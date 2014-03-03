South Sudan on the brink
A boy, displaced by the recent fighting in Malakal, carries a suitcase while trying to get onto an airplane to Juba, at the airport in Paloch, Upper Nile State, South Sudan, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
People, displaced by the recent fighting in Malakal, wait as they try to get on an airplane to Juba, at the airport in Paloch, Upper Nile State, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A Sudan People's Liberation Army soldier rests in the shade while taking a break from guarding Stephen Dhieu Dau, South Sudan's minister of petroleum, and his delegation during their visit to Paloch, Upper Nile State, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
An eight-year-old boy, son of a Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) member and dressed as a pilot, sits in a car in Paloch, Upper Nile State, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Women walk past the Paloch oil field facility in Paloch, Upper Nile State, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Ghanian U.N. peacekeepers stand at attention upon arriving in Juba, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Displaced South Sudanese people administer oral cholera vaccines to themselves in a camp for internally displaced people at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan compound in Tomping, Juba, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Shoes belonging to South Sudanese people displaced by the fighting wait to be cleaned in a camp for displaced persons in the UNMISS compound in Tongping in Juba, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A South Sudanese girl displaced by the fighting stands next to a curtain in a camp for displaced persons in the UNMISS compound in Tongping in Juba, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
South Sudanese girls displaced by the fighting collect their laundry from a barbed wire in a camp for displaced persons in the UNMISS compound in Tongping in Juba, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A rebel fighter looks at a bushfire in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Jikany Nuer White Army fighters hold their rifles as they walk in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fish are seen at an open air restaurant in a village of a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The sun sets at a Jikany Nuer White Army fighters camp in a village in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters gather in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters gather in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A falcon flies over a church in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters hold up their rifles as they walk in front of a bushfire in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men wait for Sunday mass near a church at a village in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters gather in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters gather in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters gather in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters gather in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel fighter walks in front of a bushfire in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Civilians and rebel fighters are seen in a boat in Sobat river in town of Ulang in Upper Nile State, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Civilians and rebel fighters are seen on a boat in Sobat river in town of Ulang in Upper Nile State February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Jikany Nuer White Army fighters hold their rifles as they walk in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Jikany Nuer White Army fighters walk in a village in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Jikany Nuer White Army fighters walk in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman cooks fish at an open air restaurant in a village in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A falcon scavenges for scraps as a woman cleans fish at the banks of Sobat river in Upper Nile State, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel fighter carries a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) in a rebel camp in Jonglei State February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters sit in a coffee shop in a rebel-controlled village in Upper Nile State February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters gather in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters gather in a village in Upper Nile State February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Jikany Nuer White Army fighters hold their weapons in Upper Nile State, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters walk in front of a bushfire in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Jikany Nuer White Army fighters hold their rifles as they walk in a rebel controlled territory in Upper Nile State February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
