Fog envelops Sochi

<p>Athletes practice before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. The race was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Athletes practice before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. The race was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Alpine skiers sit in a chairlift amidst the fog to attend an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Alpine skiers sit in a chairlift amidst the fog to attend an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>Snowboarders walk through thick fog as they leave after the men's snowboard cross competition was called off at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Snowboarders walk through thick fog as they leave after the men's snowboard cross competition was called off at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A person looks on from a spectator stand amidst fog during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

A person looks on from a spectator stand amidst fog during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Canada's Christopher Robanske and compatriot Kevin Hill play with a tennis ball as they wait for the start of the men's snowboarding cross qualification round during a delay because of the fog at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Canada's Christopher Robanske and compatriot Kevin Hill play with a tennis ball as they wait for the start of the men's snowboarding cross qualification round during a delay because of the fog at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>An athlete practices before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

An athlete practices before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Workers shovel snow in thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Workers shovel snow in thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Fog engulfs the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Fog engulfs the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>An athlete practices on the shooting range before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

An athlete practices on the shooting range before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Spectators stand in the stands at the venue for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Spectators stand in the stands at the venue for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A snowboarder warms up in the fog ahead of the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

A snowboarder warms up in the fog ahead of the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Fog engulfs the finish line of the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Fog engulfs the finish line of the snowboard cross course during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>A gondola is seen amidst the fog during an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

A gondola is seen amidst the fog during an Alpine skiing training session during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Swedish team members cross the track before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Swedish team members cross the track before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Fog engulfs trees as seen through the window of a gondola going up the mountainside in Rosa Khutor during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Fog engulfs trees as seen through the window of a gondola going up the mountainside in Rosa Khutor during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>A man snowboard thorugh thick fog before the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

A man snowboard thorugh thick fog before the men's snowboard cross qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Volunteers dance on the stands before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Volunteers dance on the stands before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Fans walk through fog, as they arrive at the snowboarding venue during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Fans walk through fog, as they arrive at the snowboarding venue during a delayed start for the men's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>An official walks on the track amid dense fog before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

An official walks on the track amid dense fog before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

