Best of Sochi - Day 10
Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. celebrate their win with their flag after the flower ceremony durmore
Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. celebrate their win with their flag after the flower ceremony during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Australia's David Morris competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014more
Australia's David Morris competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Switzerland's pilot Beat Hefti celebrates a second place in the two-man bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Wmore
Switzerland's pilot Beat Hefti celebrates a second place in the two-man bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Team USA players gather at the net before the start of their women's semi-final ice hockey game against Swemore
Team USA players gather at the net before the start of their women's semi-final ice hockey game against Sweden at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool
Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. compete during their gold medal-winning Figure Skating Ice Dance more
Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. compete during their gold medal-winning Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Austria's Gregor Schlierenzauer soars through the air during his final jump in the men's team ski jumping fmore
Austria's Gregor Schlierenzauer soars through the air during his final jump in the men's team ski jumping final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir wave their flag after the flower ceremony for the figure skating ice dmore
Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir wave their flag after the flower ceremony for the figure skating ice dance free dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Smore
Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados makes a save against Switzerland during the first period of their women's more
Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados makes a save against Switzerland during the first period of their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Russia's pilot Alexander Zubkov (L) and Alexey Voevoda react after winning the men's two-man bobsleigh compmore
Russia's pilot Alexander Zubkov (L) and Alexey Voevoda react after winning the men's two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Gracie Gold of the U.S. practices her routine during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skatimore
Gracie Gold of the U.S. practices her routine during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace training arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gold medallist Jorien Ter Mors (C), silver medallist Ireen Wust (L) and bronze medallist Lotte Van Beek, almore
Gold medallist Jorien Ter Mors (C), silver medallist Ireen Wust (L) and bronze medallist Lotte Van Beek, all of the Netherlands, celebrate during the victory ceremony for the women's 1,500 meters speed skating event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Sochi, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlomore
Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. Organizers of the Sochi Olympics defied the odds when they battled unusually warm temperatures for a week but they were helpless against a winter fog that caused events to be postponed. The men's biathlon 15km mass start was called off for a second straight day due to thick fog, which also forced the postponement of the men's snowboard cross competition. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Canada's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje react at the end of their program during the Figure Skating Ice Damore
Canada's Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje react at the end of their program during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Canada's Christopher Robanske and compatriot Kevin Hill play with a tennis ball as they wait for the start more
Canada's Christopher Robanske and compatriot Kevin Hill play with a tennis ball as they wait for the start of the men's snowboarding cross qualification round during a delay because of the fog at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Winner Darya Domracheva of Belarus laughs during a flower ceremony for the women's biathlon 12.5km mass stamore
Winner Darya Domracheva of Belarus laughs during a flower ceremony for the women's biathlon 12.5km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Germany's Tanja Kolbe (R) and Stefano Caruso compete during the figure skating ice dance free dance programmore
Germany's Tanja Kolbe (R) and Stefano Caruso compete during the figure skating ice dance free dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Switzerland's Selina Gasparin lies on the ground after competing in the women's biathlon 12.5km mass start more
Switzerland's Selina Gasparin lies on the ground after competing in the women's biathlon 12.5km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Team USA's Megan Bozek (L) and Kacey Bellamy celebrate after defeating Sweden in their women's semi-final imore
Team USA's Megan Bozek (L) and Kacey Bellamy celebrate after defeating Sweden in their women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
South Korea's Kim Yuna practices her routine during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skatinmore
South Korea's Kim Yuna practices her routine during a figure skating training session at the Iceberg Skating Palace training arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A hockey fan celebrates a goal by the U.S. against Sweden during a women's semi-final ice hockey game at thmore
A hockey fan celebrates a goal by the U.S. against Sweden during a women's semi-final ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Belarus' Dmitri Dashinski performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at more
Belarus' Dmitri Dashinski performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Australia's Heath Spence (L) displays a message after completing a run with teammate Duncan Harvey (R) in tmore
Australia's Heath Spence (L) displays a message after completing a run with teammate Duncan Harvey (R) in the two-man bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the more
Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
