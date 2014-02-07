版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 8日 星期六 07:25 BJT

Mourning Hoffman

<p>Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds her daughter Willa as the casket arrives for the funeral of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 7, 2014. Family and close friends bid their final farewells at a private funeral for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, whose tragic death of an apparent overdose at the age of 46 robbed the entertainment world of one of its finest talents. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds her daughter Willa as the casket arrimore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds her daughter Willa as the casket arrives for the funeral of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 7, 2014. Family and close friends bid their final farewells at a private funeral for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, whose tragic death of an apparent overdose at the age of 46 robbed the entertainment world of one of its finest talents. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
1 / 23
<p>Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa as she touches the head of their son Cooper while the casket arrives for Hoffman's funeral in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa as she touches tmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa as she touches the head of their son Cooper while the casket arrives for Hoffman's funeral in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
2 / 23
<p>Actress Meryl Streep leaves actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Meryl Streep leaves actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Actress Meryl Streep leaves actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 23
<p>Actor Justin Theroux leaves actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Justin Theroux leaves actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Actor Justin Theroux leaves actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 23
<p>Actor John C. Reilly leaves actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor John C. Reilly leaves actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Actor John C. Reilly leaves actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 23
<p>Mimi O'Donnell stands with her children Willa (L), Tallulah (2nd R) and Cooper (R) as the casket of their father, actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, is loaded into a hearse following his funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Mimi O'Donnell stands with her children Willa (L), Tallulah (2nd R) and Cooper (R) as the casket of their fmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Mimi O'Donnell stands with her children Willa (L), Tallulah (2nd R) and Cooper (R) as the casket of their father, actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, is loaded into a hearse following his funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 23
<p>Actor Joaquin Phoenix arrives for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Joaquin Phoenix arrives for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Actor Joaquin Phoenix arrives for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 23
<p>Actress Michelle Williams (R) arrives for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Michelle Williams (R) arrives for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Actress Michelle Williams (R) arrives for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 23
<p>Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa next to their son Cooper as the casket arrives for Hoffman's funeral in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa next to their somore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa next to their son Cooper as the casket arrives for Hoffman's funeral in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
9 / 23
<p>Amy Adams and her partner Darren Le Gallo arrive for Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius chuch in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Amy Adams and her partner Darren Le Gallo arrive for Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius chuchmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Amy Adams and her partner Darren Le Gallo arrive for Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius chuch in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 23
<p>Actress Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton arrive for the funeral of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman at St. Ignatius chuch in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton arrive for the funeral of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman at Smore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Actress Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton arrive for the funeral of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman at St. Ignatius chuch in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 23
<p>The casket of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives at St. Ignatius church for his funeral in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

The casket of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives at St. Ignatius church for his funeral in the Manhattan more

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

The casket of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives at St. Ignatius church for his funeral in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 23
<p>Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa next to their son Cooper as the casket arrives for the funeral of Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa next to their somore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa next to their son Cooper as the casket arrives for the funeral of Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
13 / 23
<p>Director Mike Nichols and his wife, news anchor Diane Sawyer, arrive for the funeral of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Director Mike Nichols and his wife, news anchor Diane Sawyer, arrive for the funeral of deceased actor Philmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Director Mike Nichols and his wife, news anchor Diane Sawyer, arrive for the funeral of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
14 / 23
<p>Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa (in purple) next to their son Cooper as the casket arrives for Hoffman's funeral in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 7, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)</p>

Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa (in purple) nextmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa (in purple) next to their son Cooper as the casket arrives for Hoffman's funeral in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 7, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)

Close
15 / 23
<p>Actress Cate Blanchett (L) and her husband Andrew Upton arrive for the funeral of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. Friends and family mourned Philip Seymour Hoffman at a private wake on Thursday evening for the actor who died of a suspected drug overdose. Although the body of Hoffman, 46, was found on Sunday in his Greenwich Village apartment with a syringe in his arm, autopsy results to determine the cause of his death were inconclusive. A spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner said further studies were being done. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)</p>

Actress Cate Blanchett (L) and her husband Andrew Upton arrive for the funeral of deceased actor Phillip Semore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Actress Cate Blanchett (L) and her husband Andrew Upton arrive for the funeral of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. Friends and family mourned Philip Seymour Hoffman at a private wake on Thursday evening for the actor who died of a suspected drug overdose. Although the body of Hoffman, 46, was found on Sunday in his Greenwich Village apartment with a syringe in his arm, autopsy results to determine the cause of his death were inconclusive. A spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner said further studies were being done. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)

Close
16 / 23
<p>Marilyn O'Connor, the mother of deceased U.S. actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, makes her way to her son's wake in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)</p>

Marilyn O'Connor, the mother of deceased U.S. actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, makes her way to her son's wamore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Marilyn O'Connor, the mother of deceased U.S. actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, makes her way to her son's wake in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)

Close
17 / 23
<p>Actor Ben Stiller makes his way to the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)</p>

Actor Ben Stiller makes his way to the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan boromore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Actor Ben Stiller makes his way to the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)

Close
18 / 23
<p>Actress Ellen Burstyn arrives at the funeral of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. Friends and family mourned Philip Seymour Hoffman at a private wake on Thursday evening for the actor who died of a suspected drug overdose. Although the body of Hoffman, 46, was found on Sunday in his Greenwich Village apartment with a syringe in his arm, autopsy results to determine the cause of his death were inconclusive. A spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner said further studies were being done. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)</p>

Actress Ellen Burstyn arrives at the funeral of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, in the Manhattan bomore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Actress Ellen Burstyn arrives at the funeral of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. Friends and family mourned Philip Seymour Hoffman at a private wake on Thursday evening for the actor who died of a suspected drug overdose. Although the body of Hoffman, 46, was found on Sunday in his Greenwich Village apartment with a syringe in his arm, autopsy results to determine the cause of his death were inconclusive. A spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner said further studies were being done. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)

Close
19 / 23
<p>Actress Cate Blanchett (R) and her husband Andrew Upton make their way from the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)</p>

Actress Cate Blanchett (R) and her husband Andrew Upton make their way from the wake of deceased actor Philmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Actress Cate Blanchett (R) and her husband Andrew Upton make their way from the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)

Close
20 / 23
<p>Actor Eric Bogosian (L) makes his way from the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)</p>

Actor Eric Bogosian (L) makes his way from the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhatmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Actor Eric Bogosian (L) makes his way from the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)

Close
21 / 23
<p>Actor Josh Hailton makes his way to the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)</p>

Actor Josh Hailton makes his way to the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan bormore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

Actor Josh Hailton makes his way to the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)

Close
22 / 23
<p>U.S. actress Amy Adams makes her way to the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)</p>

U.S. actress Amy Adams makes her way to the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattanmore

2014年 2月 8日 星期六

U.S. actress Amy Adams makes her way to the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)

Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Vienna's vegetable orchestra

Vienna's vegetable orchestra

下一个

Vienna's vegetable orchestra

Vienna's vegetable orchestra

The Vegetable Orchestra plays music with instruments made out of vegetables - from carrot recorders to leek violins.

2014年 2月 8日
New York Fashion Week street style

New York Fashion Week street style

Stylish looks off the runway at New York Fashion Week.

2014年 2月 8日
Talking with Leno

Talking with Leno

Famous faces interviewed by Jay Leno.

2014年 2月 7日
Who's turning 30

Who's turning 30

Celebrities turning 30 this year.

2014年 2月 7日

精选图集

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in wins South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐