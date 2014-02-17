River Thames bursts its banks
A woman sits on a bench on a flooded Thames riverside path in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman looks at a wall of sandbags erected as flood defenses in Datchet, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman carries a dog through flood water on a residential street in Egham in southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Drainage pipes are seen coming out of properties along a flooded residential street in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soldiers push a car out of flood water in Egham in southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Soldiers from the 2nd battallion Royal Gurkha Rifles bag sandbags at a military command center in Chertsey, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man pushes his bicycle past flood defense in Chertsey southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Members of the Army move a tree which was blown down in a flooded street in Egham, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Police officers walk down a street in Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A resident's Wellington boots are seen splashing through water after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Resident Michael Simmonds speaks on the phone in his flooded home at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Police specialist search unit helps Dorothy Doye out of a rescue boat after she was rescued with her husband Archie from their home surrounded by flood water at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in south east England February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Sandbags lie at the entrance to a house situated on the flooded central square in the village of Datchet in Berkshire, southern England, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Resident Chas Chehal pulls his grandaughter Lara along in a canoe during flooding after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY DISASTER)
Windsor Castle is seen in the background as swans swim over a meadow flooded by the Thames River in Windsor, southern England February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A resident cycles through deep water after the river Thames flooded the village of Datchet, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The front gate to a house is seen surrounded by water after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Nigel Gray leaves his home in a rowing boat after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
The river Thames floods into a graveyard at All Saints church in Marlow, southern England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Railway workers are seen crossing the tracks after the river Thames flooded the railway in the village of Datchet, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
