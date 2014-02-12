版本:
White House State Dinner

<p>President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk out to greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a State Dinner in his honor at the White House in Washington, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk out to greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a State Dinner in his honor at the White House in Washington, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a State Dinner in his honor at the White House in Washington, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle greet French President Francois Hollande as he arrives for a State Dinner in his honor at the White House in Washington, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>First lady Michelle Obama greets French President Francois Hollande as she and President Barack Obama play host for a State Dinner in Hollande's honor at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

First lady Michelle Obama greets French President Francois Hollande as she and President Barack Obama play host for a State Dinner in Hollande's honor at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse arrive for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse arrive for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her father Gerard Louis-Dreyfus arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her father Gerard Louis-Dreyfus arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>French President Francois Hollande speaks next to President Barack Obama during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

French President Francois Hollande speaks next to President Barack Obama during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during a State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during a State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande share a toast during the State Dinner in honor of Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Stephen Colbert and his wife Evie Colbert arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Stephen Colbert and his wife Evie Colbert arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse talk with Secretary of State John Kerry during the State Dinner in honor of French President Franois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse talk with Secretary of State John Kerry during the State Dinner in honor of French President Franois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Managing Director for the IMF Christine Lagarde arrives for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Managing Director for the IMF Christine Lagarde arrives for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Senator Charles Schumer and vice chancellor at the City University of New York Iris Weinshall arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Senator Charles Schumer and vice chancellor at the City University of New York Iris Weinshall arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Stephen Colbert greets a reporter as he arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Stephen Colbert greets a reporter as he arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Mary J Blige arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Mary J Blige arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Representative Paul Ryan and his wife Janna arrive for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Representative Paul Ryan and his wife Janna arrive for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Director J.J. Abrams and wife, actress Katie McGrath arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Director J.J. Abrams and wife, actress Katie McGrath arrive for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan arrives for the State Dinner being held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Jill Abramson, executive editor of The New York Times, arrives for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Jill Abramson, executive editor of The New York Times, arrives for the State Dinner held for French President Francois Hollande at the White House in Washington February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

