Deadly clashes in Bangkok
Thai police officers react after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai riot police officers assist a colleague after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A policeman aims his weapon towards anti-government protesters during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Citizens take cover as shots are fired during clashes between anti-government protesters and the police near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An anti-government protester faces a line of riot police officers ready to enter the protesters' encampment near the Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Thai policeman flees after an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An injured Thai policeman is treated on the ground near the scene of an explosion during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters and other civilians take cover as shots are fired during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters take cover as shots are fired during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An anti-government protester stands on a damaged police vehicle as he waves a Thai national flag after clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters react after a gun fires during clashes with Thai riot police officers near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters react during clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)
An anti-government protester takes pictures of shotgun cartridges placed onto a board used to transport wounded people during clashes with police near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An anti-government protester pushes policemen during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters lift a police car after clashes with Thai riot police officers near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A person looks through the window onto the street where police and anti-government protesters clash near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen take cover as shots are fired during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Thai police officer aim his weapon towards anti-government protesters during clashes near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai riot police officers take a rest during clashes with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Police hold their weapons ready as they pull back during clashes with anti-government protesters near Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters drive a forklift to lift a car after clashes with riot police officers near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Policemen charge against anti-government protesters at one of their barricades near the Government House in Bangkok, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An anti-government protester pushes a line of policemen during clashes near the Government House in Bangkok, February18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
