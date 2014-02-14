版本:
Storm pounds East Coast

<p>A man makes his commute after a night of snow in Jersey City, New Jersey, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Drivers stand outside of their cars as traffic is backed up after a multi-car and truck accident during the morning commute, shutting down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

<p>The New York skyline and the One World Trade Center are seen in the distance as a man makes his commute after a night of snow from New York City to Exchange Place in New Jersey, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A truck cleans the street of ice and snow after a night of storm in New Jersey, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>People make their commute after a night of snow in New York, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A snowplow makes its way through Times Square in New York February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A woman holding an umbrella walks through falling rain in Times Square in New York February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A tiki hut sits buried in snow on Manhasset Bay in Port Washington, New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A woman uses an umbrella to shelter from snow flurries as she walks along a street in the Manhattan borough of New York February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

<p>A truck drives around a downed small pine tree blocking a road in Decatur, Georgia, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell</p>

<p>Homeless people bundle up at the McPherson Square Metrorail stop near the White House after the region was pounded with snow overnight around Washington, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>South Carolina National Guard members assist stranded motorists along Interstate 26 in the wake of a severe winter storm, near Newberry, South Carolina, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/South Carolina National Guard</p>

<p>Commuters wait on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority platform for a train in heavy snow in Queens, New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A woman pulls her child in a sled through the snow during the morning commute in the Park Slope area of Brooklyn, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>The Empire State Building and the skyline is seen from a path of snow in the Queens borough of New York, February 13, 2014. A deadly winter storm moved north along the East Coast of the United States on Thursday, bringing heavy snow, sleet and rain across the Washington, D.C., and New York areas, grounding flights and shutting government offices. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)</p>

<p>A man shovels snow in the Queens borough of New York, February 13, 2014. A deadly winter storm moved north along the East Coast of the United States on Thursday, bringing heavy snow, sleet and rain across the Washington, D.C., and New York areas, grounding flights and shutting government offices. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)</p>

<p>A tractor trailer truck that crashed during an early morning snow storm awaits towing off the Washington Capital Beltway in Camp Springs, Maryland, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A man and child toboggan in Central Park as it snows in New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Oretha Bailey clears her car of snow in Silver Spring, Maryland, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>A CSX freight train blasts through high snow at a crossing in Silver Spring, Maryland, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Silvina Cerezo skis past the Smithsonian Castle on the National Mall in Washington, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A worker uses a snow blower to clear snow off the steps at Lincoln Center the site of New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A man snowboards down a sidewalk in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A man sleeps next to his luggage as others wait at LaGuardia Airport in New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People walk along 5th Avenue at Central Park as it snows in New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Dog and people tracks mark the snow in Washington, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A bulldozer clears the airplane gate areas of snow at LaGuardia Airport in New York, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A commuter waits for an early morning bus that is not going to arrive due to suspended bus service as a major snow storm hits the Washington area, closing Federal Government offices for the day and shutting down much of the city, in the Washington suburb of Takoma Park, Maryland, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>A shopper passes by a mostly empty refrigerator of milk at a grocery store in Lilburn, Georgia, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell</p>

<p>The road is empty leading out of downtown Atlanta as drivers heeded advice to not drive during an ice storm in Atlanta, Georgia, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell</p>

<p>Slow moving motorists are seen on a freeway leaving the city as snow continues to fall in Charlotte, North Carolina, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

<p>Walter Moore spreads salt outside of a downtown building as Don Johnson (L), and Bernard Washington shovel ice after an ice storm blanketed Atlanta, Georgia, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell</p>

