中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 8日 星期六 05:15 BJT

Olympic team fashion

<p>Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Flag-bearer Todd Lodwick of the U.S. leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Flag-bearer Todd Lodwick of the U.S. leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Tonga's flag-bearer Bruno Banani leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Tonga's flag-bearer Bruno Banani leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Argentina's flag-bearer Cristian Simari Birkner leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Argentina's flag-bearer Cristian Simari Birkner leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Bermuda's flag-bearer Tucker Murphy leads his country's delegation during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Bermuda's flag-bearer Tucker Murphy leads his country's delegation during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Brazil's flag-bearer Jaqueline Mourao leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Brazil's flag-bearer Jaqueline Mourao leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Canada's flag-bearer Hayley Wickenheiser leads her country's contingent as they march in during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Canada's flag-bearer Hayley Wickenheiser leads her country's contingent as they march in during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Flag-bearer Dow Travers of the Cayman Islands leads his country's delegation during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Flag-bearer Dow Travers of the Cayman Islands leads his country's delegation during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mexico's flag-bearer Hubertus Von Hohenlohe leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Mexico's flag-bearer Hubertus Von Hohenlohe leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Morocco's flag-bearer Adam Lamhamedi leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Morocco's flag-bearer Adam Lamhamedi leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Togo's flag-bearer Mathilde Amivi Petitjean leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Togo's flag-bearer Mathilde Amivi Petitjean leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Austria's flag-bearer Mario Stecher leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Austria's flag-bearer Mario Stecher leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Belarus' team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Belarus' team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Belgium's flag-bearer Hanna Emilie Marien leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Belgium's flag-bearer Hanna Emilie Marien leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Bosnia and Herzegovina's flag-bearer Zana Novakovich leads her country's delegation during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Bosnia and Herzegovina's flag-bearer Zana Novakovich leads her country's delegation during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Bulgaria's flag-bearer Maria Kirkova leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Bulgaria's flag-bearer Maria Kirkova leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Croatia's flag-bearer Ivica Kostelic leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Croatia's flag-bearer Ivica Kostelic leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Athletes from the Czech Republic contingent take part in the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Athletes from the Czech Republic contingent take part in the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Estonia's flag-bearer IndrekTobreluts leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Estonia's flag-bearer IndrekTobreluts leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Finland's flag-bearer Enni Rukajarvi leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Finland's flag-bearer Enni Rukajarvi leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>France's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

France's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Georgia's flag-bearer Nino Tsiklauri leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Georgia's flag-bearer Nino Tsiklauri leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Germany's athletes wave during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Germany's athletes wave during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Britain's flag-bearer Jon Eley leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Britain's flag-bearer Jon Eley leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Greece's flag-bearer Panagiota Tsakiri leads her delegation as they march in during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Greece's flag-bearer Panagiota Tsakiri leads her delegation as they march in during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Hungary's flag-bearer Bernadett Heidum leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Hungary's flag-bearer Bernadett Heidum leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Italy's athletes march during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Italy's athletes march during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Ireland's flag-bearer Conor Lyne leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Ireland's flag-bearer Conor Lyne leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Israel's flag-bearer Vladislav Bykanov leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Israel's flag-bearer Vladislav Bykanov leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Latvia's flag-bearer Sandis Ozolins leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Latvia's flag-bearer Sandis Ozolins leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Liechtenstein's flag-bearer Tina Weirather leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Liechtenstein's flag-bearer Tina Weirather leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Lithuania's flag-bearer Deividas Stagniunas leads his country's contingent as they march in during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Lithuania's flag-bearer Deividas Stagniunas leads his country's contingent as they march in during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Netherlands' team members wave during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Netherlands' team members wave during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Norway's delegation parades during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Norway's delegation parades during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Poland's flag-bearer Dawid Kupczyk leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Poland's flag-bearer Dawid Kupczyk leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Portugal's flag-bearer Arthur Hanse leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Portugal's flag-bearer Arthur Hanse leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Russia's flag-bearer Alexander Zubkov leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Russia's flag-bearer Alexander Zubkov leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Serbia's flag-bearer Milanko Petrovic leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Serbia's flag-bearer Milanko Petrovic leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Slovakia's flag-bearer Zdeno Chara leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Slovakia's flag-bearer Zdeno Chara leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Slovenia's flag-bearer Tomaz Razingar leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Slovenia's flag-bearer Tomaz Razingar leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Spain's flag-bearer Javier Fernandez leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Spain's flag-bearer Javier Fernandez leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Sweden's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Sweden's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Switzerland's flag-bearer Simon Ammann leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Switzerland's flag-bearer Simon Ammann leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Ukraine's flag-bearer Valentina Shevchenko leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Ukraine's flag-bearer Valentina Shevchenko leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>China's team members wave during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

China's team members wave during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Iran's flag-bearer Hossein Saveh Shemshaki leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Iran's flag-bearer Hossein Saveh Shemshaki leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Japan's flag-bearer Ayumi Ogasawara leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Japan's flag-bearer Ayumi Ogasawara leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Kazakhstan's flag-bearer Yerdos Akhmadiyev leads his country's contingent as they march in during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Kazakhstan's flag-bearer Yerdos Akhmadiyev leads his country's contingent as they march in during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>South Korea's athletes cheer during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

South Korea's athletes cheer during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Australia's flag-bearer Alex Pullin leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Australia's flag-bearer Alex Pullin leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>New Zealand's flag-bearer Shane Dobbin leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

New Zealand's flag-bearer Shane Dobbin leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

