the coast of France.

2014年 2月 7日
Protests in Jerusalem

Protests in Jerusalem

Ultra-Orthodox protesters clash with police.

2014年 2月 7日

精选图集

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in wins South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐