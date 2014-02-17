版本:
Best of Sochi - Day 10

<p>Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. celebrate their win with their flag after the flower ceremony during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. celebrate their win with their flag after the flower ceremony during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

1 / 24
<p>Australia's David Morris competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Australia's David Morris competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2 / 24
<p>Switzerland's pilot Beat Hefti celebrates a second place in the two-man bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Switzerland's pilot Beat Hefti celebrates a second place in the two-man bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

3 / 24
<p>Team USA players gather at the net before the start of their women's semi-final ice hockey game against Sweden at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Team USA players gather at the net before the start of their women's semi-final ice hockey game against Sweden at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool

4 / 24
<p>Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. compete during their gold medal-winning Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. compete during their gold medal-winning Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

5 / 24
<p>Austria's Gregor Schlierenzauer soars through the air during his final jump in the men's team ski jumping final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Austria's Gregor Schlierenzauer soars through the air during his final jump in the men's team ski jumping final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

6 / 24
<p>Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir wave their flag after the flower ceremony for the figure skating ice dance free dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir wave their flag after the flower ceremony for the figure skating ice dance free dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

7 / 24
<p>Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

8 / 24
<p>Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados makes a save against Switzerland during the first period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados makes a save against Switzerland during the first period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

9 / 24
<p>Russia's pilot Alexander Zubkov (L) and Alexey Voevoda react after winning the men's two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Russia's pilot Alexander Zubkov (L) and Alexey Voevoda react after winning the men's two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

10 / 24
<p>Gracie Gold of the U.S. practices her routine during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace training arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Gracie Gold of the U.S. practices her routine during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace training arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

11 / 24
<p>Gold medallist Jorien Ter Mors (C), silver medallist Ireen Wust (L) and bronze medallist Lotte Van Beek, all of the Netherlands, celebrate during the victory ceremony for the women's 1,500 meters speed skating event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Sochi, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Gold medallist Jorien Ter Mors (C), silver medallist Ireen Wust (L) and bronze medallist Lotte Van Beek, all of the Netherlands, celebrate during the victory ceremony for the women's 1,500 meters speed skating event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Sochi, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

12 / 24
<p>Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. Organizers of the Sochi Olympics defied the odds when they battled unusually warm temperatures for a week but they were helpless against a winter fog that caused events to be postponed. The men's biathlon 15km mass start was called off for a second straight day due to thick fog, which also forced the postponement of the men's snowboard cross competition. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. Organizers of the Sochi Olympics defied the odds when they battled unusually warm temperatures for a week but they were helpless against a winter fog that caused events to be postponed. The men's biathlon 15km mass start was called off for a second straight day due to thick fog, which also forced the postponement of the men's snowboard cross competition. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

13 / 24
<p>Canada's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje react at the end of their program during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Canada's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje react at the end of their program during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

14 / 24
<p>Canada's Christopher Robanske and compatriot Kevin Hill play with a tennis ball as they wait for the start of the men's snowboarding cross qualification round during a delay because of the fog at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Canada's Christopher Robanske and compatriot Kevin Hill play with a tennis ball as they wait for the start of the men's snowboarding cross qualification round during a delay because of the fog at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

15 / 24
<p>Winner Darya Domracheva of Belarus laughs during a flower ceremony for the women's biathlon 12.5km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Winner Darya Domracheva of Belarus laughs during a flower ceremony for the women's biathlon 12.5km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

16 / 24
<p>Germany's Tanja Kolbe (R) and Stefano Caruso compete during the figure skating ice dance free dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Germany's Tanja Kolbe (R) and Stefano Caruso compete during the figure skating ice dance free dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

17 / 24
<p>Switzerland's Selina Gasparin lies on the ground after competing in the women's biathlon 12.5km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Switzerland's Selina Gasparin lies on the ground after competing in the women's biathlon 12.5km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

18 / 24
<p>Team USA's Megan Bozek (L) and Kacey Bellamy celebrate after defeating Sweden in their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Team USA's Megan Bozek (L) and Kacey Bellamy celebrate after defeating Sweden in their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

19 / 24
<p>South Korea's Kim Yuna practices her routine during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace training arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2014年 2月 18日

South Korea's Kim Yuna practices her routine during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace training arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

20 / 24
<p>A hockey fan celebrates a goal by the U.S. against Sweden during a women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

2014年 2月 18日

A hockey fan celebrates a goal by the U.S. against Sweden during a women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

21 / 24
<p>Belarus' Dmitri Dashinski performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Belarus' Dmitri Dashinski performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

22 / 24
<p>Australia's Heath Spence (L) displays a message after completing a run with teammate Duncan Harvey (R) in the two-man bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Australia's Heath Spence (L) displays a message after completing a run with teammate Duncan Harvey (R) in the two-man bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

23 / 24
<p>Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

2014年 2月 18日

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

24 / 24
