Thrill of victory

<p>Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts with Japan figure skating coach Yoshiko Kobayashi in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts with Japan figure skating coach Yoshiko Kobayashi in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>(Jumping L-R )Germany's Natalie Geisenberger, Felix Loch,Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendt leap on the podium celebrating their first place in the luge team relay competition between second-placed Russia and third-placed Latvia teams at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

(Jumping L-R )Germany's Natalie Geisenberger, Felix Loch,Tobias Arlt and Tobias Wendt leap on the podium celebrating their first place in the luge team relay competition between second-placed Russia and third-placed Latvia teams at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Gold medalist Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk, silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalla and bronze medalist Norway's Therese Johaug pose with medals during the medal ceremony for the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games , February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Gold medalist Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk, silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalla and bronze medalist Norway's Therese Johaug pose with medals during the medal ceremony for the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games , February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Germany's Natalie Geisenberger (L), Felix Loch, Tobias Wendt (front R) and Tobias Arlt (back R) carry their coach Norbert Loch during the luge team relay competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (RUSSIA - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT LUGE) </p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger (L), Felix Loch, Tobias Wendt (front R) and Tobias Arlt (back R) carry their coach Norbert Loch during the luge team relay competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (RUSSIA - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT LUGE)

<p>Silver medalist Italy's Arianna Fontana celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 500 meters short track speed skating event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics , February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Silver medalist Italy's Arianna Fontana celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 500 meters short track speed skating event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics , February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Norway's Therese Johaug reacts after the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Norway's Therese Johaug reacts after the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Winner Kaitlyn Farrington of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Winner Kaitlyn Farrington of the U.S. celebrates with the U.S. flag after the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Austria's Andreas (L) and Wolfgang Linger react after finished second in the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Austria's Andreas (L) and Wolfgang Linger react after finished second in the men's luge doubles competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Bronze medalist Olga Graf of Russia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Bronze medalist Olga Graf of Russia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Darya Domracheva of Belarus celebrates after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 10km pursuit event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Darya Domracheva of Belarus celebrates after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 10km pursuit event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Winner Maiken Caspersen Falla (front) of Norway and her team mate, second placed Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg celebrate after competing in the women's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Winner Maiken Caspersen Falla (front) of Norway and her team mate, second placed Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg celebrate after competing in the women's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Winner Ola Vigen Hattestad of Norway jumps in celebration after the flower ceremony for the men's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Winner Ola Vigen Hattestad of Norway jumps in celebration after the flower ceremony for the men's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Kate Hansen of the U.S. reacts after completing a run in the women's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Kate Hansen of the U.S. reacts after completing a run in the women's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Winner Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Winner Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Third-placed Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates on podium in front Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Third-placed Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates on podium in front Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

<p>Winner Canada's Charles Hamelin hugs his girlfriend and compatriot speed skater Marianne St-Gelais after the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Winner Canada's Charles Hamelin hugs his girlfriend and compatriot speed skater Marianne St-Gelais after the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Julia Mancuso of the U.S. reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Norway's Ragnhild Mowincke reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Norway's Ragnhild Mowincke reacts in the finish area after competing in the slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

<p>Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

<p>Kamil Stoch of Poland celebrates with compatriots Maciej Kot (L) and Jan Ziobro (R) after the final round of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Kamil Stoch of Poland celebrates with compatriots Maciej Kot (L) and Jan Ziobro (R) after the final round of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Third-placed Norway's Anders Bardal jumps on the podium as he takes part with winner Poland's Kamil Stoch (C) and second-placed Slovenia's Peter Prevc (L), in the flower ceremony for the men's ski jumping individual normal hill final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Third-placed Norway's Anders Bardal jumps on the podium as he takes part with winner Poland's Kamil Stoch (C) and second-placed Slovenia's Peter Prevc (L), in the flower ceremony for the men's ski jumping individual normal hill final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>Poland's Kamil Stoch celebrates his victory after his final jump of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Poland's Kamil Stoch celebrates his victory after his final jump of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Winner Germany's Felix Loch celebrates after completing his final run in the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Winner Germany's Felix Loch celebrates after completing his final run in the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada poses with silver medalist, compatriot and sister Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (R), during the presentation ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Gold medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada poses with silver medalist, compatriot and sister Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (R), during the presentation ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Russia's Olga Graf reacts after the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Russia's Olga Graf reacts after the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner (bottom) celebrates with teammates Linnea Backman and Anna Borgqvist (top) next to Japan's Chiho Osawa (L), after winning their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner (bottom) celebrates with teammates Linnea Backman and Anna Borgqvist (top) next to Japan's Chiho Osawa (L), after winning their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Ashley Wagner of the United States celebrates in the "kiss and cry" area during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Ashley Wagner of the United States celebrates in the "kiss and cry" area during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

