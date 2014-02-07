Olympic team fashion
Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Febrmore
Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flag-bearer Todd Lodwick of the U.S. leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014more
Flag-bearer Todd Lodwick of the U.S. leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tonga's flag-bearer Bruno Banani leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening more
Tonga's flag-bearer Bruno Banani leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Argentina's flag-bearer Cristian Simari Birkner leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade more
Argentina's flag-bearer Cristian Simari Birkner leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Bermuda's flag-bearer Tucker Murphy leads his country's delegation during the opening ceremony of the 2014 more
Bermuda's flag-bearer Tucker Murphy leads his country's delegation during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brazil's flag-bearer Jaqueline Mourao leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opemore
Brazil's flag-bearer Jaqueline Mourao leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canada's flag-bearer Hayley Wickenheiser leads her country's contingent as they march in during the openingmore
Canada's flag-bearer Hayley Wickenheiser leads her country's contingent as they march in during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Flag-bearer Dow Travers of the Cayman Islands leads his country's delegation during the opening ceremony ofmore
Flag-bearer Dow Travers of the Cayman Islands leads his country's delegation during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mexico's flag-bearer Hubertus Von Hohenlohe leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at tmore
Mexico's flag-bearer Hubertus Von Hohenlohe leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Morocco's flag-bearer Adam Lamhamedi leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the openmore
Morocco's flag-bearer Adam Lamhamedi leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Togo's flag-bearer Mathilde Amivi Petitjean leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of tmore
Togo's flag-bearer Mathilde Amivi Petitjean leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Austria's flag-bearer Mario Stecher leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 more
Austria's flag-bearer Mario Stecher leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Belarus' team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7,more
Belarus' team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Belgium's flag-bearer Hanna Emilie Marien leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of themore
Belgium's flag-bearer Hanna Emilie Marien leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bosnia and Herzegovina's flag-bearer Zana Novakovich leads her country's delegation during the opening ceremore
Bosnia and Herzegovina's flag-bearer Zana Novakovich leads her country's delegation during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bulgaria's flag-bearer Maria Kirkova leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014more
Bulgaria's flag-bearer Maria Kirkova leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Croatia's flag-bearer Ivica Kostelic leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014more
Croatia's flag-bearer Ivica Kostelic leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Athletes from the Czech Republic contingent take part in the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of thmore
Athletes from the Czech Republic contingent take part in the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Estonia's flag-bearer IndrekTobreluts leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opemore
Estonia's flag-bearer IndrekTobreluts leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Finland's flag-bearer Enni Rukajarvi leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014more
Finland's flag-bearer Enni Rukajarvi leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
France's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7,more
France's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Georgia's flag-bearer Nino Tsiklauri leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014more
Georgia's flag-bearer Nino Tsiklauri leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Germany's athletes wave during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympimore
Germany's athletes wave during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's flag-bearer Jon Eley leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochimore
Britain's flag-bearer Jon Eley leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Greece's flag-bearer Panagiota Tsakiri leads her delegation as they march in during the opening ceremony ofmore
Greece's flag-bearer Panagiota Tsakiri leads her delegation as they march in during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hungary's flag-bearer Bernadett Heidum leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 20more
Hungary's flag-bearer Bernadett Heidum leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Italy's athletes march during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUmore
Italy's athletes march during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ireland's flag-bearer Conor Lyne leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening more
Ireland's flag-bearer Conor Lyne leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Israel's flag-bearer Vladislav Bykanov leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 20more
Israel's flag-bearer Vladislav Bykanov leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Latvia's flag-bearer Sandis Ozolins leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 more
Latvia's flag-bearer Sandis Ozolins leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Liechtenstein's flag-bearer Tina Weirather leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at thmore
Liechtenstein's flag-bearer Tina Weirather leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Lithuania's flag-bearer Deividas Stagniunas leads his country's contingent as they march in during the openmore
Lithuania's flag-bearer Deividas Stagniunas leads his country's contingent as they march in during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Netherlands' team members wave during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February more
Netherlands' team members wave during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Norway's delegation parades during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stamore
Norway's delegation parades during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at Fisht stadium February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Poland's flag-bearer Dawid Kupczyk leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Smore
Poland's flag-bearer Dawid Kupczyk leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Portugal's flag-bearer Arthur Hanse leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 more
Portugal's flag-bearer Arthur Hanse leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Russia's flag-bearer Alexander Zubkov leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opemore
Russia's flag-bearer Alexander Zubkov leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Serbia's flag-bearer Milanko Petrovic leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 201more
Serbia's flag-bearer Milanko Petrovic leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Slovakia's flag-bearer Zdeno Chara leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the openinmore
Slovakia's flag-bearer Zdeno Chara leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Slovenia's flag-bearer Tomaz Razingar leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opemore
Slovenia's flag-bearer Tomaz Razingar leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spain's flag-bearer Javier Fernandez leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014more
Spain's flag-bearer Javier Fernandez leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Sweden's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7,more
Sweden's team members parade during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Switzerland's flag-bearer Simon Ammann leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opmore
Switzerland's flag-bearer Simon Ammann leads his country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ukraine's flag-bearer Valentina Shevchenko leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of thmore
Ukraine's flag-bearer Valentina Shevchenko leads her country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
China's team members wave during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 20more
China's team members wave during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Iran's flag-bearer Hossein Saveh Shemshaki leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of thmore
Iran's flag-bearer Hossein Saveh Shemshaki leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Japan's flag-bearer Ayumi Ogasawara leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the openimore
Japan's flag-bearer Ayumi Ogasawara leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kazakhstan's flag-bearer Yerdos Akhmadiyev leads his country's contingent as they march in during the openimore
Kazakhstan's flag-bearer Yerdos Akhmadiyev leads his country's contingent as they march in during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
South Korea's athletes cheer during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Omore
South Korea's athletes cheer during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Australia's flag-bearer Alex Pullin leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 more
Australia's flag-bearer Alex Pullin leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New Zealand's flag-bearer Shane Dobbin leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 20more
New Zealand's flag-bearer Shane Dobbin leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
下一个
Cargo ship breaks up off France
A cargo ship breaks up off the coast of France.
Protests in Jerusalem
Ultra-Orthodox protesters clash with police.
Sochi still under construction
Sochi works on the finishing touches as the Olympics start.
Ice storm hits Slovenia
Snow and ice has paralyzed Slovenia, bringing down trees, cutting power from 50,000 homes and causing millions in damage.
精选图集
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in wins South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.