Drought in Brazil
A worker is seen inside the Cuncas II tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water from themore
A worker is seen inside the Cuncas II tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river for use in four drought-plagued states, a project that is three years behind schedule and has doubled in cost from the original estimate of $3.4 billion, near the city of Mauriti, Brazil, January 28, 2014. In 2006, then President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, pushed through an idea that long-suffering residents of the region had been hearing about for more than a century. By 2010, Lula de Silva said, water would be pumped over hills and into a 477 kilometer-long network of canals, aqueducts and reservoirs to quench thirsty cities and farms in four states. Eight years later, and near the end of a first term for Lula's hand-picked successor as president, Dilma Rousseff, the project is only half built. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A worker fills a truck with water pumped from one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Frmore
A worker fills a truck with water pumped from one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Mauriti, Ceara state, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of the construction of a pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divmore
A general view of the construction of a pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of the pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divert water from themore
A general view of the pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A worker welds a pipe in a pumping station of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Frmore
A worker welds a pipe in a pumping station of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of the construction of a pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divmore
A general view of the construction of a pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Workers do minor repairs to one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, neamore
Workers do minor repairs to one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Cabrobo, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the citymore
A general view of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Salgueiro, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Clouds form over one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city more
Clouds form over one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Custodia, Pernambuco state, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of workers inside the Cuncas I tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water more
A general view of workers inside the Cuncas I tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Sao Jose das Piranhas, Paraiba state, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of the construction of a pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divmore
A general view of the construction of a pumping station at the head of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Floresta, Pernambuco state, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of one of the canals and pumping station being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco more
A general view of one of the canals and pumping station being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Salgueiro, Pernambuco state, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Farmer Antonio Alves da Rocha, 59, pulls a cart with water alongside one of the canals being built to divermore
Farmer Antonio Alves da Rocha, 59, pulls a cart with water alongside one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Sertania, Pernambuco state, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Workers observe the construction of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco rimore
Workers observe the construction of one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Sao Jose das Piranhas, Paraiba state, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Workers monitor the drilling of the Cuncas II tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water more
Workers monitor the drilling of the Cuncas II tunnel that will link the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Mauriti, Ceara state, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Farmer Ulysses Flor, 85, holds the skull of one of his nearly 50 cows that died due to the prolonged droughmore
Farmer Ulysses Flor, 85, holds the skull of one of his nearly 50 cows that died due to the prolonged drought near the city of Forest, Pernambuco state, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Farmer Ulysses Flor, 85, stands near the skulls of some of his nearly 50 cows that died due to the prolongemore
Farmer Ulysses Flor, 85, stands near the skulls of some of his nearly 50 cows that died due to the prolonged drought near the city of Forest, Pernambuco state, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The carcasses of dead cows, victims of the prolonged drought, lie on the ground near the city of Forest, Pemore
The carcasses of dead cows, victims of the prolonged drought, lie on the ground near the city of Forest, Pernambuco state, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A cow walks along one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the citymore
A cow walks along one of the canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river, near the city of Custodia, Pernambuco state, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
