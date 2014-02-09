版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 9日 星期日 10:55 BJT

Best of Sochi - Day 2

<p>Winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Second-placed Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (L) of Canada and her sister, first-placed Justine Dufour-Lapointe, hold hands during the flower ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Austria's Adrian Krainer performs a jump as a giant matryoshka doll is seen below during the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>First placed Marit Bjoergen (bottom) of Norway, her team mate and fourth placed Therese Johaug (top) and second placed Charlotte Kalla of Sweden react after competing in the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>The Olympic flame is reflected in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Bode Miller of the U.S. skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Competitors ski in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. performs a jump during the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Canada's Arianne Jones speeds down the track during the women's singles luge training session at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the Sanki Sliding Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Russia's Alexander Glebov skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>The puck goes into the net behind Finland's goalie Noora Raty for USA's second goal scored by Kelli Stack, during the second period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Matt Slocum/Pool</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Germany's Sophia Griebel passes the finish during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000 metres speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Germany's Felix Loch speeds down the track during the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during his trial jump in the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Canada's Natalie Spooner is knocked to the ice by Switzerland's Romy Eggimann (L) and Laura Benz during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Mae Berenice Meite of France competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Nathalie Weinzierl of Germany competes during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Narumi Takahashi (top) and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan compete during the figure skating team pairs free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Switzerland's Simon Ammann soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Tereza Vaculikova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Australia's Britteny Cox competes in the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Russia's Alexander Glebov goes airborne in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Ryan Stassel of the U.S. takes part in the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 9日

<p>Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates at the start of the men's 5,000m speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2014年 2月 9日

