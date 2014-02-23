版本:
Unrest spreads in Venezuela

<p>Demonstrators confront police after a tear gas grenade fell into a trash can, during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Demonstrators confront police after a tear gas grenade fell into a trash can, during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Demonstrators help a girl overcome by tear gas as protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Demonstrators help a girl overcome by tear gas as protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Angel Vivas, a retired army general and anti-Maduro protester, stands in his house with an automatic weapon as he resists be detained in Caracas February 23, 2014. According to local media, President Nicolas Maduro ordered the detention of Vivas on Saturday. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Angel Vivas, a retired army general and anti-Maduro protester, stands in his house with an automatic weapon as he resists be detained in Caracas February 23, 2014. According to local media, President Nicolas Maduro ordered the detention of Vivas on Saturday. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Demonstrators run for cover as they confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Demonstrators run for cover as they confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. The graffiti reads, "Damn Chavez," and "The hooded join the fight." REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. The graffiti reads, "Damn Chavez," and "The hooded join the fight." REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Elderly protesters, one of them wearing sport wear in colors of Venezuela's national flag, wait for a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Elderly protesters, one of them wearing sport wear in colors of Venezuela's national flag, wait for a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A demonstrator holds a street sign to shield himself as he stands amidst a cloud of tear gas during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A demonstrator holds a street sign to shield himself as he stands amidst a cloud of tear gas during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in demonstration for peace in Caracas February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in demonstration for peace in Caracas February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Demonstrators confront police as they protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Demonstrators confront police as they protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Demonstrators ask for support as they shield themselves from police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Demonstrators ask for support as they shield themselves from police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Riot police advance towards demonstrators during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Riot police advance towards demonstrators during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds up the sword of national hero Simon Bolivar during a rally with women in Caracas February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace</p>

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds up the sword of national hero Simon Bolivar during a rally with women in Caracas February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

<p>An elderly protester carries a Venezuela's flag during a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

An elderly protester carries a Venezuela's flag during a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Elderly protesters carry a flag during a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Elderly protesters carry a flag during a march for peace in downtown Caracas February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

<p>Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Demonstrators confront police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>An opposition supporter rolls barbed wire across a street to block it in Caracas February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

An opposition supporter rolls barbed wire across a street to block it in Caracas February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello

<p>A man, draped with the Venezuelan flag, lies on the road as opposition supporters march protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

A man, draped with the Venezuelan flag, lies on the road as opposition supporters march protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

<p>Opposition supporters stand over a monument of a tank which they dragged into the middle of the street during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez</p>

Opposition supporters stand over a monument of a tank which they dragged into the middle of the street during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

<p>A supporter of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez sets fire to a barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A supporter of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez sets fire to a barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gets into a National Guard armored vehicle in Caracas, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gets into a National Guard armored vehicle in Caracas, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Opposition supporters of Leopoldo Lopez attend a rally before he handed himself over in Caracas, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Opposition supporters of Leopoldo Lopez attend a rally before he handed himself over in Caracas, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

<p>Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, February 18, 2014. Genesis Carmona, a 22-year-old tourism student and local beauty queen from the central city of Valencia, died after being shot in the head during an anti-government demonstration, her family said, the fifth victim of unrest in Venezuela. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde</p>

Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, February 18, 2014. Genesis Carmona, a 22-year-old tourism student and local beauty queen from the central city of Valencia, died after being shot in the head during an anti-government demonstration, her family said, the fifth victim of unrest in Venezuela. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde

<p>An opposition supporter walks past a words painted on a blocked street, reading 'Maduro murderer', at Altamira Square in Caracas, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

An opposition supporter walks past a words painted on a blocked street, reading 'Maduro murderer', at Altamira Square in Caracas, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Supporters of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez place flowers on the uniforms of policewomen while demonstrating against the government of Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez place flowers on the uniforms of policewomen while demonstrating against the government of Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A supporter of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stands with a gas mask outside the court where he will face charges, in Caracas, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A supporter of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stands with a gas mask outside the court where he will face charges, in Caracas, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stand at a barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in a middle-class neighborhood in Caracas, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez stand at a barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in a middle-class neighborhood in Caracas, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez riot against police during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez riot against police during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez embraces his wife Lilian Tintori on the public monument from where he spoke to the thousands of supporters in Caracas, February 18, 2014. "I have nothing to hide," he told supporters. "I present myself to an unjust judiciary ... May my jailing serve to wake up a people." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez embraces his wife Lilian Tintori on the public monument from where he spoke to the thousands of supporters in Caracas, February 18, 2014. "I have nothing to hide," he told supporters. "I present myself to an unjust judiciary ... May my jailing serve to wake up a people." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A video grab from a security camera shows the moment where armed police broke into Voluntad Popular (Popular Will) headquarters in Caracas, February 17, 2014. Party workers said armed men presumed to be military intelligence officers burst into their premises seeking national coordinator Carlos Vecchio. Vecchio's current whereabouts were not clear. Videos sent to media by Popular Will, which could not be independently identified, showed men entering the premises waving guns and trying to kick down a door. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

A video grab from a security camera shows the moment where armed police broke into Voluntad Popular (Popular Will) headquarters in Caracas, February 17, 2014. Party workers said armed men presumed to be military intelligence officers burst into their premises seeking national coordinator Carlos Vecchio. Vecchio's current whereabouts were not clear. Videos sent to media by Popular Will, which could not be independently identified, showed men entering the premises waving guns and trying to kick down a door. REUTERS/Reuters TV

<p>An opposition supporter recovers from tear gas during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

An opposition supporter recovers from tear gas during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Riot police shoot tear gas as they fight against students during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Riot police shoot tear gas as they fight against students during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Opposition demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag in front of a burning barricade during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Opposition demonstrators hold a Venezuelan flag in front of a burning barricade during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>An opposition demonstrator confronts riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

An opposition demonstrator confronts riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A demonstrator jumps on shield wall formed by riot police during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A demonstrator jumps on shield wall formed by riot police during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

