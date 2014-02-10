版本:
Leaving Homs

<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

<p>A wounded man is seen on the ground as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. A second round of Syria peace talks got off to a shaky start, with the two sides complaining about violations of a local ceasefire and an Islamist offensive respectively in separate meetings with the international mediator. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

A wounded man is seen on the ground as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. A second round of Syria peace talks got off to a shaky start, with the two sides complaining about violations of a local ceasefire and an Islamist offensive respectively in separate meetings with the international mediator. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

<p>A woman carries her belongings as she walks towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A woman carries her belongings as she walks towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>A man sits near his belongings inside a damaged room as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A man sits near his belongings inside a damaged room as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>A man stands with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated near a United Nations vehicle in Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A man stands with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated near a United Nations vehicle in Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>People carry a wounded man on a stretcher towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

People carry a wounded man on a stretcher towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>People run during shelling as people are being evacuated with the help of Syrian Red Crescent and United Nations personnel from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

People run during shelling as people are being evacuated with the help of Syrian Red Crescent and United Nations personnel from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>Civilians, including a man with crutches, walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

Civilians, including a man with crutches, walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. Syria evacuated three busloads of civilians from a besieged area of Homs, the first stage of a planned three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city which has suffered some of the worst devastation of Syria's three-year conflict. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. Syria evacuated three busloads of civilians from a besieged area of Homs, the first stage of a planned three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city which has suffered some of the worst devastation of Syria's three-year conflict. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. The buses carrying dozens of weary-looking evacuees, accompanied by Syrian Arab Red Crescent officials, arrived at a meeting point outside Homs watched by soldiers and police. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. The buses carrying dozens of weary-looking evacuees, accompanied by Syrian Arab Red Crescent officials, arrived at a meeting point outside Homs watched by soldiers and police. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>Civilians sit with their belongings as they wait to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Civilians sit with their belongings as they wait to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>Sheikh Abu Harith al-Khalidi (R), who is in charge of negotiations for civilians inside the besieged area of Homs, lists the names of civilians to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Sheikh Abu Harith al-Khalidi (R), who is in charge of negotiations for civilians inside the besieged area of Homs, lists the names of civilians to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>A general view of a damaged building is seen in the besieged area of Homs February 2, 2014. Picture taken February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

A general view of a damaged building is seen in the besieged area of Homs February 2, 2014. Picture taken February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

<p>Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

Civilians carry their belongings as they walk towards a meeting point to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>A civilian sits with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A civilian sits with his belongings as he waits to be evacuated from a besieged area of Homs February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

<p>A man walks along a street lined with damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

A man walks along a street lined with damaged buildings in the besieged area of Homs February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

