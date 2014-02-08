版本:
中国
2014年 2月 9日

Olympic medal winners

<p>Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2014年 2月 9日 星期日

Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Third placed Hannah Kearney of the U.S. watches as winner Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe embraces her second placed sister Chloe during flowers ceremony after the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Third placed Hannah Kearney of the U.S. watches as winner Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe embraces her second placed sister Chloe during flowers ceremony after the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Norway's Marit Bjoergen is congratulated by Sweden's Charlotte Kalle (R) after crossing the finish line in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Norway's Marit Bjoergen is congratulated by Sweden's Charlotte Kalle (R) after crossing the finish line in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Winner Sage Kotsenburg (R, top) of the U.S. celebrates next to Canada's Maxence Parrot (L) after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. Kotsenburg won the men's snowboarding slopestyle title at the Sochi Games on Saturday, the first gold medal of the 2014 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Winner Sage Kotsenburg (R, top) of the U.S. celebrates next to Canada's Maxence Parrot (L) after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. Kotsenburg won the men's snowboarding slopestyle title at the Sochi Games on Saturday, the first gold medal of the 2014 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates winning the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates winning the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>First-placed Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (R) reacts after competing next to Slovakia's Matej Kazar during the men's biathlon 10 km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

First-placed Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (R) reacts after competing next to Slovakia's Matej Kazar during the men's biathlon 10 km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Gold medalist Norway's Marit Bjoergen (C), silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalle (L), and bronze medalist Norway's Heidi Weng pose during the medal ceremony for the women's cross-country skiathlon event in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Gold medalist Norway's Marit Bjoergen (C), silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalle (L), and bronze medalist Norway's Heidi Weng pose during the medal ceremony for the women's cross-country skiathlon event in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates during the men's 5,000m speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates during the men's 5,000m speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>U.S. snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg goes off a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

U.S. snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg goes off a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Winner Ole Einar Bjoerndalen of Norway celebrates during the flower ceremony for the men's biathlon 10 km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Winner Ole Einar Bjoerndalen of Norway celebrates during the flower ceremony for the men's biathlon 10 km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Canada's Mark McMorris performs a jump during the men's snowboard slopestyle qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Canada's Mark McMorris performs a jump during the men's snowboard slopestyle qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Second-placed Norway's Staale Sandbech carries winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S as they celebrate after the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Second-placed Norway's Staale Sandbech carries winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S as they celebrate after the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Winner Sven Kramer of the Netherlands (C), second-placed Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands (R) and third-placed Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands react at the flower ceremony after their men's 5000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Winner Sven Kramer of the Netherlands (C), second-placed Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands (R) and third-placed Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands react at the flower ceremony after their men's 5000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

