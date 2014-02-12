版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 02:40 BJT

Empty seats in Sochi

<p>Spectators begin to fill the empty seats ahead of the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Spectators begin to fill the empty seats ahead of the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochimore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Spectators begin to fill the empty seats ahead of the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Spectators fill the empty seats at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Spectators fill the empty seats at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014.

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Spectators fill the empty seats at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Spectators look on from near empty tribunes during the trial jumps of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Spectators look on from near empty tribunes during the trial jumps of the men's ski jumping normal hill indmore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Spectators look on from near empty tribunes during the trial jumps of the men's ski jumping normal hill individual final event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>Empty seats are seen before the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Empty seats are seen before the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skamore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Empty seats are seen before the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A spectator sits amongst empty seats before the start of the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A spectator sits amongst empty seats before the start of the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2more

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A spectator sits amongst empty seats before the start of the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Empty seats are seen before the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Empty seats are seen before the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skamore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Empty seats are seen before the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Empty seats are seen at the alpine skiing venue during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Empty seats are seen at the alpine skiing venue during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014.

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Empty seats are seen at the alpine skiing venue during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A woman sits among empty seats before the start of the women's 3000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A woman sits among empty seats before the start of the women's 3000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014.

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A woman sits among empty seats before the start of the women's 3000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Empty seats are seen before the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Empty seats are seen before the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014.

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Empty seats are seen before the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>The spectator stands are seen half-full at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

The spectator stands are seen half-full at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014.

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

The spectator stands are seen half-full at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>A spectator sits in an empty tribune at the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

A spectator sits in an empty tribune at the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014.

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A spectator sits in an empty tribune at the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>A spectator sits among empty seats before the start of the women's 3000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A spectator sits among empty seats before the start of the women's 3000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014.

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

A spectator sits among empty seats before the start of the women's 3000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>The spectator stands are seen mostly empty at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

The spectator stands are seen mostly empty at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014.

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

The spectator stands are seen mostly empty at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>People look on amid empty seats during the third training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

People look on amid empty seats during the third training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill evenmore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

People look on amid empty seats during the third training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Spectators begin to fill the empty seats at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Spectators begin to fill the empty seats at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014.

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Spectators begin to fill the empty seats at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Zambonis prepare the ice in front of spectators and empty seats before the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Zambonis prepare the ice in front of spectators and empty seats before the women's 3,000 metres speed skatimore

2014年 2月 13日 星期四

Zambonis prepare the ice in front of spectators and empty seats before the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

