版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 14日 星期五 05:15 BJT

Best of Sochi - Day 6

<p>Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barriemore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
1 / 25
<p>Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at themore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 25
<p>China's Li Jianrou skates to a first place finish as Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) and Britain's Elise Christie (R) crash during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

China's Li Jianrou skates to a first place finish as Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) and Britain's Elise Christmore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

China's Li Jianrou skates to a first place finish as Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) and Britain's Elise Christie (R) crash during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
3 / 25
<p>Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Socmore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 25
<p>Norway's Therese Johaug reacts after the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Norway's Therese Johaug reacts after the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Wintermore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Norway's Therese Johaug reacts after the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
5 / 25
<p>U.S. fans cheer during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

U.S. fans cheer during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games more

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

U.S. fans cheer during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 25
<p>Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen skis during the men's biathlon 20 km individual event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen skis during the men's biathlon 20 km individual event at the Sochi 2014 Wintmore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen skis during the men's biathlon 20 km individual event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
7 / 25
<p>Nicholas Goepper of the U.S. performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Nicholas Goepper of the U.S. performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 201more

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Nicholas Goepper of the U.S. performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 25
<p>Russia's Andrei Markov (79) chases down Slovenia's Ziga Jeglic (8) for the puck during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Russia's Andrei Markov (79) chases down Slovenia's Ziga Jeglic (8) for the puck during the second period ofmore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Russia's Andrei Markov (79) chases down Slovenia's Ziga Jeglic (8) for the puck during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
9 / 25
<p>Canada's Francois Hamelin (front) and his brother Canada's Charles Hamelin skate during the men's 5,000 metres short track speed skating relay semi-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Canada's Francois Hamelin (front) and his brother Canada's Charles Hamelin skate during the men's 5,000 metmore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Canada's Francois Hamelin (front) and his brother Canada's Charles Hamelin skate during the men's 5,000 metres short track speed skating relay semi-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
10 / 25
<p>Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. reacts after finishing the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. reacts after finishing the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olymmore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. reacts after finishing the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
11 / 25
<p>Kazakhstan's Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev (C) passes between J.R. Celski (R) and Eduardo Alvarez (front L) of the U.S. who both fell, and South Korea's Park Se-yeong and South Korea's Lee Ho-suk (back L), during the men's 5,000 metres short track speed skating relay semi-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Kazakhstan's Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev (C) passes between J.R. Celski (R) and Eduardo Alvarez (front L) of themore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Kazakhstan's Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev (C) passes between J.R. Celski (R) and Eduardo Alvarez (front L) of the U.S. who both fell, and South Korea's Park Se-yeong and South Korea's Lee Ho-suk (back L), during the men's 5,000 metres short track speed skating relay semi-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 25
<p>Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification round atmore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
13 / 25
<p>Sweden's Charlotte Kalla lies on the ground after crossing the finish line in the women's cross-country 10km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla lies on the ground after crossing the finish line in the women's cross-country 10kmore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla lies on the ground after crossing the finish line in the women's cross-country 10km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 25
<p>Norway's Ole-Kristian Tollefsen (R) grabs Canada's Sidney Crosby after the whistle during the third period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Norway's Ole-Kristian Tollefsen (R) grabs Canada's Sidney Crosby after the whistle during the third period more

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Norway's Ole-Kristian Tollefsen (R) grabs Canada's Sidney Crosby after the whistle during the third period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 25
<p>Jeremy Abbott of the U.S. falls on the ice during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jeremy Abbott of the U.S. falls on the ice during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 more

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Jeremy Abbott of the U.S. falls on the ice during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 25
<p>Slovakia's Viera Gburova speeds down the track during the luge team relay competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Slovakia's Viera Gburova speeds down the track during the luge team relay competition at the 2014 Sochi Winmore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Slovakia's Viera Gburova speeds down the track during the luge team relay competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
17 / 25
<p>Argentina's Cristian Javier Simari Birkner speeds down the course during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 13, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Argentina's Cristian Javier Simari Birkner speeds down the course during the downhill run of the men's alpimore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Argentina's Cristian Javier Simari Birkner speeds down the course during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 13, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
18 / 25
<p>China's Li Jianrou celebrates with her country's flag after winning the women's 500 metres short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

China's Li Jianrou celebrates with her country's flag after winning the women's 500 metres short track speemore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

China's Li Jianrou celebrates with her country's flag after winning the women's 500 metres short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 25
<p>Russia's Alexander Ovechkin (8) reacts after scoring against Slovenia during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Russia's Alexander Ovechkin (8) reacts after scoring against Slovenia during the first period of their men'more

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Russia's Alexander Ovechkin (8) reacts after scoring against Slovenia during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
20 / 25
<p>Jamaica's two-man bobsleigh pilot Winston Watts (Front), starts during a training session of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Jamaica's two-man bobsleigh pilot Winston Watts (Front), starts during a training session of the Sochi 2014more

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Jamaica's two-man bobsleigh pilot Winston Watts (Front), starts during a training session of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
21 / 25
<p>Bobby Brown of the U.S. crashes on the finish line during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Bobby Brown of the U.S. crashes on the finish line during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at tmore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Bobby Brown of the U.S. crashes on the finish line during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
22 / 25
<p>Gold medalist Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk (C), silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalla (L) and bronze medalist Norway's Therese Johaug pose with medals during the medal ceremony for the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games , February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Gold medalist Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk (C), silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalla (L) and bronze medalmore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Gold medalist Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk (C), silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalla (L) and bronze medalist Norway's Therese Johaug pose with medals during the medal ceremony for the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games , February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
23 / 25
<p>Nicholas Goepper of the U.S. reacts during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Nicholas Goepper of the U.S. reacts during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Wmore

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Nicholas Goepper of the U.S. reacts during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
24 / 25
<p>Germany's Natalie Geisenberger (5thL), Felix Loch (6thL),Tobias Arlt (6th R) and Tobias Wendt (5th R) leap on the podium celebrating their first place in the luge team relay competition between second-placed Russia and third-placed Latvia teams at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger (5thL), Felix Loch (6thL),Tobias Arlt (6th R) and Tobias Wendt (5th R) leap more

2014年 2月 14日 星期五

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger (5thL), Felix Loch (6thL),Tobias Arlt (6th R) and Tobias Wendt (5th R) leap on the podium celebrating their first place in the luge team relay competition between second-placed Russia and third-placed Latvia teams at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Thrill of victory

Thrill of victory

下一个

Thrill of victory

Thrill of victory

Jubilation from the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 14日
Fans at Sochi

Fans at Sochi

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 14日
Kids reading to cats

Kids reading to cats

Schoolchildren read to cats at a Pennsylvania animal shelter as part of a program to improve reading skills and gain confidence.

2014年 2月 13日
NY Fashion Week

NY Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

2014年 2月 13日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐