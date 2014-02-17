Fog envelops Sochi
Athletes practice before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Februarmore
Athletes practice before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. The race was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Alpine skiers sit in a chairlift amidst the fog to attend an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014more
Alpine skiers sit in a chairlift amidst the fog to attend an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Snowboarders walk through thick fog as they leave after the men's snowboard cross competition was called ofmore
Snowboarders walk through thick fog as they leave after the men's snowboard cross competition was called off at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A person looks on from a spectator stand amidst fog during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross comore
A person looks on from a spectator stand amidst fog during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Canada's Christopher Robanske and compatriot Kevin Hill play with a tennis ball as they wait for the start more
Canada's Christopher Robanske and compatriot Kevin Hill play with a tennis ball as they wait for the start of the men's snowboarding cross qualification round during a delay because of the fog at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An athlete practices before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Febrmore
An athlete practices before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Workers shovel snow in thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center at the Sochi 2014 Wintemore
Workers shovel snow in thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fog engulfs the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 1more
Fog engulfs the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An athlete practices on the shooting range before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochmore
An athlete practices on the shooting range before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spectators stand in the stands at the venue for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winmore
Spectators stand in the stands at the venue for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A snowboarder warms up in the fog ahead of the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi more
A snowboarder warms up in the fog ahead of the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fog engulfs the finish line of the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosmore
Fog engulfs the finish line of the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A gondola is seen amidst the fog during an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olymmore
A gondola is seen amidst the fog during an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Swedish team members cross the track before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Somore
Swedish team members cross the track before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fog engulfs trees as seen through the window of a gondola going up the mountainside in Rosa Khutor during tmore
Fog engulfs trees as seen through the window of a gondola going up the mountainside in Rosa Khutor during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man snowboard thorugh thick fog before the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Wimore
A man snowboard thorugh thick fog before the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Volunteers dance on the stands before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 20more
Volunteers dance on the stands before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlomore
Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fans walk through fog, as they arrive at the snowboarding venue during a delayed start for the men's snowbomore
Fans walk through fog, as they arrive at the snowboarding venue during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An official walks on the track amid dense fog before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event more
An official walks on the track amid dense fog before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
