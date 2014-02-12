版本:
2014年 2月 12日

Best of Sochi - Day 5

<p>Italy's Greta Laurent (2nd L) crashes as Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L), Sweden's Britta Johansson Norgren (top R) and Ida Sargent of the U.S. ski during the women's cross-country sprint quarterfinal at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Italy's Greta Laurent (2nd L) crashes as Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L), Sweden's Britta Johansson Norgren (top R) and Ida Sargent of the U.S. ski during the women's cross-country sprint quarterfinal at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Winner Maiken Caspersen Falla (L) of Norway and her team mate, second placed Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg celebrate after competing in the women's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Winner Maiken Caspersen Falla (L) of Norway and her team mate, second placed Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg celebrate after competing in the women's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>China's Xu Wenlong is assisted by medics after crashing during the men's cross-country sprint free qualification at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2014年 2月 12日

China's Xu Wenlong is assisted by medics after crashing during the men's cross-country sprint free qualification at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Winner Germany's Carina Vogt celebrates with team mates after her victory in the women's ski jumping individual normal hill event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Winner Germany's Carina Vogt celebrates with team mates after her victory in the women's ski jumping individual normal hill event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>Norway's Ola Vigen Hattestad kisses his ski as he celebrates winning the men's cross-country sprint free final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Norway's Ola Vigen Hattestad kisses his ski as he celebrates winning the men's cross-country sprint free final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Poland's Michal Ligocki crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Poland's Michal Ligocki crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Sweden's Michelle Lowenhielm (28) and Germany's goalie Jennifer Harss (R) watch the puck head for the net on a goal by Sweden's Johanna Olofsson (not seen) as Germany's Tanja Eisenschmid (23), Franziska Busch (25) and Andrea Lanzl look on during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Sweden's Michelle Lowenhielm (28) and Germany's goalie Jennifer Harss (R) watch the puck head for the net on a goal by Sweden's Johanna Olofsson (not seen) as Germany's Tanja Eisenschmid (23), Franziska Busch (25) and Andrea Lanzl look on during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Winner Ola Vigen Hattestad (C) of Norway smiles next to second-placed Teodor Peterson (L) of Sweden and his team mate, third-placed Emil Joensson during the flower ceremony for the men's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Winner Ola Vigen Hattestad (C) of Norway smiles next to second-placed Teodor Peterson (L) of Sweden and his team mate, third-placed Emil Joensson during the flower ceremony for the men's cross-country sprint free final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Paraguay's Julia Marino walks towards her skis after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Paraguay's Julia Marino walks towards her skis after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Norway's team members sweep ahead of a stone during their men's curling round robin game against Russia at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, in the Ice Cube Curling Centre, Sochi, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Norway's team members sweep ahead of a stone during their men's curling round robin game against Russia at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, in the Ice Cube Curling Centre, Sochi, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

<p>Spain's Paul De La Cuesta prepares to start during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Spain's Paul De La Cuesta prepares to start during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

<p>Third-placed Erin Hamlin (C) of the U.S. sits with her mother Eilleen and father Ronald (L) after the women's luge singles competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Third-placed Erin Hamlin (C) of the U.S. sits with her mother Eilleen and father Ronald (L) after the women's luge singles competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Germany's Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken speed down the track during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Germany's Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken speed down the track during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Russia's Vera Bazarova (top) and Yuri Larionov compete during the figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Russia's Vera Bazarova (top) and Yuri Larionov compete during the figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Darya Domracheva of Belarus celebrates after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 10km pursuit event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Darya Domracheva of Belarus celebrates after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 10km pursuit event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Devin Logan of the U.S. crashes during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Devin Logan of the U.S. crashes during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Germany's Maylin Wende (L) and Daniel Wende finish their figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Germany's Maylin Wende (L) and Daniel Wende finish their figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Winner Switzerland's Iouri Podladtchikov celebrates during flower ceremony for the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Winner Switzerland's Iouri Podladtchikov celebrates during flower ceremony for the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Jessica Jerome of the U.S. soars through the air during her trial jump in the women's ski jumping individual normal hill event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Jumping Centre, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Jessica Jerome of the U.S. soars through the air during her trial jump in the women's ski jumping individual normal hill event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Jumping Centre, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Switzerland's Iouri Podladtchikov celebrates victory after the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Switzerland's Iouri Podladtchikov celebrates victory after the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Felicia Zhang (C) and Nathan Bartholomay of the U.S. compete during the figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 12日

Felicia Zhang (C) and Nathan Bartholomay of the U.S. compete during the figure skating pairs short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A U.S. coach sits on a makeshift seat on a tree during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

2014年 2月 12日

A U.S. coach sits on a makeshift seat on a tree during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

