版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 10日 星期一 06:25 BJT

Best of Sochi - Day 3

<p>The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. From left to right: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov, Yulia Lipnitskaya, Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov, Evgeni Plushenko. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. more

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. From left to right: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov, Yulia Lipnitskaya, Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov, Evgeni Plushenko. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 29
<p>Irene Wust of the Netherlands skates to first place during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Irene Wust of the Netherlands skates to first place during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at tmore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Irene Wust of the Netherlands skates to first place during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
2 / 29
<p>Germany's Sophie Kratzer, top, falls on Russia's Yelena Dergachyova during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Germany's Sophie Kratzer, top, falls on Russia's Yelena Dergachyova during the second period of their womenmore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Germany's Sophie Kratzer, top, falls on Russia's Yelena Dergachyova during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
3 / 29
<p>Jamie Anderson of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's snowboard slopestyle competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Jamie Anderson of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's snowboard slopestyle competition at the 201more

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Jamie Anderson of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's snowboard slopestyle competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
4 / 29
<p>Sarka Pancochova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Sarka Pancochova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals eventmore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Sarka Pancochova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 29
<p>Winner Germany's Felix Loch celebrates after completing his final run in the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Winner Germany's Felix Loch celebrates after completing his final run in the men's singles luge competitionmore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Winner Germany's Felix Loch celebrates after completing his final run in the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
6 / 29
<p>Finland's Enni Rukajarvi (L), winner Jamie Anderson of the U.S. (C) and Britain's Jenny Jones react after the women's slopestyle snowboarding competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. Anderson won the first Olympic gold medal, with Rukajarvi at second place and Jones at third, in women's snowboarding slopestyle at the Sochi Games on Sunday. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Finland's Enni Rukajarvi (L), winner Jamie Anderson of the U.S. (C) and Britain's Jenny Jones react after tmore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Finland's Enni Rukajarvi (L), winner Jamie Anderson of the U.S. (C) and Britain's Jenny Jones react after the women's slopestyle snowboarding competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. Anderson won the first Olympic gold medal, with Rukajarvi at second place and Jones at third, in women's snowboarding slopestyle at the Sochi Games on Sunday. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 29
<p>Germany's Severin Freund crashes during the first round of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Germany's Severin Freund crashes during the first round of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual finmore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Germany's Severin Freund crashes during the first round of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
8 / 29
<p>Competitors classic ski in the men's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Competitors classic ski in the men's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Februamore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Competitors classic ski in the men's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
9 / 29
<p>Austria's Matthias Mayer speeds down the slope during the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Austria's Matthias Mayer speeds down the slope during the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Socmore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Austria's Matthias Mayer speeds down the slope during the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
10 / 29
<p>Paul Bonifacio Parkinson of Italy competes during the figure skating team men's free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Paul Bonifacio Parkinson of Italy competes during the figure skating team men's free skating at the Sochi 2more

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Paul Bonifacio Parkinson of Italy competes during the figure skating team men's free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
11 / 29
<p>Kevin Reynolds of Canada celebrates in the "kiss and cry" area with teammates during the Team Men Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Kevin Reynolds of Canada celebrates in the "kiss and cry" area with teammates during the Team Men Free Skatmore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Kevin Reynolds of Canada celebrates in the "kiss and cry" area with teammates during the Team Men Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 29
<p>Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada and her compatriot, silver medalist Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (R), pose during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada and her compatriot, silver medalist Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (more

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada and her compatriot, silver medalist Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (R), pose during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
13 / 29
<p>Winner Austria's Matthias Mayer (C) jumps on the podium as second-placed Italy's Christof Innerhofer (L) and third-placed Norway's Kjetil Jansrud clap their hands during the flower ceremony after the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Winner Austria's Matthias Mayer (C) jumps on the podium as second-placed Italy's Christof Innerhofer (L) anmore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Winner Austria's Matthias Mayer (C) jumps on the podium as second-placed Italy's Christof Innerhofer (L) and third-placed Norway's Kjetil Jansrud clap their hands during the flower ceremony after the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
14 / 29
<p>Jamie Anderson of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Jamie Anderson of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 more

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Jamie Anderson of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
15 / 29
<p>Irene Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after realising she has won the women's 3000 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Irene Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after realising she has won the women's 3000 meters speed skating more

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Irene Wust of the Netherlands celebrates after realising she has won the women's 3000 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
16 / 29
<p>Russia's Yekaterina Smolina slides into Germany's goalie Viona Harrer during the first period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/Pool</p>

Russia's Yekaterina Smolina slides into Germany's goalie Viona Harrer during the first period of their womemore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Russia's Yekaterina Smolina slides into Germany's goalie Viona Harrer during the first period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/Pool

Close
17 / 29
<p>Switzerland's Sina Candrian performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Switzerland's Sina Candrian performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 201more

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Switzerland's Sina Candrian performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle finals event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
18 / 29
<p>South Korea's Kim Bo-Reum skates during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

South Korea's Kim Bo-Reum skates during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena durimore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

South Korea's Kim Bo-Reum skates during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
19 / 29
<p>Winner Germany's Felix Loch (C) celebrates while second-placed Russia's Albert Demchenko (L) stands beside him after the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Winner Germany's Felix Loch (C) celebrates while second-placed Russia's Albert Demchenko (L) stands beside more

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Winner Germany's Felix Loch (C) celebrates while second-placed Russia's Albert Demchenko (L) stands beside him after the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
20 / 29
<p>Italy's Christof Innerhofer reacts after his men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Italy's Christof Innerhofer reacts after his men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Wintermore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Italy's Christof Innerhofer reacts after his men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
21 / 29
<p>Britain's Aimee Fuller performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Britain's Aimee Fuller performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochmore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Britain's Aimee Fuller performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
22 / 29
<p>Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina reacts after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 7.5km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina reacts after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 7.5km sprinmore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina reacts after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 7.5km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
23 / 29
<p>Bode Miller of the U.S. squats after his men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Bode Miller of the U.S. squats after his men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olymore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Bode Miller of the U.S. squats after his men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
24 / 29
<p>New Zealand's Rebecca Torr sticks out her tongue at the finish line during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

New Zealand's Rebecca Torr sticks out her tongue at the finish line during the women's snowboard slopestylemore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

New Zealand's Rebecca Torr sticks out her tongue at the finish line during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
25 / 29
<p>Kim Bo-reum of South Korea competes in the women's 3000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Kim Bo-reum of South Korea competes in the women's 3000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winmore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Kim Bo-reum of South Korea competes in the women's 3000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
26 / 29
<p>A woman posing for her friends does the splits in front of the Olympic Cauldron and flame during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A woman posing for her friends does the splits in front of the Olympic Cauldron and flame during the Sochi more

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

A woman posing for her friends does the splits in front of the Olympic Cauldron and flame during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
27 / 29
<p>Switzerland's Dario Cologna celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Switzerland's Dario Cologna celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's cross-country skiathlmore

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Switzerland's Dario Cologna celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
28 / 29
<p>Ty Walker of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Ty Walker of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi more

2014年 2月 10日 星期一

Ty Walker of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
29 / 29
重播
下一图片集
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

下一个

Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.

2014年 2月 10日
Best of Sochi - Day 2

Best of Sochi - Day 2

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 9日
Olympic medal winners

Olympic medal winners

On and off the podium some of the Olympic medal winners in Sochi.

2014年 2月 9日
Opening Ceremony in Sochi

Opening Ceremony in Sochi

The opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 8日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐