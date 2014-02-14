版本:
Best of Sochi - Day 7

<p>Italy's third-placed Christof Innerhofer (C) does a somersault on podium in front of Switzerland's winner Sandro Viletta during a flower ceremony after the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 2月 15日 星期六

Italy's third-placed Christof Innerhofer (C) does a somersault on podium in front of Switzerland's winner Sandro Viletta during a flower ceremony after the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Latvia's goalie Edgars Masalskis makes a save against the Czech Republic during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Rose/Pool</p>

Latvia's goalie Edgars Masalskis makes a save against the Czech Republic during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Rose/Pool

<p>Pilot Esme Kamphuis (front) of the Netherlands starts a two-women bobsleigh training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Pilot Esme Kamphuis (front) of the Netherlands starts a two-women bobsleigh training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Course slippers prepare the slalom piste ahead of the slalom run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Course slippers prepare the slalom piste ahead of the slalom run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>China's Li Nina performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

China's Li Nina performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Flowery designs are seen on the pants of a member of Norway's team during their men's curling round robin game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Flowery designs are seen on the pants of a member of Norway's team during their men's curling round robin game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Germany's Alexander Kroeckel speeds down the track during the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Germany's Alexander Kroeckel speeds down the track during the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Sweden's Johan Olsson skis during the men's 15 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Sweden's Johan Olsson skis during the men's 15 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. is cheered as she finishes in the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. is cheered as she finishes in the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Bosnia and Herzegovina's Igor Laikert goes airborne during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Igor Laikert goes airborne during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>First-placed Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu (C), second-placed Canada's Patrick Chan (L) and third-placed Kazakhstan's Denis Ten celebrate on the podium after the figure skating men's free skating program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

First-placed Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu (C), second-placed Canada's Patrick Chan (L) and third-placed Kazakhstan's Denis Ten celebrate on the podium after the figure skating men's free skating program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Romania's Ioan Valeriu Achiriloaie gets tangled in the safety nets after crashing during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Romania's Ioan Valeriu Achiriloaie gets tangled in the safety nets after crashing during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

<p>Belarus' Darya Domracheva celebrates during the flower ceremony for the women's biathlon 15km individual event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. Domracheva finished first ahead of Switzerland's Selina Gasparin and compatriot Nadezhda Skardino. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Belarus' Darya Domracheva celebrates during the flower ceremony for the women's biathlon 15km individual event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. Domracheva finished first ahead of Switzerland's Selina Gasparin and compatriot Nadezhda Skardino. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>The moon rises over the mountains behind the public entrance to the Olympic Park at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The moon rises over the mountains behind the public entrance to the Olympic Park at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Norway's Chris Andre Jespersen and Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin (R) lie on the ground after crossing the finish line in the men's cross-country 15km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Norway's Chris Andre Jespersen and Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin (R) lie on the ground after crossing the finish line in the men's cross-country 15km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A person climbs on the Bolshoi Dome, one of the ice hockey venues, before the medals ceremony during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A person climbs on the Bolshoi Dome, one of the ice hockey venues, before the medals ceremony during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>China's Xu Mengtao performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

China's Xu Mengtao performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Australia's Lydia Lassila crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Australia's Lydia Lassila crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air in his trial jump during a qualifying session for the men's ski jumping large hill individual event during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air in his trial jump during a qualifying session for the men's ski jumping large hill individual event during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>Britain's Elizabeth Yarnold speeds down the track to win first place in the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Britain's Elizabeth Yarnold speeds down the track to win first place in the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

