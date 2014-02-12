White House State Dinner
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk out to greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrmore
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk out to greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a State Dinner in his honor at the White House in Washington, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a Smore
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a State Dinner in his honor at the White House in Washington, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama greets French President Francois Hollande as she and President Barack Obama play more
First lady Michelle Obama greets French President Francois Hollande as she and President Barack Obama play host for a State Dinner in Hollande's honor at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse arrive for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014.
Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse arrive for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her father Gerard Louis-Dreyfus arrive for the State Dinner being held for French Pmore
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her father Gerard Louis-Dreyfus arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
French President Francois Hollande speaks next to President Barack Obama during the State Dinner in honor omore
French President Francois Hollande speaks next to President Barack Obama during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during a State Dinner in honor more
President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during a State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during the State Dinner in honomore
President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Stephen Colbert and his wife Evie Colbert arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francmore
Stephen Colbert and his wife Evie Colbert arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse talk with Secretary of State John Kerry during the State Dinner in honormore
Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse talk with Secretary of State John Kerry during the State Dinner in honor of French President Franois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Managing Director for the IMF Christine Lagarde arrives for the State Dinner held for French President Franmore
Managing Director for the IMF Christine Lagarde arrives for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Charles Schumer and vice chancellor at the City University of New York Iris Weinshall arrive for tmore
Senator Charles Schumer and vice chancellor at the City University of New York Iris Weinshall arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Stephen Colbert greets a reporter as he arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francomore
Stephen Colbert greets a reporter as he arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Mary J Blige arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014.
Mary J Blige arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Representative Paul Ryan and his wife Janna arrive for the State Dinner held for French President Francois more
Representative Paul Ryan and his wife Janna arrive for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Director J.J. Abrams and wife, actress Katie McGrath arrive for the State Dinner being held for French Presmore
Director J.J. Abrams and wife, actress Katie McGrath arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Holmore
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jill Abramson, executive editor of The New York Times, arrives for the State Dinner held for French Presidemore
Jill Abramson, executive editor of The New York Times, arrives for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
