版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 12:15 BJT

Slum fire aftermath

<p>People cry after losing all of their belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People cry after losing all of their belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Februarmore

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

People cry after losing all of their belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 8
<p>A woman cries after she losing all of her belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman cries after she losing all of her belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2more

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

A woman cries after she losing all of her belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 8
<p>Slum dwellers attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Slum dwellers attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Bimore

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Slum dwellers attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 8
<p>A general view of the wreckage of a slum from the top after a fire broke out, at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A general view of the wreckage of a slum from the top after a fire broke out, at Mirpur in Dhaka, February more

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

A general view of the wreckage of a slum from the top after a fire broke out, at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
4 / 8
<p>Slum dwellers gather to retrieve their belongings after a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. According to local media, at least 200 shanties and 20 shops were destroyed in the fire on Tuesday, which was caused by an electric short circuit at a slum in the Mirpur area of Dhaka. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Slum dwellers gather to retrieve their belongings after a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2more

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Slum dwellers gather to retrieve their belongings after a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. According to local media, at least 200 shanties and 20 shops were destroyed in the fire on Tuesday, which was caused by an electric short circuit at a slum in the Mirpur area of Dhaka. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 8
<p>Slum dwellers and firefighters attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Slum dwellers and firefighters attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. more

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Slum dwellers and firefighters attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 8
<p>Slum dwellers and firefighters attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Slum dwellers and firefighters attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. Rmore

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Slum dwellers and firefighters attempt to put out a fire in a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
7 / 8
<p>A woman cries after losing all of her belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman cries after losing all of her belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014.more

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

A woman cries after losing all of her belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
8 / 8
重播
下一图片集
Displaced in Central African Republic

Displaced in Central African Republic

下一个

Displaced in Central African Republic

Displaced in Central African Republic

Residents fleeing violence camp at Bangui M'Poko International Airport.

2014年 2月 12日
Preparing for the state dinner

Preparing for the state dinner

President Obama shows French President Francois Hollande around Thomas Jefferson's Virginia residence before their upcoming state dinner together.

2014年 2月 11日
Dumb Starbucks

Dumb Starbucks

A parody Starbucks opens in Los Angeles.

2014年 2月 11日
Leaving Homs

Leaving Homs

Syria begins evacuating civilians from a besieged area of Homs as part of a three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city.

2014年 2月 11日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐