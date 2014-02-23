Unrest spreads in Venezuela
Demonstrators confront police after a tear gas grenade fell into a trash can, during a protest against the more
Demonstrators confront police after a tear gas grenade fell into a trash can, during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators help a girl overcome by tear gas as protest against the government of President Nicolas Madurmore
Demonstrators help a girl overcome by tear gas as protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Angel Vivas, a retired army general and anti-Maduro protester, stands in his house with an automatic weaponmore
Angel Vivas, a retired army general and anti-Maduro protester, stands in his house with an automatic weapon as he resists be detained in Caracas February 23, 2014. According to local media, President Nicolas Maduro ordered the detention of Vivas on Saturday. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators run for cover as they confront police during a protest against the government of President Nimore
Demonstrators run for cover as they confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracamore
Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. The graffiti reads, "Damn Chavez," and "The hooded join the fight." REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Elderly protesters, one of them wearing sport wear in colors of Venezuela's national flag, wait for a marchmore
Elderly protesters, one of them wearing sport wear in colors of Venezuela's national flag, wait for a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A demonstrator holds a street sign to shield himself as he stands amidst a cloud of tear gas during a protemore
A demonstrator holds a street sign to shield himself as he stands amidst a cloud of tear gas during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in demonstration for peace in Caracas Februarymore
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in demonstration for peace in Caracas February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators confront police as they protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracasmore
Demonstrators confront police as they protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators ask for support as they shield themselves from police during a protest against the governmentmore
Demonstrators ask for support as they shield themselves from police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police advance towards demonstrators during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Madumore
Riot police advance towards demonstrators during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds up the sword of national hero Simon Bolivar during a rally with more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds up the sword of national hero Simon Bolivar during a rally with women in Caracas February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
An elderly protester carries a Venezuela's flag during a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2more
An elderly protester carries a Venezuela's flag during a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Elderly protesters carry a flag during a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tommore
Elderly protesters carry a flag during a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracamore
Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracamore
Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter rolls barbed wire across a street to block it in Caracas February 21, 2014. REUTERmore
An opposition supporter rolls barbed wire across a street to block it in Caracas February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man, draped with the Venezuelan flag, lies on the road as opposition supporters march protest against Nicmore
A man, draped with the Venezuelan flag, lies on the road as opposition supporters march protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Opposition supporters stand over a monument of a tank which they dragged into the middle of the street durimore
Opposition supporters stand over a monument of a tank which they dragged into the middle of the street during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A supporter of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez sets fire to a barricade during a protest against Nicolas Mmore
A supporter of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez sets fire to a barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gets into a National Guard armored vehicle in Caracas, Februarymore
Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gets into a National Guard armored vehicle in Caracas, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Opposition supporters of Leopoldo Lopez attend a rally before he handed himself over in Caracas, February 1more
Opposition supporters of Leopoldo Lopez attend a rally before he handed himself over in Caracas, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a promore
Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, February 18, 2014. Genesis Carmona, a 22-year-old tourism student and local beauty queen from the central city of Valencia, died after being shot in the head during an anti-government demonstration, her family said, the fifth victim of unrest in Venezuela. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde
An opposition supporter walks past a words painted on a blocked street, reading 'Maduro murderer', at Altammore
An opposition supporter walks past a words painted on a blocked street, reading 'Maduro murderer', at Altamira Square in Caracas, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez place flowers on the uniforms of policewomen whimore
Supporters of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez place flowers on the uniforms of policewomen while demonstrating against the government of Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stands with a gas mask outside the court where he will facemore
A supporter of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stands with a gas mask outside the court where he will face charges, in Caracas, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stand at a barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduromore
Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stand at a barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in a middle-class neighborhood in Caracas, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez riot against police during a protest against Nicolas Maduro'more
Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez riot against police during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez embraces his wife Lilian Tintori on the public monument from wmore
Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez embraces his wife Lilian Tintori on the public monument from where he spoke to the thousands of supporters in Caracas, February 18, 2014. "I have nothing to hide," he told supporters. "I present myself to an unjust judiciary ... May my jailing serve to wake up a people." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A video grab from a security camera shows the moment where armed police broke into Voluntad Popular (Populamore
A video grab from a security camera shows the moment where armed police broke into Voluntad Popular (Popular Will) headquarters in Caracas, February 17, 2014. Party workers said armed men presumed to be military intelligence officers burst into their premises seeking national coordinator Carlos Vecchio. Vecchio's current whereabouts were not clear. Videos sent to media by Popular Will, which could not be independently identified, showed men entering the premises waving guns and trying to kick down a door. REUTERS/Reuters TV
An opposition supporter recovers from tear gas during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's governmemore
An opposition supporter recovers from tear gas during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police shoot tear gas as they fight against students during a protest against President Nicolas Maduromore
Riot police shoot tear gas as they fight against students during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag in front of a burning barricade during a protest against Prmore
Opposition demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag in front of a burning barricade during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition demonstrator confronts riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's governmore
An opposition demonstrator confronts riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator jumps on shield wall formed by riot police during a protest against Venezuela's President Nimore
A demonstrator jumps on shield wall formed by riot police during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
下一个
Portraits from a protest
The faces of the protesters in Kiev.
Chinese inventions
From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and self-made projects from China.
"Non" to new airport
Protesters and residents in western France resist the construction of a planned airport by occupying its intended site.
High water, rising costs
Photographer Cathal McNaughton visits the flooded village of Moorland.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.