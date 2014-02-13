Thrill of victory
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts with Japan figure skating coach Yoshiko Kobayashi in the "kiss and cry" area dumore
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts with Japan figure skating coach Yoshiko Kobayashi in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
(Jumping L-R )Germany's Natalie Geisenberger, Felix Loch,Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendt leap on the podium cemore
(Jumping L-R )Germany's Natalie Geisenberger, Felix Loch,Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendt leap on the podium celebrating their first place in the luge team relay competition between second-placed Russia and third-placed Latvia teams at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Gold medalist Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk, silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalla and bronze medalist Norwmore
Gold medalist Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk, silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalla and bronze medalist Norway's Therese Johaug pose with medals during the medal ceremony for the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games , February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Germany's Natalie Geisenberger (L), Felix Loch, Tobias Wendt (front R) and Tobias Arlt (back R) carry theirmore
Germany's Natalie Geisenberger (L), Felix Loch, Tobias Wendt (front R) and Tobias Arlt (back R) carry their coach Norbert Loch during the luge team relay competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (RUSSIA - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT LUGE)
Silver medalist Italy's Arianna Fontana celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 500 meters shomore
Silver medalist Italy's Arianna Fontana celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 500 meters short track speed skating event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics , February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Norway's Therese Johaug reacts after the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Wintermore
Norway's Therese Johaug reacts after the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Winner Kaitlyn Farrington of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after the women's snowboard halfpipe fimore
Winner Kaitlyn Farrington of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Austria's Andreas (L) and Wolfgang Linger react after finished second in the men's luge doubles competitionmore
Austria's Andreas (L) and Wolfgang Linger react after finished second in the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Bronze medalist Olga Graf of Russia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed more
Bronze medalist Olga Graf of Russia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Darya Domracheva of Belarus celebrates after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 10km pursmore
Darya Domracheva of Belarus celebrates after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 10km pursuit event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Winner Maiken Caspersen Falla (front) of Norway and her team mate, second placed Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg more
Winner Maiken Caspersen Falla (front) of Norway and her team mate, second placed Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg celebrate after competing in the women's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Winner Ola Vigen Hattestad of Norway jumps in celebration after the flower ceremony for the men's cross-coumore
Winner Ola Vigen Hattestad of Norway jumps in celebration after the flower ceremony for the men's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kate Hansen of the U.S. reacts after completing a run in the women's singles luge competition at the 2014 Smore
Kate Hansen of the U.S. reacts after completing a run in the women's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Winner Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Admore
Winner Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Third-placed Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates on podium in front Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch dumore
Third-placed Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates on podium in front Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Winner Canada's Charles Hamelin hugs his girlfriend and compatriot speed skater Marianne St-Gelais after thmore
Winner Canada's Charles Hamelin hugs his girlfriend and compatriot speed skater Marianne St-Gelais after the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Julia Mancuso of the U.S. reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpinemore
Julia Mancuso of the U.S. reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Norway's Ragnhild Mowincke reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpinmore
Norway's Ragnhild Mowincke reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the womemore
Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Kamil Stoch of Poland celebrates with compatriots Maciej Kot (L) and Jan Ziobro (R) after the final round omore
Kamil Stoch of Poland celebrates with compatriots Maciej Kot (L) and Jan Ziobro (R) after the final round of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Third-placed Norway's Anders Bardal jumps on the podium as he takes part with winner Poland's Kamil Stoch (more
Third-placed Norway's Anders Bardal jumps on the podium as he takes part with winner Poland's Kamil Stoch (C) and second-placed Slovenia's Peter Prevc (L), in the flower ceremony for the men's ski jumping individual normal hill final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Poland's Kamil Stoch celebrates his victory after his final jump of the men's ski jumping normal hill indivmore
Poland's Kamil Stoch celebrates his victory after his final jump of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Winner Germany's Felix Loch celebrates after completing his final run in the men's singles luge competitionmore
Winner Germany's Felix Loch celebrates after completing his final run in the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada poses with silver medalist, compatriot and sister Chloe Dufmore
Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada poses with silver medalist, compatriot and sister Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (R), during the presentation ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Russia's Olga Graf reacts after the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2more
Russia's Olga Graf reacts after the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner (bottom) celebrates with teammates Linnea Backman and Anna Borgqvist (topmore
Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner (bottom) celebrates with teammates Linnea Backman and Anna Borgqvist (top) next to Japan's Chiho Osawa (L), after winning their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls finalmore
Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ashley Wagner of the United States celebrates in the "kiss and cry" area during the Team Ladies Short Progrmore
Ashley Wagner of the United States celebrates in the "kiss and cry" area during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
