2014年 2月 17日 星期一

Best of Sochi - Day 9

<p>France's Deborah Anthonioz, Faye Gulini of the U.S., Austria's Maria Ramberger, France's Nelly Moenne Loccoz and Eva Samkova (L-R) of the Czech Republic compete during the women's snowboard cross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Winner Norway's Kjetil Jansrud (2nd L) celebrates on the podium with second-placed Andrew Weibrecht of the U.S. (L) and joint third-placed Canada's Jan Hudec (2nd R) and Bode Miller of the U.S. after the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Sweden's Marcus Hellner celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's cross-country 4 x 10km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>An athlete practices on the shooting range before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Slovakia's goalie Jan Laco (R) falls into the net after being hit by Russia's Alexei Yemelin during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool</p>

<p>Bode Miller of the U.S. cries in the mixed zone after finishing in the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Cente February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>France's Robin Duvillard slides in the snow as he celebrates after the flower ceremony for the men's cross-country 4 x 10km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Canada's second placed Dominique Maltais (L) and first placed Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic celebrate on podium after the women's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Norway's Ida Njaatun pats Ireen Wust of the Netherlands (R) on the back during the women's 1,500 metres speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Course slippers prepare the course following the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Gold medallists Sweden's Ida Ingermarsdotter, Emma Wiken, Anna Haag and Charlotte Kalla (L-R) jump on the podium during the victory ceremony for the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>Austria's Andre Lakos (L) checks Norway's Mathis Olimb during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>France's Ivan Perrillat Boiteux (L) approaches the finish line as his team mates celebrate during the men's relay 4x10km cross-country event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Ondrej Bank of the Czech Republic speeds down the course during the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 16, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

<p>Athletes practice before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. The race was postponed until Monday due to adverse weather conditions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Austria's Michael Grabner (L) scores on Norway's goalie Lars Haugen (2nd L) as Norway's Alexander Bonsaksen and Mads Hansen (front on R) and Austria's Thomas Vanek (C) look on during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

<p>Team USA's Phil Kessel scores a goal on Slovenia's goalie Luka Gracnar during the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A volunteer looks out of a window as he watches the preparation for the welcoming ceremony for India's team, in the Olympic athlete's village which stands on a mountain plateau in Rosa Khutor, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 16, 2014. India completed its return to the Olympic family on Sunday when its flag was hoisted at the Sochi Games, five days after the International Olympic Committee lifted its suspension on the Southeast Asian nation. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Second-placed Ireen Wust of the Netherlands (L), her compatriots winner Jorien ter Mors and third-placed Lotte van Beek celebrate on the podium during the flower ceremony for the women's 1,500 metres speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 16, 2014. Mors won the women's 1,500 metres speed skating title in an Olympic record time on Sunday as the Dutch once again swept the medals at the Adler Arena. It was also a third speed skating medal sweep in Sochi for the Dutch after the men completed the feat in the 500 and 5,000m. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

