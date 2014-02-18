版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 18日 星期二 21:25 BJT

Deadly clashes in Bangkok

<p>Thai police officers react after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai police officers react after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Governmenmore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Thai police officers react after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
1 / 25
<p>Thai riot police officers assist a colleague after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai riot police officers assist a colleague after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protestmore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Thai riot police officers assist a colleague after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
2 / 25
<p>A policeman aims his weapon towards anti-government protesters during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A policeman aims his weapon towards anti-government protesters during clashes near the Government House in more

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

A policeman aims his weapon towards anti-government protesters during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 25
<p>Citizens take cover as shots are fired during clashes between anti-government protesters and the police near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Citizens take cover as shots are fired during clashes between anti-government protesters and the police neamore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Citizens take cover as shots are fired during clashes between anti-government protesters and the police near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 25
<p>An anti-government protester faces a line of riot police officers ready to enter the protesters' encampment near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester faces a line of riot police officers ready to enter the protesters' encampmentmore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

An anti-government protester faces a line of riot police officers ready to enter the protesters' encampment near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 25
<p>A Thai policeman flees after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai policeman flees after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government Homore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

A Thai policeman flees after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
6 / 25
<p>An injured Thai policeman is treated on the ground near the scene of an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An injured Thai policeman is treated on the ground near the scene of an explosion during clashes with anti-more

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

An injured Thai policeman is treated on the ground near the scene of an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
7 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters and other civilians take cover as shots are fired during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Anti-government protesters and other civilians take cover as shots are fired during clashes near the Governmore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Anti-government protesters and other civilians take cover as shots are fired during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 25
<p>Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House inmore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters take cover as shots are fired during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Anti-government protesters take cover as shots are fired during clashes near the Government House in Bangkomore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Anti-government protesters take cover as shots are fired during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
10 / 25
<p>An anti-government protester stands on a damaged police vehicle as he waves a Thai national flag after clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An anti-government protester stands on a damaged police vehicle as he waves a Thai national flag after clasmore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

An anti-government protester stands on a damaged police vehicle as he waves a Thai national flag after clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
11 / 25
<p>Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House inmore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
12 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters react after a gun fires during clashes with Thai riot police officers near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Anti-government protesters react after a gun fires during clashes with Thai riot police officers near Govermore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Anti-government protesters react after a gun fires during clashes with Thai riot police officers near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
13 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters react during clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)</p>

Anti-government protesters react during clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangmore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Anti-government protesters react during clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

Close
14 / 25
<p>An anti-government protester takes pictures of shotgun cartridges placed onto a board used to transport wounded people during clashes with police near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester takes pictures of shotgun cartridges placed onto a board used to transport woumore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

An anti-government protester takes pictures of shotgun cartridges placed onto a board used to transport wounded people during clashes with police near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 25
<p>An anti-government protester pushes policemen during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester pushes policemen during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, Februarymore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

An anti-government protester pushes policemen during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
16 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters lift a police car after clashes with Thai riot police officers near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Anti-government protesters lift a police car after clashes with Thai riot police officers near Government Hmore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Anti-government protesters lift a police car after clashes with Thai riot police officers near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
17 / 25
<p>A person looks through the window onto the street where police and anti-government protesters clash near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A person looks through the window onto the street where police and anti-government protesters clash near thmore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

A person looks through the window onto the street where police and anti-government protesters clash near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 25
<p>Policemen take cover as shots are fired during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Policemen take cover as shots are fired during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government more

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Policemen take cover as shots are fired during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
19 / 25
<p>A Thai police officer aim his weapon towards anti-government protesters during clashes near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai police officer aim his weapon towards anti-government protesters during clashes near Government Housmore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

A Thai police officer aim his weapon towards anti-government protesters during clashes near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
20 / 25
<p>Thai riot police officers take a rest during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai riot police officers take a rest during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government Homore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Thai riot police officers take a rest during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
21 / 25
<p>Police hold their weapons ready as they pull back during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Police hold their weapons ready as they pull back during clashes with anti-government protesters near Govermore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Police hold their weapons ready as they pull back during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
22 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters drive a forklift to lift a car after clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Anti-government protesters drive a forklift to lift a car after clashes with riot police officers near the more

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Anti-government protesters drive a forklift to lift a car after clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
23 / 25
<p>Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House inmore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
24 / 25
<p>An anti-government protester pushes a line of policemen during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester pushes a line of policemen during clashes near the Government House in Bangkokmore

2014年 2月 18日 星期二

An anti-government protester pushes a line of policemen during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
River Thames bursts its banks

River Thames bursts its banks

下一个

River Thames bursts its banks

River Thames bursts its banks

With the River Thames still rising and more rain forecast, things may get worse before they get better for residents west of London.

2014年 2月 18日
Manhunt for wildcat gold miners

Manhunt for wildcat gold miners

The Munduruku tribe in the Amazon searches for and expels illegal gold miners encroaching on their land.

2014年 2月 18日
Mount Kelud erupts

Mount Kelud erupts

A volcano erupted on the Indonesian island of Java, sending a huge plume of ash and sand into the air.

2014年 2月 17日
Best of Sochi - Day 9

Best of Sochi - Day 9

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 17日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐