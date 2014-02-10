版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 11日 星期二 02:15 BJT

Best of Sochi - Day 4

<p>Russia's Sergey Volkov crashes during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Russia's Sergey Volkov crashes during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Socmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Russia's Sergey Volkov crashes during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 30
<p>Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finals event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finalsmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finals event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
2 / 30
<p>Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a memore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
3 / 30
<p>Austria's Janine Flock speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Austria's Janine Flock speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding centermore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Austria's Janine Flock speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
4 / 30
<p>South Korea's Park Se-Yeong (back R) falls and takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, as France's Sebastien Lepape (front) and Canada's Francois Hamelin (hidden) skate past during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

South Korea's Park Se-Yeong (back R) falls and takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, as France's Sebamore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

South Korea's Park Se-Yeong (back R) falls and takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, as France's Sebastien Lepape (front) and Canada's Francois Hamelin (hidden) skate past during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 30
<p>Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch and third-placed Julia Mancuso of the U.S. (R) celebrate during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch and third-placed Julia Mancuso of the U.S. (R) celebrate during the flomore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch and third-placed Julia Mancuso of the U.S. (R) celebrate during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
6 / 30
<p>Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the womemore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
7 / 30
<p>Germany's Natalie Geisenberger speeds down the track in the women's singles luge event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. Picture taken using multiple-exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger speeds down the track in the women's singles luge event of the Sochi 2014 Wimore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger speeds down the track in the women's singles luge event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. Picture taken using multiple-exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
8 / 30
<p>Britain's Shelley Rudman starts during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Britain's Shelley Rudman starts during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Britain's Shelley Rudman starts during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
9 / 30
<p>Winner Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Winner Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Admore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Winner Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
10 / 30
<p>Finland's Arttu Kiramo performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Finland's Arttu Kiramo performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Finland's Arttu Kiramo performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 30
<p>Jessica Smith of the United States crashes out while competing in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Jessica Smith of the United States crashes out while competing in the women's 500 metres short track speed more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Jessica Smith of the United States crashes out while competing in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
12 / 30
<p>Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch raises her ski poles after finishing first in her slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch raises her ski poles after finishing first in her slalom run of the women's almore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch raises her ski poles after finishing first in her slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
13 / 30
<p>Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux (17) crashes into Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling (R) as Switzerland's Laura Benz defends during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Rose/Pool</p>

Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux (17) crashes into Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling (R) as Switzerland'more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux (17) crashes into Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling (R) as Switzerland's Laura Benz defends during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Rose/Pool

Close
14 / 30
<p>Bronze medalist Olga Graf of Russia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Bronze medalist Olga Graf of Russia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Bronze medalist Olga Graf of Russia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
15 / 30
<p>Norway's skip Thomas Ulsrud (R) delivers the stone during their men's curling round robin game against the U.S. at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Norway's skip Thomas Ulsrud (R) delivers the stone during their men's curling round robin game against the more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Norway's skip Thomas Ulsrud (R) delivers the stone during their men's curling round robin game against the U.S. at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
16 / 30
<p>Sin Da-woon (L) and Lee Han-bin (R) of South Korea crash out in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating semi-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sin Da-woon (L) and Lee Han-bin (R) of South Korea crash out in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Sin Da-woon (L) and Lee Han-bin (R) of South Korea crash out in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating semi-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 30
<p>A blemish on the ice is repaired with the aid of a watering can during the women's 3,000 metres short track speed skating semi-finals relay race at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A blemish on the ice is repaired with the aid of a watering can during the women's 3,000 metres short trackmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

A blemish on the ice is repaired with the aid of a watering can during the women's 3,000 metres short track speed skating semi-finals relay race at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
18 / 30
<p>Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling makes a save against Team USA during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling makes a save against Team USA during the third period of their womemore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling makes a save against Team USA during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
19 / 30
<p>Joji Kato of Japan (top) and Mo Tae-bum of South Korea compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Joji Kato of Japan (top) and Mo Tae-bum of South Korea compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Joji Kato of Japan (top) and Mo Tae-bum of South Korea compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
20 / 30
<p>Julia Mancuso of the U.S. goes airborne during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. goes airborne during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combinedmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. goes airborne during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
21 / 30
<p>Argentina's Macarena Simari Birkner speeds down the course during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Argentina's Macarena Simari Birkner speeds down the course during the downhill run of the women's alpine skmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Argentina's Macarena Simari Birkner speeds down the course during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
22 / 30
<p>Russia's vice Alexey Stukalskiy (C) delivers a stone as Russia's Peter Dron (L) and Evgeny Arkhipov sweep during their men's curling round robin game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Russia's vice Alexey Stukalskiy (C) delivers a stone as Russia's Peter Dron (L) and Evgeny Arkhipov sweep dmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Russia's vice Alexey Stukalskiy (C) delivers a stone as Russia's Peter Dron (L) and Evgeny Arkhipov sweep during their men's curling round robin game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
23 / 30
<p>Laurenne Ross of the U.S. stands up after crashing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Laurenne Ross of the U.S. stands up after crashing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing supmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Laurenne Ross of the U.S. stands up after crashing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
24 / 30
<p>China's Shi Jingnan (L) crashes during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

China's Shi Jingnan (L) crashes during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the more

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

China's Shi Jingnan (L) crashes during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
25 / 30
<p>Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
26 / 30
<p>Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands (R) and Brian Hansen of the U.S. compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands (R) and Brian Hansen of the U.S. compete in race one of the men's 500 mmore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands (R) and Brian Hansen of the U.S. compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
27 / 30
<p>South Korea's Park Se-Yeong (2nd L) takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands as France's Sebastien Lepape (2nd R) and Canada's Charles Hamelin (R) skate past, during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

South Korea's Park Se-Yeong (2nd L) takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands as France's Sebastien Lepapemore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

South Korea's Park Se-Yeong (2nd L) takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands as France's Sebastien Lepape (2nd R) and Canada's Charles Hamelin (R) skate past, during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
28 / 30
<p>Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch reacts during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch reacts during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing supermore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch reacts during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
29 / 30
<p>Australia's Daniel Greig reacts after falling during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Australia's Daniel Greig reacts after falling during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Amore

2014年 2月 11日 星期二

Australia's Daniel Greig reacts after falling during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Unrest in Bosnia

Unrest in Bosnia

下一个

Unrest in Bosnia

Unrest in Bosnia

Protesters set fire to government buildings and clashed with riot police in cities across Bosnia over high unemployment and political inertia.

2014年 2月 11日
Drought in Brazil

Drought in Brazil

The drought-plagued northeast of Brazil has long been promised water infrastructure to quench their thirst - but eight years later the project is only half...

2014年 2月 10日
Best of Sochi - Day 3

Best of Sochi - Day 3

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 10日
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.

2014年 2月 10日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐