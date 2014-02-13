Best of Sochi - Day 6
Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barriemore
Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at themore
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
China's Li Jianrou skates to a first place finish as Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) and Britain's Elise Christmore
China's Li Jianrou skates to a first place finish as Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) and Britain's Elise Christie (R) crash during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Socmore
Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Norway's Therese Johaug reacts after the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Wintermore
Norway's Therese Johaug reacts after the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
U.S. fans cheer during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games more
U.S. fans cheer during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen skis during the men's biathlon 20 km individual event at the Sochi 2014 Wintmore
Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen skis during the men's biathlon 20 km individual event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Nicholas Goepper of the U.S. performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 201more
Nicholas Goepper of the U.S. performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Russia's Andrei Markov (79) chases down Slovenia's Ziga Jeglic (8) for the puck during the second period ofmore
Russia's Andrei Markov (79) chases down Slovenia's Ziga Jeglic (8) for the puck during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canada's Francois Hamelin (front) and his brother Canada's Charles Hamelin skate during the men's 5,000 metmore
Canada's Francois Hamelin (front) and his brother Canada's Charles Hamelin skate during the men's 5,000 metres short track speed skating relay semi-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. reacts after finishing the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olymmore
Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. reacts after finishing the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Kazakhstan's Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev (C) passes between J.R. Celski (R) and Eduardo Alvarez (front L) of themore
Kazakhstan's Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev (C) passes between J.R. Celski (R) and Eduardo Alvarez (front L) of the U.S. who both fell, and South Korea's Park Se-yeong and South Korea's Lee Ho-suk (back L), during the men's 5,000 metres short track speed skating relay semi-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification round atmore
Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sweden's Charlotte Kalla lies on the ground after crossing the finish line in the women's cross-country 10kmore
Sweden's Charlotte Kalla lies on the ground after crossing the finish line in the women's cross-country 10km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Norway's Ole-Kristian Tollefsen (R) grabs Canada's Sidney Crosby after the whistle during the third period more
Norway's Ole-Kristian Tollefsen (R) grabs Canada's Sidney Crosby after the whistle during the third period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeremy Abbott of the U.S. falls on the ice during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 more
Jeremy Abbott of the U.S. falls on the ice during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Slovakia's Viera Gburova speeds down the track during the luge team relay competition at the 2014 Sochi Winmore
Slovakia's Viera Gburova speeds down the track during the luge team relay competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Argentina's Cristian Javier Simari Birkner speeds down the course during the downhill run of the men's alpimore
Argentina's Cristian Javier Simari Birkner speeds down the course during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 13, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
China's Li Jianrou celebrates with her country's flag after winning the women's 500 metres short track speemore
China's Li Jianrou celebrates with her country's flag after winning the women's 500 metres short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Russia's Alexander Ovechkin (8) reacts after scoring against Slovenia during the first period of their men'more
Russia's Alexander Ovechkin (8) reacts after scoring against Slovenia during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jamaica's two-man bobsleigh pilot Winston Watts (Front), starts during a training session of the Sochi 2014more
Jamaica's two-man bobsleigh pilot Winston Watts (Front), starts during a training session of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Bobby Brown of the U.S. crashes on the finish line during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at tmore
Bobby Brown of the U.S. crashes on the finish line during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gold medalist Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk (C), silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalla (L) and bronze medalmore
Gold medalist Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk (C), silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalla (L) and bronze medalist Norway's Therese Johaug pose with medals during the medal ceremony for the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games , February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Nicholas Goepper of the U.S. reacts during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Wmore
Nicholas Goepper of the U.S. reacts during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Germany's Natalie Geisenberger (5thL), Felix Loch (6thL),Tobias Arlt (6th R) and Tobias Wendt (5th R) leap more
Germany's Natalie Geisenberger (5thL), Felix Loch (6thL),Tobias Arlt (6th R) and Tobias Wendt (5th R) leap on the podium celebrating their first place in the luge team relay competition between second-placed Russia and third-placed Latvia teams at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
