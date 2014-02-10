Leaving Homs
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area more
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
A wounded man is seen on the ground as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2more
A wounded man is seen on the ground as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. A second round of Syria peace talks got off to a shaky start, with the two sides complaining about violations of a local ceasefire and an Islamist offensive respectively in separate meetings with the international mediator. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
A woman carries her belongings as she walks towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area ofmore
A woman carries her belongings as she walks towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A man sits near his belongings inside a damaged room as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homore
A man sits near his belongings inside a damaged room as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A man stands with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated near a United Nations vehicle in Homs Februarymore
A man stands with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated near a United Nations vehicle in Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
People carry a wounded man on a stretcher towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Hmore
People carry a wounded man on a stretcher towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area more
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
People run during shelling as people are being evacuated with the help of Syrian Red Crescent and United Namore
People run during shelling as people are being evacuated with the help of Syrian Red Crescent and United Nations personnel from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area more
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Civilians, including a man with crutches, walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged areamore
Civilians, including a man with crutches, walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area more
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. Syria evacuated three busloads of civilians from a besieged area of Homs, the first stage of a planned three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city which has suffered some of the worst devastation of Syria's three-year conflict. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area more
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. The buses carrying dozens of weary-looking evacuees, accompanied by Syrian Arab Red Crescent officials, arrived at a meeting point outside Homs watched by soldiers and police. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Civilians sit with their belongings as they wait to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2more
Civilians sit with their belongings as they wait to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Sheikh Abu Harith al-Khalidi (R), who is in charge of negotiations for civilians inside the besieged area omore
Sheikh Abu Harith al-Khalidi (R), who is in charge of negotiations for civilians inside the besieged area of Homs, lists the names of civilians to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area more
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A general view of a damaged building is seen in the besieged area of Homs February 2, 2014. Picture taken Fmore
A general view of a damaged building is seen in the besieged area of Homs February 2, 2014. Picture taken February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area more
Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A civilian sits with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 20more
A civilian sits with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
A man walks along a street lined with damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs February 5, 2014. REUTmore
A man walks along a street lined with damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
