版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 12日 星期三 23:40 BJT

Warm weather in Sochi

<p>Women sun themselves on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Women sun themselves on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, more

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Women sun themselves on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
1 / 11
<p>Local residents enjoy the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Local residents enjoy the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 1more

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Local residents enjoy the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
2 / 11
<p>A man enjoys a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A man enjoys a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Wimore

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

A man enjoys a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
3 / 11
<p>People lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

People lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12,more

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

People lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
4 / 11
<p>A woman stretches as policemen patrol on horses at an embankment overlooking the Black Sea near the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A woman stretches as policemen patrol on horses at an embankment overlooking the Black Sea near the Olympicmore

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

A woman stretches as policemen patrol on horses at an embankment overlooking the Black Sea near the Olympic Park, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
5 / 11
<p>A woman enjoys a drink on the beach at the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A woman enjoys a drink on the beach at the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olymore

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

A woman enjoys a drink on the beach at the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
6 / 11
<p>Attendees lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Attendees lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February more

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Attendees lie in the sun on a warm day during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
7 / 11
<p>A man jogs on a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the background in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A man jogs on a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the background in the Olympic Park more

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

A man jogs on a sunny day as the Olympic Cauldron and flame are seen in the background in the Olympic Park during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
8 / 11
<p>People stand near food stalls on a sunny day at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

People stand near food stalls on a sunny day at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Somore

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

People stand near food stalls on a sunny day at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
9 / 11
<p>Volunteers enjoy bathing along the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Volunteers enjoy bathing along the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Fmore

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Volunteers enjoy bathing along the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
10 / 11
<p>Local residents enter the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Local residents enter the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 1more

2014年 2月 12日 星期三

Local residents enter the Black Sea near the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
Castaway returns home

Castaway returns home

下一个

Castaway returns home

Castaway returns home

Fisherman Jose Salvador Alvarenga arrives home in El Salvador after he says he spent a year adrift in the Pacific Ocean.

2014年 2月 12日
White House State Dinner

White House State Dinner

A State Dinner at the White House, hosted by President Obama and the first lady, is being held for French President Francois Hollande.

2014年 2月 12日
Best of Sochi - Day 5

Best of Sochi - Day 5

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 12日
Slum fire aftermath

Slum fire aftermath

A fire destroys at least 200 shanties and 20 shops in Bangladesh.

2014年 2月 12日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐