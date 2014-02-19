版本:
Best of Sochi - Day 11

<p>Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Winner France's Pierre Vaultier reacts in front of third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S. and second-placed Russia's Nikolay Olyunin (R) during the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Winner France's Pierre Vaultier reacts in front of third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S. and second-placed Russia's Nikolay Olyunin (R) during the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Canada's Matt Margetts competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Canada's Matt Margetts competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Winner Norway's Joergen Graabak (C), jumps on the podium applauded by second-placed and compatriot Magnus Hovdal Moan (L) and third-placed Germany's Fabian Riessle, during the flower ceremony for the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Winner Norway's Joergen Graabak (C), jumps on the podium applauded by second-placed and compatriot Magnus Hovdal Moan (L) and third-placed Germany's Fabian Riessle, during the flower ceremony for the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>David Wise of the U.S.competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

David Wise of the U.S.competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>France's Martin Fourcade falls next to Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen (L) as as they cross the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. Svendsen finished first ahead of Fourcade and Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

France's Martin Fourcade falls next to Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen (L) as as they cross the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. Svendsen finished first ahead of Fourcade and Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S., with a national flag draped over his shoulders, stands at the flower ceremony for the men's snowboard cross event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S., with a national flag draped over his shoulders, stands at the flower ceremony for the men's snowboard cross event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>New Zealand's Bob de Jong skates during the men's 10,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

New Zealand's Bob de Jong skates during the men's 10,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>(Front L to R) Norway's Magnus Hovdal Moan reacts, as compatriot Joergen Graabak finishes first, while (back L to R) Germany's Fabian Riessle and compatriot Bjoern Kircheisen follow behind in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

(Front L to R) Norway's Magnus Hovdal Moan reacts, as compatriot Joergen Graabak finishes first, while (back L to R) Germany's Fabian Riessle and compatriot Bjoern Kircheisen follow behind in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>The puck flies into the net for Finland's second goal next to Russia's goalie Anna Prugova during the first period of their women's ice hockey classification game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Rose/Pool</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

The puck flies into the net for Finland's second goal next to Russia's goalie Anna Prugova during the first period of their women's ice hockey classification game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Rose/Pool

<p>Switzerland's pilot Fabienne Meyer and Tanja Mayer speed down the track during the women's bobsleigh competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Switzerland's pilot Fabienne Meyer and Tanja Mayer speed down the track during the women's bobsleigh competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>South Korea's skating team celebrates after winning the women's 3,000 metres short track speed skating relay final event in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

South Korea's skating team celebrates after winning the women's 3,000 metres short track speed skating relay final event in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Snowboarders compete though a fog during the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Snowboarders compete though a fog during the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Two people sharing an umbrella approach the Bolshoy Ice Dome at the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Two people sharing an umbrella approach the Bolshoy Ice Dome at the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Norway's Joergen Graabak celebrates after finishing first in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Norway's Joergen Graabak celebrates after finishing first in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Austria's Marco Ladner competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Austria's Marco Ladner competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Katerina Novotna of the Czech Republic crashes out during the women's 1,000 metres short track speed skating heats event in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Katerina Novotna of the Czech Republic crashes out during the women's 1,000 metres short track speed skating heats event in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A member of staff clears snow from a lane as Austria's Dominik Landertinger (front prone position) shoots during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

A member of staff clears snow from a lane as Austria's Dominik Landertinger (front prone position) shoots during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Vanessa Mae, competing for Thailand under her father's name Vanessa Vanakorn, reacts in the finish area after competing in the first run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Vanessa Mae, competing for Thailand under her father's name Vanessa Vanakorn, reacts in the finish area after competing in the first run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Competitors begin the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Competitors begin the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Winner France's Pierre Vaultier celebrates as second-placed Russia's Nikolay Olyunin (2nd L) and third-placed Alex Deibold (R) of the U.S. applaud on the podium during the flower ceremony for the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Winner France's Pierre Vaultier celebrates as second-placed Russia's Nikolay Olyunin (2nd L) and third-placed Alex Deibold (R) of the U.S. applaud on the podium during the flower ceremony for the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>First placed David Wise of the U.S. reacts during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

First placed David Wise of the U.S. reacts during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Gold medallist Belarus' Darya Domracheva (C), silver medallist Gabriela Soukalova (L) of the Czech Republic, bronze medallist Norway's Tiril Eckhoff celebrate during the medal ceremony for the women's biathlon 12.5 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

Gold medallist Belarus' Darya Domracheva (C), silver medallist Gabriela Soukalova (L) of the Czech Republic, bronze medallist Norway's Tiril Eckhoff celebrate during the medal ceremony for the women's biathlon 12.5 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A competitor skis after landing from his jump during the competition round of the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

2014年 2月 19日 星期三

A competitor skis after landing from his jump during the competition round of the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

